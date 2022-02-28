Log in
Entergy : Insights

02/28/2022 | 09:37am EST
Insights > Entergy Arkansas Winter Storm Update: 2/28/22 @ 8 a.m.

Entergy Arkansas Winter Storm Update: 2/28/22 @ 8 a.m.
By: Arkansas Editorial Team

02/28/2022

STORM DAMAGE TO YOUR HOME'S FACILITIES MUST BE REPAIRED BEFORE POWER CAN BE RESTORED
STORM DAMAGE TO YOUR HOME'S FACILITIES MUST BE REPAIRED BEFORE POWER CAN BE RESTORED

Last week's winter storm caused service interruptions to Entergy Arkansas customers due to ice accumulations and cold weather damage to equipment. As of 8 a.m., crews and resources were working to restore outages to the remaining 1,000 customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

We engaged over 2,100 restoration resources, including mutual assistance crews from surrounding states. Approximately 90,000 customer outages have been restored, totaling 98% of customers who experienced an outage in the last few days. The restoration total reflects outages from multiple waves of storms and freezing precipitation.

If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business. If the service line to your home or business has been damaged by this storm, you may have damage to your meter base. If it is damaged, you will need to have an electrician make repairs before Entergy Arkansas can safely reconnect service. Once repairs are made, call 1-800-ENTERGY for a reconnection. More information about electrical equipment at your home can be found here www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/.

Thank you for being a valued Entergy Arkansas customer.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

  • Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, damaged or downed poles or other damaged equipment.
  • Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Again, stay away from downed power lines.
  • Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials, limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.
  • If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, have a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.
  • Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Use them only outdoors, following all manufacturers' safety guidelines.
  • Unplug or turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.
  • Check on elderly individuals, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.
  • Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

We want to keep you informed and in control. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy's View Outage page on our website. Additional resources for your convenience:

  • Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on our restoration progress.
  • Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R E G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.
  • Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyARK.
  • Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.
Arkansas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 14:35:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
