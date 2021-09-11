Insights > Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Ida Update- 9/11/21

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

09/11/2021

Customer Information Centers

Beginning today, customers can visit our Customer Information Center to receive answers to their specific restoration questions. The center will be open today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the following locations:

St. Charles Parish:

Saturday, September 11 th - West Bank, Wal-Mart, 13001 US 90 Boutte, LA 70039 (10AM - 4PM) Sunday, September 12 th - East Bank, Winn Dixie, 12519 East Airline Hwy Suite A, Destrehan, LA 70047 (10AM - 4PM)



Tangipahoa Parish:

Saturday, September 11 th - Amite Mayor's Complex - Town of Amite, 202 East Oak St. Amite, LA 70422 (10AM - 4PM) Sunday, September 12 th - Wal-Mart, 2799 West Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70401 (10AM - 4PM)



For power status information on your location:

Due to the magnitude of the damages caused by this storm affecting connectivity and other issues associated with it, we are experiencing technical difficulties that may lead to delays in power status available through our outage reporting tools. As we work to restore our systems, we ask that if you are aware of an inconsistency between the reported status and power availability at a location, please notify us by typing OUT to 36778 or go to MyEntergy or Mobile App and report your outage or dial 1-800-9OUTAGE or report your outage to the automated system or speak to a representative. We are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.

Map Details:

Green lines indicate that the line segment is energized, or power is flowing. Red lines indicate that that line segment is de-energized, or no power is flowing.

It's important to note that while the main line may be energized, the map doesn't show power flow all the way to the home. There could be damage or other issues between the energized line and the home such as transformers, down wires from the pole to the home or damage with the meter or within the location itself. The map relies on software to predict the location of outages; actual outages may vary from those predicted.

In addition, during major storm events a large amount of activity is taking place in the field to restore power as safety and as quickly and provide information that must be communicated from the workers in the field, back to the office and ultimately be updated in the underlying systems that supply data to the outage map.

Review FAQs for more details.

We would like to remind our customers, that if you live in a neighborhood that has had power restored but you don't have power at your home, you are likely to have electrical damage. If you are without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make repairs. If your electric equipment appears undamaged, text OUT to 36778 or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. Be especially careful inspecting your house in a neighborhood where power has been restored, because the wires will be live. Be smart, be safe and call a licensed electrician to check it out for you. Sometimes damage can be subtle. For example, your meter may be pulled off of your house by only a couple of inches and that can be hard to detect. Remember, a licensed electrician's inspection of your property's electric wiring may be needed before Entergy can restore power to a home or business that has water damage from rain or flooding.

Attached is the updated estimated restoration map for Greater New Orleans, the River Parishes as well as the map for Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes. Please remember that these restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers who can safely accept power for a given parish and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer. This represents a 'no later than date' by the end of the day, and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration. These estimates are subject to change as we continue with restoration work, and we will issue updates to these estimates as we learn more. We are working to produce similar maps for other parishes affected by Hurricane Ida, and we will release those in the next couple of days as they become available. The map can also be accessed at this link: https://www.entergy.com/hurricaneida/etr/

Customers should keep in mind that just because power is available does not mean their home can safely accept it. Residents should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business and contact an electrician to make any needed repairs. For information regarding electrical equipment on a home, please visit https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, customer should call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service reconnection work order.

Parish Information

SOUTH REGION:

East Bank of Jefferson Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

St. James Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 3,785 - 42% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 17, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish well in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Damage assessments have reported 781 poles broken, 700 spans of wire down and 218 damaged transformers. Power has been restored to St. James High School, water treatment plant in Lutcher and Gramercy, Lutcher Sr. Citizens home, Miranda Aluminum, Louisiana Sugar Refinery and River Road from Veterans bridge to VNM Motors. Lutcher Hospital was also restored.

St. John Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 13,739 - 71% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 17, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish well in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Damage assessments have reported 2,269 poles broken, 2,208 spans of wire down and 373 damaged transformers. LaPlace Hospital has been restored.

St. Tammany Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Tangipahoa Parish/St. Helena - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 18,569 - 39% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 2,706 poles broken, 6,703 spans of wire down and 666 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 17, we have already begun to power certain critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Critical customers and infrastructure restored include Memorial Hospital in Amite, North Oaks Hospital, Prevost Memorial Hospital, the Ponchatoula Substation, the Amite Lift Station and the Tickfaw Fire Station.

Washington Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

METRO REGION:

Orleans Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

SOUTH EAST REGION:

Assumption Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 22

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 2,490 - 43% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 143 broken poles, 217 spans of wire down and 34 damaged transformers. Power restored to Rouses Grocery, Napoleonville Water Plant, Napoleonville Post Office and in Klotzville from Hwy 1 to Hwy 70.

Lafourche Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 35,409 - 98% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 7,885 poles broken, 8,520 spans of wire down and 782 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29. We are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible. We cleared the majority of LA 1 to open heavy haul route to allow for equipment to be transported through the area of Port Fourchon. We cleared all of Hwy 308 from 138. We are working towards restoring feeder for St. Ann Hospital and water plant. Thibodeaux Regional Hospital restored as well as the City of Thibodaux Water Plant. Crews continue working in the Raceland, Matthews, Valentine, Lockport, LaRose and Cut Off communities. Personnel also met with State Police and National guard to develop a traffic plan to ensure the safety of our crews and the public.

Lower Jefferson Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 10,325 (includes all of Jefferson Parish) - 10% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 2,754 poles broken, 2,758 spans of wire down and 7 damaged transformers. The area suffered massive damage. Accessibility issues continue to present challenges. Grand Isle will be a rebuild rather than repaired.

Plaquemines Parish (Outside of Belle Chasse) - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Plaquemines Parish (Belle Chasse) - All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 2,339 - 40% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 196 poles broken, 80 spans of wire down and 49 damaged transformers. All critical customers in upper Plaquemines Parish and the majority of customers in Belle Chase have been restored. Accessibility issues continue to present challenges in lower Plaquemines Parish. Portions of the highway are still flooded which slows down travel. We have changed out multiple poles and work continues from Diamond to Boothville. The feed from Happy Jack to Buras has been energized as well as our critical customer Chevron Cal-Ky.

St. Bernard Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

St. Charles Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 19,368 - 95% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 3,338 poles broken, 2,563 spans of wire down and 697 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Luling Substation has been energized and we have met with St. Charles Parish Wastewater team to identify priority sewer management facilities for restoration focus.

Terrebonne Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 23,605 - 90% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 1,075 poles broken, 879 spans of wire down and 1,270 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We continue to clear roads and pick up poles and wire while simultaneously repairing feeder lines to critical customers. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. We restored approximately 1,000 customers out of the Terrebonne Substation in and around the Coteau Road and West Park including the Terrebonne waterplant. Restored W. Park between Idlewild to Kenny Street and provided a back-up generator to local gas station. We are continuing to communicate and coordinate with the local EOC and assist the City and Parish with their specific needs in the area.

West Bank of Jefferson Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Our scouts work as quickly and safely as possible in sometimes very dangerous conditions. As damages are assessed, we will communicate with you the conditions found along with an estimated restoration time and our progress toward restoring your power. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

As we assess the damage, we will begin restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so.

To help ensure a smooth resumption of service, we ask that customers experiencing outages turn off or unplug their air conditioners and large appliances so that when power is restored, those appliances may be turned back on gradually.

IMPORTANT GAS SERVICE INFORMATION

Stay away from suspected gas leaks.

Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off.

To report a gas leak, call 1-800-9-OUTAGE.

STAY INFORMED

