Entergy : Insights

Insights > Entergy Arkansas Storm Update -- 4/1/23 @ 12:30 p.m.

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

04/01/2023

Damage as seen from an Entergy Arkansas drone scout on Foxcroft Drive in Little Rock.

Deadly tornadoes that caused a path of widespread damage across central and northeast Arkansas yesterday, March 31, will require complete rebuilding of parts of the electric grid.

At 5:45 p.m. yesterday, the number of Entergy Arkansas customer outages peaked at 56,789. So far, crews have safely restored power to over 26,000 customers.

Extensive damage and debris continue to present difficulties in gaining access to heavily impacted areas, which includes a vast number of rear, hard-to-reach lots. Specialized equipment such as helicopters, backyard machines, excavators and bull dozers are also being brought in to assist with storm restoration efforts in the hardest hit areas. Entergy Arkansas has amassed a workforce of about 3,300, including line workers, damage assessors, vegetation crews and support personnel.

Entergy Arkansas has restored all emergency response facilities, hospitals and nursing homes and will continue to work with city officials as we communicate with customers and provide updates. We will provide area estimated restoration times as soon as damage assessment is complete.

We appreciate your continued patience as we work diligently to safely restore power by building back a more resilient system.

County/Town Information (and surrounding areas)

(4/1/23; 12:30 p.m.)

Pulaski County

West Markham & Cammack Village

A deadly path of tornadoes moved through the Little Rock area on Friday March 31st causing extensive damage to the electric system in your area. Crews are currently responding to wide-spread outages and restoring power in the areas that are accessible. Damage assessment is approximately 20% complete and includes a current estimate of hundreds of spans of downed power lines and 800 broken poles. Estimated restoration times for the hardest hit areas is not yet available. Entergy will update estimated restoration times as additional damage assessments are completed.

Jacksonville & Sherwood

A deadly path of tornadoes moved through the Jacksonville and Sherwood area on Friday March 31st causing extensive damage to the electric system. Crews are currently responding to wide-spread outages and restoring power in the areas that are accessible. Damage assessment is approximately 10% complete and includes a current estimate of over 100 spans of downed power lines and 100 broken poles so far. Estimated restoration times for the hardest hit areas is not yet available. Entergy will update estimated restoration times as damage assessments are completed.

Cross County

Wynne & Colt

A deadly path of tornadoes moved through the Wynne area on Friday March 31st causing extensive damage to the electric system. Crews are currently responding to wide-spread outages and restoring power in the areas that are accessible. Damage assessment is currently underway and we expect it to be done by end of business today. Current damage includes spans of downed power lines, broken poles, and transmission towers. Crews have restored the Crossridge Community Hospital and Crestpark Nursing Homes with other critical customers being a top priority. Estimated restoration times for most customers are not yet available. Entergy will update estimated restoration times as damage assessments near completion.

Parkin and Twist

A severe thunderstorm caused about 80 outages in areas north of Parkin and near Twist. The storm caused extensive damage to the transmission grid in the area. Three areas have been identified where transmission equipment has become entangled with distribution equipment - these entanglements add increased complications to the process of restoring power safely. Entergy Arkansas was able to reconfigure the grid overnight and restore power to all substations in the area. Damage assessment is 40% complete. Over 102 broken poles and 155 spans of wire down have been identified so far.

Crittenden County

Marion, Clarkedale, Crawfordsville, Earle

A severe thunderstorm caused nearly 4,700 outages in Crittenden County, leaving approximately 40% of the Entergy Arkansas customers in the area without power. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 about 600 customers in the area remain without power. The storm caused extensive damage to the transmission grid in the area. Entergy was able to reconfigure the grid overnight and restore service to the majority of customers. Damage assessment is 30% complete. Two broken poles and 8 spans of wire down have been identified so far.

Shelters Opened for Customers

Site Address Wynne Boys and Girls Club 325 Magnolia St, Wynne, AR 72396

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our impacted customers and communities. While crews work to restore power, Entergy Arkansas urges customers to keep safety first.

Here are some tips to keep you safe while we restore your power.

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, damaged or downed poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Again, stay away from downed power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials, limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Use them only outdoors, following all manufacturers' safety guidelines.