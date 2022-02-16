Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Entergy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : Jason Raffray named Louisiana Locator of the Year

02/16/2022 | 10:16am EST
Insights > Jason Raffray named Louisiana Locator of the Year

Jason Raffray named Louisiana Locator of the Year
By: Matthew Bennett • Louisiana Communications

02/16/2022

"I have a passion for hard work, I think about the person working next to me, and I try to give an honest effort no matter the situation," said Jason Raffray, Locator, Damage Prevention, Entergy New Orleans Gas.

This type of drive and focus is what propelled the Entergy New Orleans gas employee to work over 8,000 locate tickets in 2021. Due to Jason's outstanding skill and dedication to his work, he was recognized as the Louisiana Locator of the Year at the Louisiana Damage Prevention Summit in Baton Rouge.

Jason works with excavators of large projects in the New Orleans Mid-City and Bywater areas to mark underground utility lines and prevent gas leaks. He has been a gas employee for 15 years and is highly respected by his team for his technical skills, knowledge of the gas system and ability to work well with others. Following the historic impact of Hurricane Ida, Jason and the Damage Prevention team worked long hours and responded to hundreds of tickets in difficult locations to support electric restoration.

Jason was thankful for his team and for the personal honor from overcoming the unique challenges presented in 2021 when being named Locator of the Year.

"We've got a great team," said Jason. "I can't help but feel proud by the award, but it also shows how good our group has been to support me."

Matthew Bennett
Louisiana Communications

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 15:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 074 M - -
Net income 2021 1 147 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 20 787 M 20 787 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 103,43 $
Average target price 121,84 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-8.18%20 787
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.57%147 337
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.34%76 362
ENEL S.P.A.-8.76%74 230
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.98%68 908
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.68%66 734