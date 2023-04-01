Entergy : Insights > Storms

Insights > Entergy Arkansas storm update -- 4/1/23 @ 8 p.m.

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

04/01/2023

Chainsaws were a common sight around the tornado-ravaged areas of Arkansas today.

Chainsaws were a common sight around the tornado-ravaged areas of Arkansas today.

Deadly tornadoes that caused a path of widespread damage across central and northeast Arkansas yesterday, March 31, will require a complete rebuild of parts of the electric grid.

At 5:45 p.m. yesterday, the number of Entergy Arkansas customer outages peaked at 56,789. So far, crews have safely restored power to over 35,000 customers.

Extensive damage and debris continue to present difficulties in gaining access to heavily impacted areas, which include a vast number of rear, hard-to-reach, lots. Specialized equipment such as helicopters, backyard machines, excavators, and bull dozers have arrived to assist with storm restoration efforts in the hardest hit areas. Entergy Arkansas has amassed a workforce of about 3,300, including line workers, damage assessors, vegetation crews and support personnel.

The weather forecast calls for rain tomorrow and the potential for severe weather early next week. If the forecast doesn't materially impact restoration efforts, we anticipate 90 percent of customers who can safely receive power will be restored on or before Thursday, April 6.

We will provide additional estimated restoration times in specific areas that remain without power as soon as damage assessment is complete. We appreciate your continued patience as we work diligently to safely restore power and build back a more resilient system.

County/Town Information (includes surrounding areas)

(4/1/23; 8:00 P.M.)

Pulaski County and Surrounding Areas

West Markham & Cammack Village

Entergy Arkansas is responding to wide-spread outages in the area. As of 5 p.m., power has been restored to over 4,500 customers. Damage assessment is 65% complete on the backbone of the system. Damage includes 263 broken poles and 181 spans of downed power lines. (A span is the distance between two poles). There are 316 line and vegetation workers are working to safely restore power to West Markham, Cammack Village, Reservoir, River Ridge, Walnut Valley, Pleasant Valley, and Midtown. Additional personnel and resources are enroute to help with restoration efforts. Entergy Arkansas expects to restore most customers who can safely receive service, by Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11 p.m. Outages for some customers in heavily impacted areas could see restoration times extended.

Jacksonville

Damage assessment is nearly 60% complete on the backbone of the system. Damage includes more than a 224 spans of downed power lines and 202 broken poles. Restoration crews are working to safely restore power to affected customers. Additionally, Entergy Arkansas has secured 120 line workers, 40 damage assessors and more than 200 vegetation workers. Entergy Arkansas expects 90% of customers who can safely receive service to be restored by Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 10 p.m. Estimated restoration times for approximately 2,640 customers are not yet available. Entergy Arkansas will update remaining estimated restoration times as damage assessments are completed. Outages for some customers in heavily impacted areas could see restoration times extended.

Sherwood

Damage assessment is nearly 60% complete on the backbone of the system. Entergy Arkansas expects 90% of customers who can safely receive service to be restored by Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 10 p.m. Estimated restoration times for approximately 1,480 customers are not yet available. Entergy Arkansas will update estimated restoration times as damage assessments are completed. Outages for some customers in heavily impacted areas could see restoration times extended.

Cross County and Surrounding Areas

Wynne

Damage assessment in Wynne is 90% complete. We expect to complete the remaining assessments by Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. Damage in the immediate area includes 481 spans of downed power lines, 312 broken poles, 104 damaged transformers and 268 cross arms. Restoration efforts are slow due to our transmission lines being severely damaged and many destroyed. Restoration crews are working to safely restore power to effected customers. At this time, we have safely worked and restored River Ridge Rehab Center. Entergy Arkansas expect customers who can safely receive service to be restored by Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11 p.m. Outages for some customers in heavily impacted areas could see restoration times extended.

Parkin and Twist

Damage assessment is 95% complete and is expected to be finished by end of day on Saturday, April 1, 2023. We have identified 125 broken poles, 200 spans of wire down, and 90 damaged transformers. Most customers who can safely take service are expected to be restored by Sunday, April 2, at 10 p.m. Outages for some customers in heavily impacted areas could see restoration times extended.

Crittenden County and Surrounding Areas

Marion, Clarkedale, Crawfordsville, Earle

Damage assessment is 95% complete and is expected to be finished by end of day on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Most customers who can safely take service are expected to be restored by Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10 p.m. Outages for some customers in heavily impacted areas could see restoration times extended.

Shelters Opened for Customers

Site Address Wynne Boys and Girls Club 325 Magnolia St, Wynne, AR 72396

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our impacted customers and communities. While crews work to restore power, Entergy Arkansas urges customers to keep safety first.

Here are some tips to keep you safe while we restore your power.

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, damaged or downed poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Again, stay away from downed power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials, limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Use them only outdoors, following all manufacturers' safety guidelines.

Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

We want to keep you informed and in control. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy Arkansas's View Outage page on our website. Additional resources for your convenience:

Download our app for your smartphone at Entergy Arkansas.com/app or visit Entergy Arkansas Storm Center to stay informed on our restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R E G to 368374, or visit Entergy Arkansastext.com.

Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @Entergy ArkansasARK.

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television, and newspapers.