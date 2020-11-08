Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update – 11/8/20 @ 8 a.m.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 10:00am EST

Insights > Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update - 11/8/20 @ 8 a.m.

Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update - 11/8/20 @ 8 a.m.
By: Louisiana Editorial Team

11/08/2020

Entergy Louisiana's storm team continues to restore power after Hurricane Zeta brought high winds and heavy rain across Louisiana.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, approximately 5,000 customers were without power, down from a peak of 480,000. The majority of outages occurred in Jefferson, Orleans, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes.

The company has amassed a storm team of approximately 8,000 to respond to outages and is prepared to bring in additional resources as needed.

Damage assessments are 100% complete. As of Sunday morning, we have identified damages to approximately 2,800 poles, 1,800 spans of wire, and 575 transformers.

Customers are reminded to stay clear of all downed lines and equipment. There is no way to know if a line is energized or not, so if you see one, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Customers choosing to use portable electric generators should do so in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. Customers should never connect a generator directly to a building's wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house from Entergy's distribution lines. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or our linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

To speak with an Entergy representative about the status of restoration in your area, please visit our Customer Information Center, located at Grand Isle Multiplex 3101 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA 70358 from 10 AM to 3 PM daily.

Parish Restoration Information

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 3,104

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Grand Isle: Due to the extensive damages, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions. We currently expect that customers will be restored late during the week of November 9. There are two primary lines serving Grand Isle; one runs through the marsh and has 10 structures that need to be replaced. The second line has over 50 poles down and require marsh equipment and airboats to access and repair. Crews are working on Grand Isle to replace approximately 250 poles and repair damaged equipment so that customers who are ready to be restored can receive power when the source is brought to the island.

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 520

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Fourchon: Due to extensive damage, crews continue to repair damaged equipment. The majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored. Customers along water routes may experience extended restoration times. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Golden Meadow - Galliano - Leeville: Due to the extensive damages, crews continue to repair damaged equipment. All customers that can safely receive power have been restored with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 8.

Orleans Parish

In Venetian Isles, crews continue to work through replacing broken poles, vegetation issues and debris entangled in electrical lines. Customers in Venetian Isles are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 9.

Plaquemines Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 15

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Grand Bay/Pilottown: The majority of customers have been restored with the exception of 10 customer outages on a water route extending into Sunday, November 8. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 1,371

All customers that can safely receive power have been restored. If your equipment is undamaged and you do not have power, please notify us at 1-800-9OUTAGE

Chauvin - Cocodrie: We have identified over 100 damaged poles in the area. Today, crews will continue replacing distribution poles in the Too Lou Lou area. Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 9 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 10.

Montegut: Today, crews will continue working in the Madison Canal area to replace poles only accessible by airboat. The majority of customers who can receive power have been restored. The remaining customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 8.

STAY INFORMED

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Louisiana Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 08 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 14:59:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
10:00aENTERGY : Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update – 11/8/20 @ 8 a.m.
PU
11/07ENTERGY : Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update – 11/7/20 @ 8 p.m.
PU
11/07ENTERGY : Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update – 11/7/20 @ 8 a.m.
PU
11/06ENTERGY : Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update – 11/6/20 @ 7 p.m.
PU
11/06ENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04ENTERGY : Management's financial discussion and analysis
AQ
11/04ENTERGY SYSTEM HURRICANE ZETA RESTOR : 30 a.m.
PU
11/03ENTERGY : Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update – 11/3/20 @ 7 p.m.
PU
11/03ENTERGY : Hurricane Zeta Restoration
PU
11/03ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Arkansas Crew Steps Up Three Times after Hurricanes Lash..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 502 M - -
Net income 2020 1 125 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 21 006 M 21 006 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 13 635
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 116,50 $
Last Close Price 104,91 $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-10.83%21 006
NEXTERA ENERGY25.07%148 341
ENEL S.P.A.9.05%93 177
IBERDROLA, S.A.19.61%79 973
ORSTED A/S55.15%71 641
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.06%70 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group