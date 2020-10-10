Log in
Entergy : Insights

10/10/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Mississippi Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/10/20 @ 12:30 p.m.

Entergy Mississippi Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/10/20 @ 12:30 p.m.
By: Mississippi Editorial Team

10/10/2020

Hurricane Delta damage at the corner of Old Canton and Westbrook roads in Jackson, Mississippi.
Hurricane Delta damage at the corner of Old Canton and Westbrook roads in Jackson, Mississippi.

The remnants of Hurricane Delta caused widespread power outages throughout the Entergy Mississippi service territory. Thunderstorms, heavy rains and high winds will continue to impact our customers throughout the day Saturday. As of noon, about 40,000 customers are without power. We are working to respond to outages safely, while practicing social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite its weakening, Delta is still producing damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and a risk of isolated tornadoes. We can't use our bucket trucks until sustained winds are less than 30 mph, but we can still begin restoring service to customers by closing circuit breakers, rerouting power and other actions. Our crews are working to restore power where it is safe to do so.

Please continue to respect our utility workers by providing them with the space needed to complete restoration work as we consider the extra measures that are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Due to the additional measures the crews must take, restoration may take longer, especially where there are widespread outages. Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing and we ask that customers do the same. For their safety and yours, please stay away from work zones. If you need to report a problem with your service or get bill payment help, we're just a phone call away: 1-800-ENTERGY.

Adams County

Natchez, Washington

As of this report, approximately 5,401 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Amite County

Gloster, Liberty, Smithdale

As of this report, approximately 2,871 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Claiborne County

Port Gibson

As of this report, approximately 278 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Copiah County

Crystal Springs, Hazelhurst, Wesson

As of this report, approximately 1,375 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Covington County

Mount Olive

As of this report, 1 customer is without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy estimates that restoration should be completed by 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10.

Desoto County

Horn Lake

Currently, there are 111 customers without power in the Desoto Village area. Entergy estimates restoration should be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday, October 10.

Franklin County

Bude, Meadville, McCall Creek

As of this report, 2,100 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Hinds County

Byram, Bolton, Clinton, Edwards, Raymond, Terry, Utica

As of this report, approximately 3,350 customers are without power. Damage assessment is underway, and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Jackson - North, Jackson-South

As of this report, 7,653 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Holmes County

Lexington

As of this report, 8 customers are without power. Damages are being assessed at this time to determine the extent of outages.

Jefferson County

Fayette, Harrison

As of this report, approximately 1,262 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Lawrence County

Silver Creek

As of this report, approximately 100 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

New Hebron

As of this report, 117 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy estimates that restoration should be completed by 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10.

Lincoln County

Brookhaven

As of this report, approximately 1,800 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Madison County

Camden, Flora, Madison, Ridgeland

As of this report, approximately 1,225 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Montgomery County

Duck Hill, Kilmichael, Stewart, Winona

As of this report, approximately 230 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Pike County

Magnolia, Fernwood, Osyka

As of this report, approximately 1,733 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

McComb

As of this report, approximately 2,600 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Rankin County

Brandon, Florence, Pearl, Pelahatchie, Richland

As of this report, 1,173 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 50 percent complete and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Scott County

Morton

As of this report, 140 customers are without power. Damage assessment 50 percent complete and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Simpson County

Braxton, D'Lo, Mendenhall, Pinola

As of this report, 610 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy estimates that restoration should be completed by 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10.

Smith County

Mize, Raleigh

As of this report, 68 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy estimates that restoration should be completed by 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10.

Sunflower County

Indianola, Moorhead

As of this report, 231 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Walthall County

Tylertown

As of this report, approximately 600 customers are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damage and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration times will be provided once assessment is complete.

Warren County

Vicksburg

As of this report, approximately 4,476 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

Washington County

Greenville, Leland, Glen Allen

As of this report, approximately 656 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed

Wilkinson County

Centreville, Woodville, Crosby

As of this report, approximately 3,640 customers are without power. Damage assessment is under way and restoration is beginning where possible. Updated restoration estimates will be provided once assessment is completed.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

  • Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.
  • Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.
  • Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.
  • If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.
  • Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.
  • Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home.
  • Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.
  • Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.
  • We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application:
Mississippi Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 18:14:00 UTC

