Entergy : Insights > Storms

Insights > Entergy Arkansas Winter Storm Update: 2/27/22 @ 4 p.m.

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

02/27/2022

FREEZING RAIN DAMAGE NEAR WYNNE FEBRUARY 2022

As of 4 p.m., statewide outages have been reduced to 3,540 customers. Over 86,000 customer outages have been restored, totaling 95% of customers who experienced an outage in the last few days. The winter storms coupled with severe weather this week produced widespread damage, causing 30,087 customer outages at peak. The restoration total reflects outages from multiple waves of storms and freezing precipitation, with the southern parts of the state experiencing another round of freezing rain Saturday night.

We have engaged 2,100 restoration workers across the affected areas, and we are responding to outages as quickly and safely as possible. Damage assessments are nearing completion, and total damages include 764 broken poles, 1,921 spans of downed wire, and 711 pieces of equipment. A span of wire is the wire between two utility poles. We expect to have all customers who can safely take power to be restored by 10 p.m. Monday.

If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business. If the service line to your home or business has been damaged by this storm, you may have damage to your meter base. If it is damaged, you will need to have an electrician make repairs before Entergy Arkansas can safely reconnect service. Once repairs are made, call 1-800-ENTERGY for a reconnection.

We continue to ask for your patience, and please know that safely and swiftly restoring your power is our top priority. We thank you for being a valued Entergy Arkansas customer.

Northeast Arkansas

Monroe County

Brinkley, Cotton Plant, Fargo, and Wheatley

Currently 91% of customers have been restored, leaving 367 customers without power. Crews continue to work in the harder hit areas, focusing this evening on Highway 17 and Highway 70 in Brinkley, and McNeal Lane in Wheatley area. We expect to restore power to 90% of customers who can safely take power today by 10 p.m. tonight. We will continue to work to access and repair the areas such as Highway 49 North near Fargo, which requires special equipment and therefore could take until Monday at 10 p.m. to restore.

St. Francis County

Forrest City

Currently 82% of customers have been restored, leaving 1,023 customers without power.

Crews continue to work in the harder hit areas, focusing this evening on areas near Highway 70 East, Round Pound, Hicks Station, Madison and Widener. We have counted 242 broken poles, 435 spans of downed wire, 57 transformers, 149 crossarms and 78 tree trimming spans needing repair. We anticipate power restoration to most customers who can take power to be restored tonight by 10 p.m. We will continue to work to access and repair the harder hit areas, some of which require special equipment including trailers, boats, and ATVs, and therefore could take until Monday at 10 p.m. to restore.

East & Southeast Arkansas

Arkansas County Area

Lonoke, Carlisle, Hazen, and England

As of 4 p.m., 204 customers remain without power across the locations listed above, down from over 2,000 at the beginning of this event. With 95% of the area scouted, we have replaced over 60 damaged poles and repaired over 275 spans of wire damaged in this weather event. With the extent of the damage and navigating off road, damaged electrical equipment with limited access can make the restoration progress take longer than normal. Crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored to all remaining customers that can safely take power by 10 p.m. this evening.

Crittenden County

Marion

The winter weather storm that came through the Marion service area the past few days left over 8,000 customers without power at its peak. As of 4 p.m., Entergy crews and contractors have restored power to 94% of our customers who can take power in the Marion network. Still, 749 customers remain without electric service, but we were able to bring an additional 296 customers back online today. As of 4 p.m., we have identified 174 damaged poles, 178 cross arms needing replacement, 421 spans of damaged wire, 22 damaged transformers, 45 spans of tree trimming needed, and 20 services needing re-connections. We plan to continue our work this afternoon and evening on re-energizing all remaining customers without power that can take power in Marion, Crawfordsville, Earl, Parkin, Turrell, Gilmore, and the Clarkedale area. We anticipate power restoration to all remaining customers who can take power by 10 p.m. this evening.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, damaged or downed poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Again, stay away from downed power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials, limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, have a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Use them only outdoors, following all manufacturers' safety guidelines.

Unplug or turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

Check on elderly individuals, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

