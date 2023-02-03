Entergy : Insights > Storms

Insights > Entergy Arkansas winter storm update: 2/3/23 @ 9 p.m.

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

02/03/2023

Chainsaws were buzzing in South Arkansas, including this job in Chidester today.

Our service territory has been hit with multiple rounds of winter precipitation over the past two weeks. The last round of severe winter weather and freezing rain produced ice of up to half an inch within areas in the southern region of the state, resulting in approximately 53,000 customer outages at the peak Thursday afternoon. Currently 22,800 customers are without power.

Entergy Arkansas has safely restored approximately 76,000 customer outages since Monday and 150,000 in the past two weeks, as multiple winter storms have hit the state.

We are approximately 85% assessed. We expect to be completed with assessing remaining damages by noon tomorrow. With the support of a helicopter and drone teams in the air today, we have identified 205 broken poles, 997 spans of downed wire, 22 damaged transformers, and other damaged equipment. Most outages are attributed to ice accumulating on trees and tree limbs, causing them to fall onto power lines. As ice melted, ice and more tree branches fell, making conditions dangerous for our workers and the public. View photos of restoration work, trees on power lines and other damage here.

An estimated 2,800 workers are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. This includes additional resources that have come to Arkansas from other states to assist with restoration efforts, including scouts, vegetation crews, electricians, track equipment and more.

We want to keep you informed. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy's View Outage page on our website.

County/Town Information

(2-3-23; 9:00pm)

Arkansas

(Includes De Witt, Gilett, Saint Charles, and Stuttgart)

Crews have been working in the Dewitt and Gillett today repairing broken poles and rebuilding service. Damages are 95% assessed and include 10 broken poles and 39 spans of wire down. It is estimated that most customers that can safely receive service will be restored by 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Bradley

(Includes Warren and Hermitage)

Entergy is responding to widespread outages and extensive damage in the area. Damage assessment is 65% complete in Warren. There are currently 6 broken poles and 15 spans of wire down. There are approximately 1,300 customers without power. We estimate that most customers that can safely receive service will be restored by 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. with the remaining customers carrying over into Sunday, Feb. 5.

Columbia

(Includes Magnolia, McNeil, and Waldo)

We have 155 customer outages in Columbia County. Waldo currently has 80 outages. We have completed damage assessment and plan to have 90% of customers restored by 10 p.m. Feb. 3. McNeil currently has 65 outages. We have completed damage assessment and plan to have 90% of customers restored by 10 p.m. Feb. 3. Magnolia currently has 21 outages. We have completed damage assessment and plan to have 90% of customers restored by 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Dallas

(Includes Fordyce, Rison, Kingsland, Bearden, and Thornton)

Entergy is responding to widespread outages in the area. Damage assessment is 65% complete in the area. There are currently 15 broken poles, 20 spans of wire down, as well as transmission line damage. There are approximately 5,000 customers without power. We estimate that most customers that can safely receive service will be restored by 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. with the remaining customers carrying over into Sunday, Feb. 5.

Desha

(Includes Dumas and Mitchellville)

Entergy is responding to widespread outages and extensive damage. Damage assessment is 90% complete in the area. There are currently 10 broken poles and 51 spans of wire down. There are approximately 1,800 customers without power. Line Crews are working in several areas in and around Dumas to restore service safely and quickly. It is estimated that most customers that can safely receive service will be restored by 10 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 4.

Drew

(Includes Monticello)

Entergy is responding to widespread outages and extensive damage in the area. Damage assessments are 100% complete. There are currently 6 broken poles and 25 spans of wire down. There are approximately 2,200 customers without power. Line Crews are working in several areas in and around Monticello to restore service safely and quickly. It is estimated that customers that can safely receive service will be restored on or before 12 p.m. Saturday Feb. 4.

Nevada

(Includes Bluff City, Prescott, Rosston, and Willisville)

We have 1,144 customer outages in Nevada County.

Prescott currently has 711 customer outages. Damage assessment is about 70% and we plan to have 90% of customers restored by 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rosston currently has 184 customer outages. We have completed damage assessment and plan to have 90% of customers restored by 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Bluff City currently has 83 customer outages. We are working to restore power to 90% of customers by 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Willisville currently has 35 customer outages. We have completed damage assessment and plan to have power restored to 90% of customers by 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Ouachita

(Includes Camden and Chidester)

We have 1,609 customer outages in Ouachita County.

Camden currently has 932 outages. We are working along Hwy 376 between Louann and Camden, Craig SW, Laurie SW, Harding SW, Ridgeway NW, Ridgeview NW, as well as several other locations. Currently we have assessed damage to 85% of Camden and plan to have 90% of customers restored by the end of today. We plan to have full restoration to all customers who can safely take power by 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb 4.

Chidester currently has about 340 outages. We have brought in special equipment to repair the line to Chidester. We have about 50 vegetation personnel and 30 Linemen working on that line. We plan to have service to Chidester by 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Stephens currently has 102 customer outages. Damage assessments have been completed in Stephens and we plan to have power restored to 95% of customers by 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Bearden currently has 331 customer outages. We approximately 50% complete on damage assessment and plan to have 90% of customers restored on or before 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Phillips

(Includes Elaine, Helena-West Helena, and Lake View)

Helena damages are 99% assessed. Crews in Helena are working in downtown Helena and The Oakland and surrounding areas including Central School. It is estimated that 85% of customers that can safely receive service will be restored by 10 p.m. Feb. 3. The remainder of customers are expected to be restored on or before 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Union

(Includes El Dorado and Smackover)

We have 71 customer outages in Union County and damage assessments are complete. El Dorado currently has 42 outages. We plan to have 95% of customers restored by 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Smackover has 15 outages. We plan to have 95% of customers restored by 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Warming Centers Open for Customers

(2-3-23; 9:00pm)

County Location Address DREW First Baptist Church 413 N. Main St. Monticello, AR GARLAND First United Methodist Church 1100 Central Ave. Hot Springs, AR JEFFERSON Pine Bluff Convention Center 1 Convention Center Dr Pine Bluff, AR OUACHITA Chidester City Hall 118 Willow St Chidester, AR OUACHITA Cullendale First Baptist Church 1850 Cash Rd. SW Camden, AR OUACHITA Calvary Baptist Church 319 US 278 Camden, AR POINSETT Campbell Street Senior Center 351 Campbell Street, Trumann, AR POINSETT First Baptist Church 302 Kenwood Avenue Lepanto, AR POINSETT Fisher Fire Department 105 N Front Street Fisher, AR POINSETT Harrisburg Community Building 203 W South Street Harrisburg, AR POINSETT Marked Tree City Hall 1 Elm Street Marked Tree, AR POINSETT Rice Festival Building 208 Kings Highway Weiner, AR POINSETT Senior Citizen Building 135 Main Street Tyronza, AR POINSETT Stepping Stone Sanctuary 904 Speedway St. W, Trumann, AR POINSETT Waldenburg City Hall 5645 Highway 14 Weiner, AR PULASKI Dunbar Community Center 1001 W. 16th St. Little Rock, AR PULASKI First Presbyterian Church 1208 W. Main St Jacksonville, AR VAN BUREN Fairfield OEM Warming Shelter 101 Little Rock Road, Heber Springs, AR

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, damaged or downed poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Again, stay away from downed power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials, limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Use them only outdoors, following all manufacturers' safety guidelines.

Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

Additional resources for your convenience:

