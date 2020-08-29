Entergy : Insights

Insights > Hurricane Laura Restoration Update - 8/29/20 @ 8:30 a.m.

By: Corporate Editorial Team

08/29/2020

Downed power lines in Texas.

Hurricane Laura will go down in the record books as the strongest storm to hit Louisiana since 1856 and has tied for the fifth strongest to make landfall in the continental U.S.

Our restoration workers have restored nearly half of the electrical power outages caused by Hurricane Laura. Our workforce will continue its safe, quick work until everyone's power is restored.

Outage and restoration information at 8:15 a.m. includes:

Current Outages Peak Outages Restored % Restored Arkansas 17,088 47,500 30,412 64% Louisiana 210,385 270,900 60,515 22% Mississippi 305 6,300 5,995 95% Texas 83,467 291,300 207,833 71% System 311,245 616,000 304,755 49%

In Arkansas, most customers should be restored by Saturday night. Customers who can take power in hard-hit El Dorado, Magnolia and Warren should be restored by late Sunday.

In Louisiana, damage assessments are about half done. The remaining assessments will be more difficult due to extensive damage, especially in the hard-hit Lake Charles area.

In Mississippi, all customers who can take power should be restored by late today.

In Texas, most customers should be restored by late Sunday. The Beaumont/Port Arthur/Orange area was heavily damaged. Restoration in Orange will extend into later next week.

Our crews, contractors and mutual-assistance partners are prepared to work long hours restoring service to customers as safely and as quickly as possible.

We have assembled a restoration force of more than 23,000 workers including our own employees, contractors and mutual assistance crews from other companies. This workforce is the largest restoration effort we have ever mobilized. Our logistics team is working to secure thousands of beds in hotel rooms and mobile sleeping units to the affected areas to house the restoration workers coming to help restore service for our customers. Restoration workers from 29 states are restoring service for our customers.

Entergy's transmission system has suffered extensive damage, including 204 transmission lines - 1,871 miles - and 273 substations affected by the storm. Both wooden and steel structures are damaged. Key transmission lines are out of service that will affect service restoration until they return.

Distribution system damage includes 2,430 poles, 1,207 transformers and 4,133 spans of wire.

We continue assessing the damage to our system caused by this storm.

We know you want your power restored. As we restore power to critical services, we assess damage and put in place our restoration plan that will restore service to the greatest number of our customers as safely and quickly as possible.

We use advanced technology, like infrared cameras, drones and satellite imagery to assess damage by foot, vehicles, airboats, highwater vehicles and helicopters.

Our scouts are assessing damage to determine the exact cause of your outage and how long it will take to correct the problem.

While we assess damage, we restore service where it is safe to do so.

We'll be better prepared to give an estimated time to restore your power after the full assessment is completed.

Some customers may see extended power outages. Given the intensity of this storm and the additional need for our crews to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures, hardest hit areas may experience outages for weeks. In addition, restoration may be hampered by flooding, blocked access or other obstacles.

Customers who have a new advanced meter installed can check to see if their power is restored by logging into myEntergy. View 'My Usage' on the dashboard. Select 'hourly view' to see their most recent usage which is updated every four to five hours.

Customers with property damage may require special action to speed their restoration:

If your property has any water damage, please turn off the electricity at either the main fuse box or circuit breaker. Don't step in water to get to the fuse box or circuit breaker.

Call a licensed electrician for advice when necessary. A licensed electrician may need to inspect your property's electric wiring before Entergy can restore power to a home or business which has water damage from rain or flood waters.

For customers without property damage:

Property owners without hurricane damage should be cautious.

Look for electrical system damage once power is restored. If you see sparks, broken or frayed wires, or the smell of hot insulation is noticeable, turn off the electricity at either the main fuse box or circuit breaker.

Call a licensed electrician for advice when necessary. Don't step in water to get to the fuse box or circuit breaker.

Entergy cannot restore power to a location with a damaged meter base, conduit or weather head (the metal pipe extending upward from the structure with electrical cables inside). They must be repaired by a qualified electrician before Entergy can restore power.

Due to the volume of outages and post-storm assessment status, the red/green lines on our outage maps may show discrepancies. When this happens, we switch to an 'area view' and provide detailed restoration updates in the alert banner at the top of the map, updated twice daily.

Here's how we approach things at this stage to restore your power safely and quickly when conditions are safe:

Repairs begin with major lines to the substations, then to the lines and equipment serving neighborhoods, businesses and homes.

Service lines to individual homes and businesses will be restored last because fewer customers are involved, and in the case of fewer outages spread over larger areas, it often takes more time to get power back on for them.

Significant flooding and other accessibility challenges due to the storm will affect our ability to reach some areas of our territory and could delay restoration in those communities.

When restoration starts, keep in mind that if you don't see us working near you, we may be working on another part of the electrical system that you can't see but must be repaired to get power to you.

Responding to a major storm and COVID-19 could affect our response:

Along with standard storm preparations, Entergy employees are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic by taking additional steps. These include traveling separately when possible, adjusting crew staging locations and increasing the use of drones.

Due to the additional measures crews must take, restoration may take longer, especially where there are widespread outages. Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing and we ask that customers do the same. For their safety and yours, please stay away from work zones.

We know you want information about your outage.

Once it's safe, our damage assessment teams will patrol the lines and view the facilities to determine how much the storm damaged our electrical system.

Our scouts provide details that help us know what we need to do to restore your service and to let you know how long it may take.

In addition to disruption of normal business operations, customers may experience delays when calling our telephone centers, especially from unaffected areas, due to overloading of the system with outage calls. We encourage customers to use these other means to interact with us during restoration:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages.

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243).

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

Once these storms pass, we can fully assess the damage and will have more information to share.

Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in attempts to scam our customers following Hurricane Laura.

Entergy never demands immediate payment from customers over the phone. You shouldn't give your personal information to strangers.

If a call sounds suspicious, hang-up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak directly with an Entergy customer service representative. I

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, notify the proper authorities, such as the local police or the state attorney general's office.

Customer Safety

You should stay safe as we restore service outages caused by Hurricane Laura.

There is no way to know if a downed line is energized or not, so if you see one, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243).

Stay safe and away from downed power lines and flooded areas. Do not walk in standing water and do not venture into areas of debris, since energized and dangerous power lines may not be visible.

Customers choosing to use portable electric generators should do so in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. Customers must never connect a generator directly to a building's wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house wiring from Entergy's service. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or our linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

Restoration workers who discover a generator attached directly to Entergy's system will work with the customer to disconnect the generator. As a last resort, the restoration worker will disconnect the customer's service connection to Entergy, which may take an extended time to reconnect due to the extensive restoration effort underway.

Storm restoration photos and videos