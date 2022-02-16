Entergy : Jason Raffray named Louisiana Locator of the Year

Insights > Jason Raffray named Louisiana Locator of the Year

By: Matthew Bennett • Louisiana Communications

02/16/2022

"I have a passion for hard work, I think about the person working next to me, and I try to give an honest effort no matter the situation," said Jason Raffray, Locator, Damage Prevention, Entergy New Orleans Gas.

This type of drive and focus is what propelled the Entergy New Orleans gas employee to work over 8,000 locate tickets in 2021. Due to Jason's outstanding skill and dedication to his work, he was recognized as the Louisiana Locator of the Year at the Louisiana Damage Prevention Summit in Baton Rouge.

Jason works with excavators of large projects in the New Orleans Mid-City and Bywater areas to mark underground utility lines and prevent gas leaks. He has been a gas employee for 15 years and is highly respected by his team for his technical skills, knowledge of the gas system and ability to work well with others. Following the historic impact of Hurricane Ida, Jason and the Damage Prevention team worked long hours and responded to hundreds of tickets in difficult locations to support electric restoration.

Jason was thankful for his team and for the personal honor from overcoming the unique challenges presented in 2021 when being named Locator of the Year.

"We've got a great team," said Jason. "I can't help but feel proud by the award, but it also shows how good our group has been to support me."