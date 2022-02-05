Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/04 04:00:02 pm
110.9 USD   -0.96%
ENTERGY : Insights
PU
ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI WINTER STORM UPDATE—2/4/22, 6 : 30 p.m.
PU
ENTERGY : Insights > Storms
PU
Entergy : Insights

02/05/2022 | 12:08pm EST
Insights > Entergy Arkansas Winter Storm Update - 2/5/22 @ 10 a.m.

Entergy Arkansas Winter Storm Update - 2/5/22 @ 10 a.m.
By: Arkansas Editorial Team

02/05/2022

Crews continue to get the power on to Helena and Stuttgart areas today. This is a scene in Helena.
Crews continue to get the power on to Helena and Stuttgart areas today. This is a scene in Helena.

As of 10:00 a.m., 93% of customers who lost power during the winter storm have been restored, and approximately 1,600 remain without power. Hazardous driving conditions remain in parts of the state and may slow restoration. We have the people, crews and resources working to restore outages as quickly and as safely as possible, while practicing social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most customers are estimated to be restored by 3:00 p.m. today. Outages in the Helena area are expected to be restored no later than 11:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6. As ice on tree limbs melt, the limbs sometimes cause more damage when returning to their normal position, possibly causing additional damages to equipment.

If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business. If the service line to your home or business has been damaged by this storm, you may have damage to your meter base. If it is damaged, you will need to have an electrician make repairs before Entergy Arkansas can safely reconnect service. Once repairs are made, call 1-800-ENTERGY for a reconnection. Learn more here: https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/

Thank you for your patience as our team works to restore power today. And thank you for being a valued Entergy Arkansas customer.

Southeast Arkansas

Arkansas County

As of 10:00 a.m., approximately 405 customers remain without power in and around Stuttgart. Today, our crews are focusing restoration efforts in and around the Dewitt area. We will continue to work throughout the day and estimate all customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 3:00 p.m. today, February 5. Any remaining customers without power or damages to their service power lines are expected to be restored by the end of the day. If any unforeseen circumstances arise due to new damage from falling ice, we will provide an update on the outage map and notify those who have signed up for updates.

Phillips County

As of 10:00 a.m., approximately 997 customers remain without power in and around Helena, due in part to cloudy and cold weather Friday that failed to melt much of the ice. We have approximately 40 crews in the area working to replace damaged equipment, including broken poles and fallen lines. While many will be restored today, we expect to complete restoration work in the Helena area by 11:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6. Today, the forecast calls for sunshine and temperatures to rise well above freezing. This is good generally, but also can cause new outages as frozen tree limbs on power lines return into normal position and chunks of melted ice fall onto electrical equipment. We will provide updates on the outage map and notify those who have signed up for updates.

Arkansas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 17:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 074 M - -
Net income 2021 1 147 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 22 289 M 22 289 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 110,90 $
Average target price 121,84 $
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-1.55%22 289
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.58%149 142
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.62%80 204
ENEL S.P.A.-5.78%77 199
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.16%72 798
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.82%69 337