Entergy : Insights > Storms

Insights > Entergy Mississippi Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/11/20 @ 1:30 p.m.

By: Mississippi Editorial Team

10/11/2020

Restoration work in Natchez, Mississippi.

The remnants of Hurricane Delta caused widespread power outages throughout the Entergy Mississippi service territory. Thunderstorms, heavy rains and high winds impacted our customers throughout the day Saturday. As of noon today, about 12,700 customers remain without power, down from a peak of nearly 52,000 Saturday morning. A workforce of 2,500 Entergy employees, contractors and mutual assistance resources continue to safely restore power, while practicing social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The electric grid sustained the most significant damage in Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties. We expect to complete restoration in those areas by Tuesday evening. Customers in other hard-hit areas, including Copiah, Grenada, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Rankin and Washington counties, as well as in Jackson and McComb, should be restored today if they can safely receive power.

Our scouts continue assessing damage to determine the exact cause of outages and how long it will take to correct the problem. In harder to reach areas, we use advanced technology, such as infrared cameras, drones and satellite imagery to assess damage by foot, vehicles, airboats, highwater vehicles and helicopters. So far, we have discovered 108 damaged poles, 528 spans of wire down, 105 broken crossarms, and 27 damaged transformers.

Please continue to respect our utility workers by providing them with the space needed to complete restoration work as we consider the extra measures that are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Due to the additional measures the crews must take, restoration may take longer, especially where there are widespread outages. If you need to report a problem with your service or get bill payment help, we're just a phone call away: 1-800-ENTERGY.

Due to the volume of outages and post-storm assessment status, the red/green lines on our outage maps may show discrepancies. When this happens, we switch to an 'area view' and provide detailed restoration updates in the alert banner at the top of the map, updated twice daily.

Natchez, Washington

As of this report, approximately 2065 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 50 percent complete and restoration is ongoing. Entergy resource workers are working in the Liberty Road, Martin Luther King, West Stiers, McNeely, Old Washington, Highway 61 N of Courthouse and Bryan Dale areas to restore power. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.

Gloster

As of this report, 654 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete and restoration is ongoing. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.

Liberty

As of this report, 646 customers are without power. Restoration efforts are continuing in the Liberty area. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.

Kosciusko, Sallis

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Port Gibson

As of this report, 167 customers are without power and restoration efforts are ongoing. Damage assessors found 3 broken poles and power lines down due to a fallen tree. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 12 p.m. Monday, October 12.

Crystal Springs

As of this report, 188 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete and restoration is ongoing. The hardest hit area is Burney Road around Lake Copiah. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.

Hazlehurst

As of this report, 94 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 95 percent complete. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.

Wesson

As of this report, 226 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 95 percent complete. The hardest hit area is near Highway 51 South. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.

Mount Olive

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Horn Lake

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Bude, Meadville, McCall Creek, Roxie

As of this report, 891 customers are without power. Damage assessment continues and restoration is ongoing. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.

Elliott, Grenada

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Byram

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Bolton, Clinton, Edwards, Raymond, Terry, Utica

As of this report, 788 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 80 percent complete and restoration is ongoing. Damage assessors found several broken poles, wire down and damaged equipment due to fallen trees. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Monday, October 12.

Jackson - North, Jackson-South

As of this report, approximately 1697 customers are without power. Damage assessors found 12 broken poles and wire down as a result of fallen trees. Entergy crews along with additional restoration workers are working in the Old Canton Road, Country Club and North East areas to restore power. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Sunday, October 11.

Fayette, Harriston

As of this report, approximately 330 customers are without power. Damage assessment continues and restoration is ongoing. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday, October 11.

Silver Creek, New Hebron

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Brookhaven

As of this report, 1197 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 90 percent complete. Entergy crews are continuing to assess the damage and restoration is ongoing. The hardest hit areas are New Sight Road, Nola Road and River Road. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Winona

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Magnolia, Fernwood, Osyka

As of this report, 596 customers are without power. Damage assessment continues and restoration is ongoing. Damage assessors found a broken pole and trees down in the area. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.

McComb

As of this report, 242 customers are without power and restoration is ongoing. The hardest hit areas are around Presley Boulevard, Veterans Boulevard and Park Drive Extension. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.

Brandon, Florence

As of this report, 56 customers are without power. Crews continue to work isolated outages restoring power to individual customers. Entergy estimates that all customers that can receive power should be restored by 12p.m. Sunday, October 11.

Pearl, Pelahatchie, Richland

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Morton

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Braxton, D'Lo, Mendenhall, Pinola

As of this report, 45 customers are without power. Crews continue to work isolated outages restoring power to individual customers. Entergy estimates that all customers that can receive power should be restored by 12p.m. Sunday, October 11.

Mize, Raleigh

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Tylertown

As of this report, 90 customers are without power. Damage assessment is 95 percent complete and restoration is ongoing. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.

Vicksburg

As of this report, 1089 customers are without power and restoration efforts ae continuing. Damage assessors found 9 broken poles, 25 spans of wire down and 15 broken pieces of other equipment. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 12 p.m. Monday, October 12.

Greenville-Downtown, Greenville - North, Glen Allen

Restoration in this area is complete. Customers that are still without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE 1-800-968-8243 or text OUT to 36778.

Centreville, Woodville, Crosby

As of this report, 826 customers are without power. Damage assessment continues and restoration is ongoing. Damage assessors found damage to equipment that must be repaired before power is restored. Tracking equipment has been brought in to help with repairs and the MS Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic on Highway 24. Entergy estimates all customers that can safely receive power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.

Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application:

Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress. Android users who have difficulty accessing the app on their smartphones can get information from the mobile version of our site at entergy.com. Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R E G to 36778, or visit entergytext.com. Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyMS and Facebook.com/EntergyMS. Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

