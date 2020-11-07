Entergy : Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update – 11/7/20 @ 8 p.m.

Insights > Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update - 11/7/20 @ 8 p.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

11/07/2020

Entergy's storm team had another successful day working to safely restore power to the remaining customers who lost service in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Zeta.

Crews have restored power to the majority of customers who can safely receive service in Jefferson (with the exception of Grand Isle), Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes. In some areas within these parishes, crews will have to use special equipment like airboats to restore power to camps and other structures along water routes.

Significant progress is also being made in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes where Zeta significantly damaged the electric system and our crews continue to face accessibility challenges. In those two parishes alone, scouts found damage to approximately 790 poles, 680 spans of wire and 220 transformers. To repair and rebuild infrastructure in or around the bayous and marshes, crews secured and deployed airboats, marsh buggies and cranes, among other special equipment.

In Grand Isle, crews are replacing numerous structures and hundreds of distribution poles. They continue to evaluate alternative solutions to bring power back to the area sooner. One solution has already begun, with crews moving miles of line that was previously in the marsh to the roadside along Highway 1. Not only will this help bring power back to the area sooner, but it will also eliminate some accessibility issues for crews in the future.

Entergy closed its customer information center in Golden Meadow but will keep its center at the Multiplex Complex in Grand Isle, 3101 LA-1, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice. At the center in Grand Isle, customers can speak to an Entergy representative directly about restoration in their area.

Customers choosing to use portable electric generators should do so in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. Customers should never connect a generator directly to a building's wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house from Entergy's distribution lines. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or our linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

PARISH RESTORAITON INFORMATION

Jefferson Parish

Kenner (University City, Airport Area and Rivertown): All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Metairie - Cleary Ave. to 17 th Street Canal/Parish Line north of Airline Dr. includes Old Metairie, Lakeside Mall, Bonnabel and Bucktown: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Metairie - David Dr. to Cleary Ave./North of West Metairie to the Lakefront includes areas near Clearview Mall, East Jefferson Hospital, Transcontinental area: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Jefferson - Elmwood, Old Jefferson which includes areas near Ochsner Jefferson Campus, Harahan and River Ridge: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Grand Isle: Due to the extensive damages, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions. We currently expect that customers will be restored late during the week of November 9. There are two primary lines serving Grand Isle; one runs through the marsh and has 10 structures that need to be replaced. The second line has over 50 poles down and require marsh equipment and airboats to access and repair. Crews are working on Grand Isle to replace approximately 250 poles and repair damaged equipment so that customers who are ready to be restored can receive power when the source is brought to the island.

(Westbank)

Barataria: Yesterday, crews completed repairs on crews continue work on Tellis St. and Barataria Road. All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Yesterday, crews completed repairs on crews continue work on Tellis St. and Barataria Road. All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Gretna: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Harvey/Marrero: Yesterday, crews completed repairs on Marvin Court, Winchester Rd., Redwood, and Peter's Road. Today, crews will work on Robinson Ave., Westbank Expressway, Cohen St., Silver Lilly, First St. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7.

Yesterday, crews completed repairs on Marvin Court, Winchester Rd., Redwood, and Peter's Road. Today, crews will work on Robinson Ave., Westbank Expressway, Cohen St., Silver Lilly, First St. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7. Terrytown: Yesterday, crews completed repairs along Timberland Dr., Belle Chase Hwy., Gretna Blvd., Oakwood Dr., Behrman Hwy., Willow St., Cottonwood St., Sugarpine, Laurel St., Manhattan Blvd., Gardere Blvd., Mary Ann St. Today, crews will continue work on Timberlane Dr., Firethorn, Whitney Avenue. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7.

Yesterday, crews completed repairs along Timberland Dr., Belle Chase Hwy., Gretna Blvd., Oakwood Dr., Behrman Hwy., Willow St., Cottonwood St., Sugarpine, Laurel St., Manhattan Blvd., Gardere Blvd., Mary Ann St. Today, crews will continue work on Timberlane Dr., Firethorn, Whitney Avenue. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7. Westwego:All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Lafourche Parish

Cut Off: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Fourchon: Due to extensive damage, majority of customers who can safely receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 8. Customers along water routes may experience extended restoration times.

Due to extensive damage, majority of customers who can safely receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 8. Customers along water routes may experience extended restoration times. Galliano: The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7.

The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7. Golden Meadow: Due to the extensive damages, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7.

Due to the extensive damages, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored with a few outages extending into Saturday, November 7. Larose: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Leeville: The majority of customers will be restored by Wednesday, November 11 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 15. Crews are currently working to repair the transmission system serving the area as well as replace multiple distribution poles that require track equipment to access.

The majority of customers will be restored by Wednesday, November 11 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 15. Crews are currently working to repair the transmission system serving the area as well as replace multiple distribution poles that require track equipment to access. Lockport: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Raceland: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Orleans Parish

In Venetian Isles, crews continue to work through replacing broken poles, vegetation issues and debris entangled in electrical lines. Customers in Venetian Isles are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 9.

Plaquemines Parish

Buras: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Venice: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Grand Bay/Pilottown: The majority of customers have been restored with the exception of 10 customer outages on a water route extending into Sunday, November 8. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

The majority of customers have been restored with the exception of 10 customer outages on a water route extending into Sunday, November 8. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Port Sulphur: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Boothville: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Belle Chase: Yesterday, crews completed repairs north of Barrier Rd., High St., Beta, Gamma, Highway 11, Sarah Victoria Dr., Whitetail Lane, Rocky Rd., Bartholomew Dr., Black Lane, Woodland Hwy., J St., Liberty St., Majestic St., Flores St., Havannah St., Highway 23, Main St., H St., Highway 11, Planter Canal Rd., Trey Lane, Donna Rd., Naomi Dr., Forest Dr., and Windmill Lane. Today, crews are working on Highway 23, due to extensive damage in the area and multiple locations in Jesuit Bend. The majority of customers who can safely receive power will be restored Saturday, November 7.

Yesterday, crews completed repairs north of Barrier Rd., High St., Beta, Gamma, Highway 11, Sarah Victoria Dr., Whitetail Lane, Rocky Rd., Bartholomew Dr., Black Lane, Woodland Hwy., J St., Liberty St., Majestic St., Flores St., Havannah St., Highway 23, Main St., H St., Highway 11, Planter Canal Rd., Trey Lane, Donna Rd., Naomi Dr., Forest Dr., and Windmill Lane. Today, crews are working on Highway 23, due to extensive damage in the area and multiple locations in Jesuit Bend. The majority of customers who can safely receive power will be restored Saturday, November 7. Braithwaite: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Pointe à la Hache: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Lake Hermitage: All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Myrtle Grove: The Myrtle Grove subdivision has been restored. Today, crews continue to repair numerous downed poles and spans of wire. Customers on the East side of Hwy. 23 will be restored by Saturday, November 7.

St. Bernard Parish

Meraux: All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Violet: All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Arabi: All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Chalmette: All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers who can receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Poydras: All customers who can receive power can be restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

All customers who can receive power can be restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE. Lower St. Bernard:All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

St. Charles Parish

Paradis: The majority of customers who can receive power have been restored except for the customers who are located on the water route. Special equipment is needed for water routes which includes marsh equipment and airboats to access and repair. Estimated restoration time will be forthcoming.

Terrebonne Parish

Houma: The majority of customers have been restored. Yesterday, crews replaced distribution poles throughout the area which will continue today. The remaining customers who can safely receive power will be restored by Saturday, November 7.

The majority of customers have been restored. Yesterday, crews replaced distribution poles throughout the area which will continue today. The remaining customers who can safely receive power will be restored by Saturday, November 7. Chauvin - Cocodrie: We have identified over 100 damaged poles in the area. Yesterday, crews replaced 20 poles in the Cocodrie area. Today, crews will continue replacing distribution poles starting with the Too Lou Lou area. Additionally, crews using special equipment will replace poles at the end of Cocodrie at the Cinetica Gas Plant. Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, November 7 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 8.

We have identified over 100 damaged poles in the area. Yesterday, crews replaced 20 poles in the Cocodrie area. Today, crews will continue replacing distribution poles starting with the Too Lou Lou area. Additionally, crews using special equipment will replace poles at the end of Cocodrie at the Cinetica Gas Plant. Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, November 7 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 8. Montegut: Yesterday, crews replaced at the end of the Point Au Chien area on Island Road. Crews also finished replacing poles along Hwy. 55 near the Madison Canal. Today, crews will be working in the Madison Canal area to replace poles only accessible by airboat. The majority of customers who can receive power have been restored. The remaining customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, November 7.