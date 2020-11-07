Entergy : Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update – 11/7/20 @ 8 a.m.

Insights > Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update - 11/7/20 @ 8 a.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

11/07/2020

Entergy Louisiana's storm team continues to restore power after Hurricane Zeta brought high winds and heavy rain across Louisiana.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday morning, approximately 7,400 customers were without power, down from a peak of 480,000. The majority of outages occurred in Jefferson, Orleans, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes.

The company has amassed a storm team of approximately 6,400 to respond to outages and is prepared to bring in additional resources as needed.

Damage assessments are 100% complete. As of Saturday morning, we have identified damages to approximately 2,800 poles, 1,800 spans of wire, and 575 transformers.

Customers are reminded to stay clear of all downed lines and equipment. There is no way to know if a line is energized or not, so if you see one, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Customers choosing to use portable electric generators should do so in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. Customers should never connect a generator directly to a building's wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house from Entergy's distribution lines. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or our linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

To speak with an Entergy representative about the status of restoration in your area, please visit our Customer Information Centers, located at Grand Isle Multiplex 3101 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA 70358 or Town of Golden Meadow Town Hall located at 107 Jervis Drive Golden Meadow, LA 70357 from 10 AM to 3 PM daily.

Parish Restoration Information

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 4,333

Kenner (University City, Airport Area and Rivertown): All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Metairie - Cleary Ave. to 17th Street Canal/Parish Line north of Airline Dr. includes Old Metairie, Lakeside Mall, Bonnabel and Bucktown: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Metairie - David Dr. to Cleary Ave./North of West Metairie to the Lakefront includes areas near Clearview Mall, East Jefferson Hospital, Transcontinental area: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Jefferson - Elmwood, Old Jefferson which includes areas near Ochsner Jefferson Campus, Harahan and River Ridge: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Grand Isle: Due to the extensive damages, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions. We currently expect that customers will be restored late during the week of November 9. There are two primary lines serving Grand Isle; one runs through the marsh and has 10 structures that need to be replaced. The second line has over 50 poles down and require marsh equipment and airboats to access and repair. Crews are working on Grand Isle to replace approximately 250 poles and repair damaged equipment so that customers who are ready to be restored can receive power when the source is brought to the island.

Westbank

Barataria: Yesterday, crews completed repairs on crews continue work on Tellis St. and Barataria Road. All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Gretna: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Harvey/Marrero: Yesterday, crews completed repairs on Marvin Court, Winchester Rd., Redwood, and Peter's Road. Today, crews will work on Robinson Ave., Westbank Expressway, Cohen St., Silver Lilly, First St. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7.

Terrytown: Yesterday, crews completed repairs along Timberland Dr., Belle Chase Hwy., Gretna Blvd., Oakwood Dr., Behrman Hwy., Willow St., Cottonwood St., Sugarpine, Laurel St., Manhattan Blvd., Gardere Blvd., Mary Ann St. Today, crews will continue work on Timberlane Dr., Firethorn, Whitney Avenue. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7.

Westwego: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 1,014

Cut Off: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Fourchon: Due to extensive damage, majority of customers who can safely receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 8. Customers along water routes may experience extended restoration times.

Galliano: The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7.

Golden Meadow: Due to the extensive damages, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7.

Larose: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Leeville:The majority of customers will be restored by Wednesday, November 11 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 15. Crews are currently working to repair the transmission system serving the area as well as replace multiple distribution poles that require track equipment to access.

Lockport: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Raceland: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Orleans Parish

In Venetian Isles, crews continue to work through replacing broken poles, vegetation issues and debris entangled in electrical lines. Customers in Venetian Isles are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 9.

Plaquemines Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 595

Buras: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Venice: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Grand Bay/Pilottown: The majority of customers have been restored with the exception of 10 customer outages on a water route extending into Sunday, November 8. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Port Sulphur: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Boothville: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Belle Chase: Yesterday, crews completed repairs north of Barrier Rd., High St., Beta, Gamma, Highway 11, Sarah Victoria Dr., Whitetail Lane, Rocky Rd., Bartholomew Dr., Black Lane, Woodland Hwy., J St., Liberty St., Majestic St., Flores St., Havannah St., Highway 23, Main St., H St., Highway 11, Planter Canal Rd., Trey Lane, Donna Rd., Naomi Dr., Forest Dr., and Windmill Lane. Today, crews are working on Highway 23, due to extensive damage in the area and multiple locations in Jesuit Bend. The majority of customers who can safely receive power will be restored Saturday, November 7.

Braithwaite: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Pointe à la Hache: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Lake Hermitage: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Myrtle Grove: The Myrtle Grove subdivision has been restored. Today, crews continue to repair numerous downed poles and spans of wire. Customers on the East side of Hwy. 23 will be restored by Saturday, November 7.

St. Bernard Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 164

Meraux: All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Violet: All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Arabi: All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Chalmette: All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Poydras: All customers who can receive power can be restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Lower St. Bernard: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

St. Charles Parish

Paradis: The majority of customers who can receive power have been restored except for the customers who are located on the water route. Special equipment is needed for water routes which includes marsh equipment and airboats to access and repair. Estimated restoration time will be forthcoming.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 1,363

Houma: The majority of customers have been restored. Yesterday, crews replaced distribution poles throughout the area which will continue today. The remaining customers who can safely receive power will be restored by Saturday, November 7.

Chauvin - Cocodrie: We have identified over 100 damaged poles in the area. Yesterday, crews replaced 20 poles in the Cocodrie area. Today, crews will continue replacing distribution poles starting with the Too Lou Lou area. Additionally, crews using special equipment will replace poles at the end of Cocodrie at the Cinetica Gas Plant. Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, November 7 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 8.

Montegut: Yesterday, crews replaced at the end of the Point Au Chien area on Island Road. Crews also finished replacing poles along Hwy. 55 near the Madison Canal. Today, crews will be working in the Madison Canal area to replace poles only accessible by airboat. The majority of customers who can receive power have been restored. The remaining customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, November 7.

STAY INFORMED

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone text REG to 36778.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergyla or Facebook.com/entergyla.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Follow updates in your local news media like radio television and newspapers.