Insights > Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/13/20 @ 9 a.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

10/13/2020

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday crews have restored power to nearly 90% of Entergy Louisiana customers affected by Hurricane Delta. Teams across the state have now successfully brought back online 285,000 of the 320,000 customers affected by Delta, which made landfall on Oct. 9.

The company will shift crews to the more heavily affected areas, particularly in the southwest portion of the state. Damage assessment, debris removal and repair to the electrical grid continue in the area.

Crews are using air boats and high water vehicles to complete damage assessments in hard-to-access areas. So far, scouts have found damage to 900 poles, 324 transformers and 2,174 spans of wire.

As we continue to restore power, we want to ensure customers can accept power when it becomes available. Check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make any needed repairs. For information on your home's electrical equipment, visit our Storm Center site. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service-reconnection work order.

Customers are reminded that there is no way to know if a line is energized or not, so if you see a downed line or other equipment, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will practice social distancing while in the field, and Entergy asks customers to do the same. For the safety of crews and customers, please stay away from work zones. If there is a need to report a service problem, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Parish Restoration Information

Acadia Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,997

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%

Estimated restoration:

Mermentau: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.

Morse: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.

Churchpoint: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.

Midland: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.

Branch: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.

South Crowley: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.

Allen Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 7

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 99%

Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.

Ascension Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 13

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Avoyelles Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,985

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

West Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 139

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Calcasieu Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 6,428

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 94%

Estimated restoration:

Sulphur and Westlake areas: At this time, we estimate customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Lake Charles area: At this time, we estimate customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.

Area Notes: All area hospitals have been restored.

Caldwell Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 63

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Cameron Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 71

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%

Estimated restoration: At this time, we estimate customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13, with the possibility of the most difficult cases going into Friday, Oct. 14, with the exception of Toomey Island, which is still inaccessible since Hurricane Laura.

Area Notes: Lines that pass through the marsh in Hackberry will be patrolled by airboat today to assess damages.

Carroll Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 14

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Feliciana Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 5

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Iberia Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,730

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Friday, Oct. 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.

Iberville Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Jackson Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 80

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Jefferson Davis Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,496

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 99%

Estimated restoration:

Jennings: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.

Customers outside of Jennings who can receive power will be restored by Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.

Lafayette Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,097

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%

Estimated restoration:

Youngsville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Scott: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Broussard: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.

Carencro: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.

Lafayette: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.

Duson: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.

LaSalle Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 30

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Lincoln Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 18

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Livingston Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Madison Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 2

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Morehouse Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,616

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Ouachita Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 2,591

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Pointe Coupee Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 12

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

St. Landry Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 5,931

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%

Estimated restoration:

Sunset: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.

Krotz Springs: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Port Barre/Leonville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.

St. Martin Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 699

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%

Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.

Union Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 63

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Vermilion Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,067

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%

Estimated restoration:

Abbeville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.

Maurice: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.

Kaplan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.

Gueydan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.

Erath: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, Oct. 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.

Winn Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 28

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.

We will continuously keep our customers informed through the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows, including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages.

Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyLA or Facebook.com/EntergyLA.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.