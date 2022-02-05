Entergy : Insights

Insights > Entergy Arkansas Winter Storm Update - 2/5/22 @ 10 a.m.

02/05/2022

Crews continue to get the power on to Helena and Stuttgart areas today. This is a scene in Helena.

As of 10:00 a.m., 93% of customers who lost power during the winter storm have been restored, and approximately 1,600 remain without power. Hazardous driving conditions remain in parts of the state and may slow restoration. We have the people, crews and resources working to restore outages as quickly and as safely as possible, while practicing social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most customers are estimated to be restored by 3:00 p.m. today. Outages in the Helena area are expected to be restored no later than 11:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6. As ice on tree limbs melt, the limbs sometimes cause more damage when returning to their normal position, possibly causing additional damages to equipment.

If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business. If the service line to your home or business has been damaged by this storm, you may have damage to your meter base. If it is damaged, you will need to have an electrician make repairs before Entergy Arkansas can safely reconnect service. Once repairs are made, call 1-800-ENTERGY for a reconnection. Learn more here: https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/

Southeast Arkansas

Arkansas County

As of 10:00 a.m., approximately 405 customers remain without power in and around Stuttgart. Today, our crews are focusing restoration efforts in and around the Dewitt area. We will continue to work throughout the day and estimate all customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 3:00 p.m. today, February 5. Any remaining customers without power or damages to their service power lines are expected to be restored by the end of the day. If any unforeseen circumstances arise due to new damage from falling ice, we will provide an update on the outage map and notify those who have signed up for updates.

Phillips County

As of 10:00 a.m., approximately 997 customers remain without power in and around Helena, due in part to cloudy and cold weather Friday that failed to melt much of the ice. We have approximately 40 crews in the area working to replace damaged equipment, including broken poles and fallen lines. While many will be restored today, we expect to complete restoration work in the Helena area by 11:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6. Today, the forecast calls for sunshine and temperatures to rise well above freezing. This is good generally, but also can cause new outages as frozen tree limbs on power lines return into normal position and chunks of melted ice fall onto electrical equipment. We will provide updates on the outage map and notify those who have signed up for updates.