Insights > Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/12/20 @ 1 p.m.
Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/12/20 @ 1 p.m.
By: Louisiana Editorial Team
10/12/2020
Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/12/20 @ 1 p.m.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, crews have successfully restored power to nearly 250,000 customers who lost service following Hurricane Delta, which at its peak caused more than 320,000 outages for Entergy Louisiana customers.
Crews were able to return service to half of all customers by the first full day of restoration work on Saturday and 78% of customers by Monday morning.
A storm team of approximately 8,500 is on the ground and working to safely restore all customers, with personnel now beginning to shift to the more hard-hit areas.
The assessment process is nearing completion, with just a few portions of the heavily affected southwest portion of Louisiana remaining. So far, our scouts have found damage to 752 poles, 255 transformers and 1,800 spans of wire.
As of Sunday night, all customers have estimated restoration times for their parish.
Customers are reminded that there is no way to know if a line is energized or not, so if you see a downed line or other equipment, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will practice social distancing while in the field, and Entergy asks customers to do the same. For the safety of crews and customers, please stay away from work zones. If there is a need to report a service problem, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY.
Parish Restoration Information
Acadia Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 6,402
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%
Estimated restoration:
Mermentau: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.
Morse: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.
Churchpoint: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.
Midland: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.
Branch: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.
South Crowley: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.
Allen Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 148
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 92%
Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.
Ascension Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 582
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Assumption Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 31
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.
Avoyelles Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 128
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
E. Baton Rouge Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 9,932
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 99%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
W. Baton Rouge Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 244
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 96%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Calcasieu Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 36,243
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 70%
Estimated restoration:
Sulphur and Westlake areas: At this time, we estimate power to be restored between Tuesday, October 13th with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Lake Charles area: At this time, we estimate power to be restored between Thursday, October 15th with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.
Area Notes: All area hospitals have been restored.
Caldwell Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 626
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Cameron Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 346
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 70%
Estimated restoration: At this time, we estimate power to be restored between Tuesday, October 13th with the possibility of the most difficult cases going into Friday, October 14th with the exception of Toomey Island that is still inaccessible since Hurricane Laura.
Area Notes: Lines that pass through the marsh in Hackberry will be patrolled by airboat today to assess damages.
E. Carroll Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 2
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Concordia Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 12
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
E. Feliciana Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 687
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
W. Feliciana Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 170
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Franklin Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 5
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
Grant Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 23
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Iberia Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,435
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.
Iberville Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,918
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 96%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Jackson Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 399
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Jefferson Davis Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 9,281
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 92%
Estimated restoration:
Jennings: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.
Customers outside of Jennings who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.
Lafayette Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 9,099
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%
Estimated restoration:
Youngsville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Scott: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Broussard: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.
Carencro: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.
Lafayette: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.
Duson: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.
LaSalle Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 93
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Lincoln Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 14
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
Livingston Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 135
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Madison Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 28
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Morehouse Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,926
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Natchitoches Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 16
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Ouachita Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 11,428
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Pointe Coupee Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 535
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 96%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.
Richland Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 116
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
St. Helena Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 188
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.
St. James Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 5
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.
St. John the Baptist Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 43
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.
St. Landry Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 7,050
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%
Estimated restoration:
Sunset: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.
Krotz Springs: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
Port Barre/Leonville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.
St. Martin Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,349
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%
Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.
Tangipahoa Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 187
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.
Tensas Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 84
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
Terrebonne Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 260
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 98%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.
Union Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 264
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.
Vermillion Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,323
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%
Estimated restoration:
Abbeville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.
Maurice: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.
Kaplan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.
Gueydan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.
Erath: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.
Vernon Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 238
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: All customers have been restored to the Fort Polk military base. The remaining facilities will be restored by Wednesday, October 14.
Webster Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into by Monday, October 12.
Winn Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,305
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.
We will continuously keep our customers informed through the following channels:
The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.
Disclaimer
Entergy Corporation published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 18:29:02 UTC