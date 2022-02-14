Entergy : Louisiana Appleseed honors “Good Apples” for pro bono efforts

Insights > Louisiana Appleseed honors "Good Apples" for pro bono efforts

02/14/2022

02/14/2022

A driver's license is more than a qualification to operate a vehicle on the road. It is a lifeline. It allows many to get to and from work, bring their children to school, buy groceries, get healthcare and more. According to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, there are more than 252,000 suspended drivers' licenses on record, and nearly 80% of those suspensions were related to non-moving violations in 2019.

Courtney Nicholson, Entergy New Orleans vice president of regulatory and public affairs, Brittany Dennis, Entergy New Orleans executive assistant and Alicia Hall, Entergy senior counsel were recently recognized by Louisiana Appleseed at the Good Apple Gala for their pro bono efforts to address the injustices against suspended drivers' licenses. Dennis was the first paralegal to receive the award in Louisiana Appleseed's history.

The three "Good Apples'" helped create the Louisiana: Suspended report, which examines the practice of suspending drivers' license in Louisiana. Their work included how Louisiana can match the license suspension framework of neighboring southern states and how legislators can draft amendments to the current drivers' license suspension regime.

"Volunteering with Louisiana Appleseed not only allowed me to invest my free time in helping others, it also allowed me to learn and be an advocate for those who have lost their driving privileges because they do not have the means to pay fines and fees," said Dennis. "I am grateful for the recognition, but I am proud that I could be a part of something that could provide a more equitable future for those in need."

Since 2012, the company's legal pro bono program increased the commitment of company lawyers and paralegals to provide free legal assistance to some of the most vulnerable citizens living in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In 2020, the legal department dedicated 3,622 hours to pro bono service, resulting in $932,000 of in-kind legal services to help more low-income customers in the communities we serve.

For more information about Entergy's pro bono committee, contact Christy Kane, pro bono counsel, at ckane1@entergy.com or 504-576-4330.