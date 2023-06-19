Entergy : Insights > Storms

Advanced search
06/19/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Insights > Entergy Mississippi storm update - 6/19/23, 2:30 p.m.

Entergy Mississippi storm update - 6/19/23, 2:30 p.m.
By: Mississippi Editorial Team

06/19/2023

Storm damage near Gluckstadt, Mississippi
Storm damage near Gluckstadt, Mississippi

We were again hit with another round of weather this morning, causing new outages in addition to the existing outages from previous storms this week. Restoration continues and as of 2:30 pm, we have 27,273 customers without power.

We currently have a work force of over 2,300 workers engaged in this restoration effort including line workers, damage assessors, vegetation crews and support personnel. Damage assessment is ongoing and this workforce is diligently working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible through these storms. Thus far, our crews have found 222 damaged poles, more than 239,000 feet of downed power lines, 136 damaged cross arms and 69 damaged transformers

The storm damage to our system is extensive but progress is expected in the restoration efforts with no immediate weather impacts forecasted today. However, possible weather is forecasted for evening hours.

As we continue in both damage assessment and restoration efforts, restoration may carry over into Wednesday evening for many of our customers. As we continue to complete our damage assessments, restoration times will be updated.

Entergy restoration workers cannot restore power to a location with a damaged meter base, conduit or weather head (the metal pipe extending upward from the structure with electrical cables inside). These items must be repaired by a qualified electrician before our workers can restore. Learn more about the electrical equipment that serves your home.

For updated estimated restoration times throughout the day, view our outage map at www.entergy.com/view-outages. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as our crews safely work to restore customers' power.

The weather forecast includes high temperatures for the next few days. To protect yourself and your families, follow these recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

  • Drink fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty.
  • Wear loose, lightweight clothing and a hat.
  • Replace salt lost from sweating by drinking fruit juice or sports drinks.
  • Avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wear sunscreen; sunburn affects the body's ability to cool itself.
  • Air conditioning is the best way to cool off; if you are using a generator, do so safely.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

  • Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, damaged or downed poles or other damaged equipment.
  • Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Again, stay away from downed power lines.
  • Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials, limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.
  • If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.
  • Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Use them only outdoors, following all manufacturers' safety guidelines.
  • Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

We want to keep you informed and in control. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy's View Outage page on our website. Additional resources for your convenience:

  • Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on our restoration progress.
  • Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R E G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.
  • Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyMS.
  • Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television, and newspapers.
Mississippi Editorial Team

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 20:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
