Entergy : Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update – 11/8/20 @ 8 a.m.

Insights > Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update - 11/8/20 @ 8 a.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

11/08/2020

Entergy Louisiana's storm team continues to restore power after Hurricane Zeta brought high winds and heavy rain across Louisiana.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, approximately 5,000 customers were without power, down from a peak of 480,000. The majority of outages occurred in Jefferson, Orleans, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes.

The company has amassed a storm team of approximately 8,000 to respond to outages and is prepared to bring in additional resources as needed.

Damage assessments are 100% complete. As of Sunday morning, we have identified damages to approximately 2,800 poles, 1,800 spans of wire, and 575 transformers.

Customers are reminded to stay clear of all downed lines and equipment. There is no way to know if a line is energized or not, so if you see one, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Customers choosing to use portable electric generators should do so in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. Customers should never connect a generator directly to a building's wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house from Entergy's distribution lines. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or our linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

To speak with an Entergy representative about the status of restoration in your area, please visit our Customer Information Center, located at Grand Isle Multiplex 3101 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA 70358 from 10 AM to 3 PM daily.

Parish Restoration Information

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 3,104

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Grand Isle: Due to the extensive damages, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions. We currently expect that customers will be restored late during the week of November 9. There are two primary lines serving Grand Isle; one runs through the marsh and has 10 structures that need to be replaced. The second line has over 50 poles down and require marsh equipment and airboats to access and repair. Crews are working on Grand Isle to replace approximately 250 poles and repair damaged equipment so that customers who are ready to be restored can receive power when the source is brought to the island.

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 520

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Fourchon: Due to extensive damage, crews continue to repair damaged equipment. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored. Customers along water routes may experience extended restoration times. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Golden Meadow - Galliano - Leeville: Due to the extensive damages, crews continue to repair damaged equipment. All customers that can safely receive power have been restored with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 8.

Orleans Parish

In Venetian Isles, crews continue to work through replacing broken poles, vegetation issues and debris entangled in electrical lines. Customers in Venetian Isles are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 9.

Plaquemines Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 15

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Grand Bay/Pilottown: The majority of customers have been restored with the exception of 10 customer outages on a water route extending into Sunday, November 8. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 1,371

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE

Chauvin - Cocodrie: We have identified over 100 damaged poles in the area. Today, crews will continue replacing distribution poles in the Too Lou Lou area. Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 9 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 10.

Montegut: Today, crews will continue working in the Madison Canal area to replace poles only accessible by airboat. The majority of customers who can receive power have been restored. The remaining customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 8.

