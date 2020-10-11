Entergy : Insights > Storms

Insights > Entergy Mississippi Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/11/20 @ 1:30 p.m.
Entergy Mississippi Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/11/20 @ 1:30 p.m.
By: Mississippi Editorial Team
10/11/2020
Restoration work in Natchez, Mississippi.
The remnants of Hurricane Delta caused widespread power outages throughout the Entergy Mississippi service territory. Thunderstorms, heavy rains and high winds impacted our customers throughout the day Saturday. As of noon today, about 12,700 customers remain without power, down from a peak of nearly 52,000 Saturday morning. A workforce of 2,500 Entergy employees, contractors and mutual assistance resources continue to safely restore power, while practicing social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The electric grid sustained the most significant damage in Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties. We expect to complete restoration in those areas by Tuesday evening. Customers in other hard-hit areas, including Copiah, Grenada, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Rankin and Washington counties, as well as in Jackson and McComb, should be restored today if they can safely receive power.
Our scouts continue assessing damage to determine the exact cause of outages and how long it will take to correct the problem. In harder to reach areas, we use advanced technology, such as infrared cameras, drones and satellite imagery to assess damage by foot, vehicles, airboats, highwater vehicles and helicopters. So far, we have discovered 108 damaged poles, 528 spans of wire down, 105 broken crossarms, and 27 damaged transformers.
Please continue to respect our utility workers by providing them with the space needed to complete restoration work as we consider the extra measures that are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Due to the additional measures the crews must take, restoration may take longer, especially where there are widespread outages. If you need to report a problem with your service or get bill payment help, we're just a phone call away: 1-800-ENTERGY.
Due to the volume of outages and post-storm assessment status, the red/green lines on our outage maps may show discrepancies. When this happens, we switch to an 'area view' and provide detailed restoration updates in the alert banner at the top of the map, updated twice daily.
Adams County
Natchez, Washington
As of this report, approximately 2065 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 50 percent complete and restoration is ongoing. Entergy resource workers are working in the Liberty Road, Martin Luther King, West Stiers, McNeely, Old Washington, Highway 61 N of Courthouse and Bryan Dale areas to restore power. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.
Amite County
Gloster
As of this report, 654 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete and restoration is ongoing. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.
Liberty
As of this report, 646 customers are without power. Restoration efforts are continuing in the Liberty area. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.
Attala County
Kosciusko, Sallis
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Claiborne County
Port Gibson
As of this report, 167 customers are without power and restoration efforts are ongoing. Damage assessors found 3 broken poles and power lines down due to a fallen tree. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 12 p.m. Monday, October 12.
Copiah County
Crystal Springs
As of this report, 188 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete and restoration is ongoing. The hardest hit area is Burney Road around Lake Copiah. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.
Hazlehurst
As of this report, 94 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 95 percent complete. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.
Wesson
As of this report, 226 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 95 percent complete. The hardest hit area is near Highway 51 South. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.
Covington County
Mount Olive
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Desoto County
Horn Lake
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Franklin County
Bude, Meadville, McCall Creek, Roxie
As of this report, 891 customers are without power. Damage assessment continues and restoration is ongoing. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.
Grenada County
Elliott, Grenada
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Hinds County
Byram
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Bolton, Clinton, Edwards, Raymond, Terry, Utica
As of this report, 788 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 80 percent complete and restoration is ongoing. Damage assessors found several broken poles, wire down and damaged equipment due to fallen trees. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Monday, October 12.
Jackson - North, Jackson-South
As of this report, approximately 1697 customers are without power. Damage assessors found 12 broken poles and wire down as a result of fallen trees. Entergy crews along with additional restoration workers are working in the Old Canton Road, Country Club and North East areas to restore power. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Sunday, October 11.
Jefferson County
Fayette, Harriston
As of this report, approximately 330 customers are without power. Damage assessment continues and restoration is ongoing. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday, October 11.
Lawrence County
Silver Creek, New Hebron
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Lincoln County
Brookhaven
As of this report, 1197 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy crews are continuing to assess the damage and restoration is ongoing. The hardest hit areas are New Sight Road, Nola Road and River Road. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.
Madison County
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Montgomery County
Winona
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Pike County
Magnolia, Fernwood, Osyka
As of this report, 596 customers are without power. Damage assessment continues and restoration is ongoing. Damage assessors found a broken pole and trees down in the area. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.
McComb
As of this report, 242 customers are without power and restoration is ongoing. The hardest hit areas are around Presley Boulevard, Veterans Boulevard and Park Drive Extension. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.
Rankin County
Brandon, Florence
As of this report, 56 customers are without power. Crews continue to work isolated outages restoring power to individual customers. Entergy estimates that all customers that can receive power should be restored by 12p.m. Sunday, October 11.
Pearl, Pelahatchie, Richland
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Scott County
Morton
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Simpson County
Braxton, D'Lo, Mendenhall, Pinola
As of this report, 45 customers are without power. Crews continue to work isolated outages restoring power to individual customers. Entergy estimates that all customers that can receive power should be restored by 12p.m. Sunday, October 11.
Smith County
Mize, Raleigh
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Walthall County
Tylertown
As of this report, 90 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 95 percent complete and restoration is ongoing. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.
Warren County
Vicksburg
As of this report, 1089 customers are without power and restoration efforts ae continuing. Damage assessors found 9 broken poles, 25 spans of wire down and 15 broken pieces of other equipment. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 12 p.m. Monday, October 12.
Washington County
Greenville-Downtown, Greenville - North, Glen Allen
Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.
Wilkinson County
Centreville, Woodville, Crosby
As of this report, 826 customers are without power. Damage assessment continues and restoration is ongoing. Damage assessors found damage to equipment that must be repaired before power is restored. Tracking equipment has been brought in to help with repairs and the MS Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic on Highway 24. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.
As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:
-
Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.
-
Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.
-
Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.
-
If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.
-
Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.
-
Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home.
-
Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.
-
Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.
-
We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application:
-
Mississippi Editorial Team
