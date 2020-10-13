Insights > Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/13/20 @ 9 a.m.
By: Louisiana Editorial Team
10/13/2020
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday crews have restored power to nearly 90% of Entergy Louisiana customers affected by Hurricane Delta. Teams across the state have now successfully brought back online 285,000 of the 320,000 customers affected by Delta, which made landfall on Oct. 9.
The company will shift crews to the more heavily affected areas, particularly in the southwest portion of the state. Damage assessment, debris removal and repair to the electrical grid continue in the area.
Crews are using air boats and high water vehicles to complete damage assessments in hard-to-access areas. So far, scouts have found damage to 900 poles, 324 transformers and 2,174 spans of wire.
As we continue to restore power, we want to ensure customers can accept power when it becomes available. Check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make any needed repairs. For information on your home's electrical equipment, visit our Storm Center site. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service-reconnection work order.
Customers are reminded that there is no way to know if a line is energized or not, so if you see a downed line or other equipment, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will practice social distancing while in the field, and Entergy asks customers to do the same. For the safety of crews and customers, please stay away from work zones. If there is a need to report a service problem, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY.
Parish Restoration Information
Acadia Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,997
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%
Estimated restoration:
Mermentau: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.
Morse: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.
Churchpoint: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.
Midland: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.
Branch: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.
South Crowley: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.
Allen Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 7
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 99%
Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.
Ascension Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 13
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Avoyelles Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,985
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
West Baton Rouge Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 139
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Calcasieu Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 6,428
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 94%
Estimated restoration:
Sulphur and Westlake areas: At this time, we estimate customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Lake Charles area: At this time, we estimate customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.
Area Notes: All area hospitals have been restored.
Caldwell Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 63
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Cameron Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 71
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%
Estimated restoration: At this time, we estimate customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13, with the possibility of the most difficult cases going into Friday, Oct. 14, with the exception of Toomey Island, which is still inaccessible since Hurricane Laura.
Area Notes: Lines that pass through the marsh in Hackberry will be patrolled by airboat today to assess damages.
-
Carroll Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 14
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.
-
Feliciana Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 5
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Iberia Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,730
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Friday, Oct. 16 with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.
Iberville Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Jackson Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 80
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Jefferson Davis Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,496
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 99%
Estimated restoration:
Jennings: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.
Customers outside of Jennings who can receive power will be restored by Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.
Lafayette Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,097
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%
Estimated restoration:
Youngsville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Scott: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Broussard: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.
Carencro: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.
Lafayette: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.
Duson: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.
LaSalle Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 30
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Lincoln Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 18
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Livingston Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Madison Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 2
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Morehouse Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,616
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Ouachita Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 2,591
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Pointe Coupee Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 12
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
St. Landry Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 5,931
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%
Estimated restoration:
Sunset: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.
Krotz Springs: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Port Barre/Leonville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.
St. Martin Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 699
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%
Estimated restoration: The majority customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.
Union Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 63
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by Tuesday, Oct. 13, with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Vermilion Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,067
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 97%
Estimated restoration:
Abbeville: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Friday, Oct. 16, with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, Oct. 17.
Maurice: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.
Kaplan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.
Gueydan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 14 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, Oct. 15.
Erath: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Thursday, Oct. 15 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, Oct. 16.
Winn Parish
Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 28
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: Customers who can receive power will be restored Tuesday, Oct. 13.
