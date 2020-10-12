Insights > Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/12/20 @ 1 p.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

10/12/2020

Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/12/20 @ 1 p.m.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, crews have successfully restored power to nearly 250,000 customers who lost service following Hurricane Delta, which at its peak caused more than 320,000 outages for Entergy Louisiana customers.

Crews were able to return service to half of all customers by the first full day of restoration work on Saturday and 78% of customers by Monday morning.

A storm team of approximately 8,500 is on the ground and working to safely restore all customers, with personnel now beginning to shift to the more hard-hit areas.

The assessment process is nearing completion, with just a few portions of the heavily affected southwest portion of Louisiana remaining. So far, our scouts have found damage to 752 poles, 255 transformers and 1,800 spans of wire.

As of Sunday night, all customers have estimated restoration times for their parish.

Customers are reminded that there is no way to know if a line is energized or not, so if you see a downed line or other equipment, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will practice social distancing while in the field, and Entergy asks customers to do the same. For the safety of crews and customers, please stay away from work zones. If there is a need to report a service problem, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Parish Restoration Information

Acadia Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 6,402

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration:

Mermentau: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

Morse: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

Churchpoint: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Midland: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Branch: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

South Crowley: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

Allen Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 148

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 92%

Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

Ascension Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 582

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Assumption Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 31

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.

Avoyelles Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 128

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

E. Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 9,932

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 99%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

W. Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 244

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 96%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Calcasieu Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 36,243

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 70%

Estimated restoration:

Sulphur and Westlake areas: At this time, we estimate power to be restored between Tuesday, October 13th with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Lake Charles area: At this time, we estimate power to be restored between Thursday, October 15th with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Area Notes: All area hospitals have been restored.

Caldwell Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 626

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Cameron Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 346

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 70%

Estimated restoration: At this time, we estimate power to be restored between Tuesday, October 13th with the possibility of the most difficult cases going into Friday, October 14th with the exception of Toomey Island that is still inaccessible since Hurricane Laura.

Area Notes: Lines that pass through the marsh in Hackberry will be patrolled by airboat today to assess damages.

E. Carroll Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 2

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Concordia Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 12

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

E. Feliciana Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 687

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

W. Feliciana Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 170

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Franklin Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 5

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

Grant Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 23

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Iberia Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,435

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

Iberville Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,918

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 96%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Jackson Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 399

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Jefferson Davis Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 9,281

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 92%

Estimated restoration:

Jennings: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

Customers outside of Jennings who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

Lafayette Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 9,099

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration:

Youngsville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Scott: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Broussard: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

Carencro: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

Lafayette: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Duson: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

LaSalle Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 93

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Lincoln Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 14

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

Livingston Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 135

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Madison Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 28

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Morehouse Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,926

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Natchitoches Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 16

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Ouachita Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 11,428

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Pointe Coupee Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 535

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 96%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Richland Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 116

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

St. Helena Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 188

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

St. James Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 5

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 43

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

St. Landry Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 7,050

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration:

Sunset: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Krotz Springs: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

Port Barre/Leonville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

St. Martin Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,349

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Tangipahoa Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 187

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

Tensas Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 84

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 260

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 98%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

Union Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 264

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into Monday, October 12.

Vermillion Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,323

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 72%

Estimated restoration:

Abbeville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, October 17.

Maurice: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

Kaplan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

Gueydan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, October 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, October 15.

Erath: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, October 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, October 16.

Vernon Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 238

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: All customers have been restored to the Fort Polk military base. The remaining facilities will be restored by Wednesday, October 14.

Webster Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight with a few customer outages extending into by Monday, October 12.

Winn Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,305

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, October 13 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, October 14.

We will continuously keep our customers informed through the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows, including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages.

Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyLA or Facebook.com/EntergyLA and Twitter.com/EntergyNOLA or Facebook.com/EntergyNOLA.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.