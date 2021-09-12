Insights > Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Ida Update- 9/12/21

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

09/12/2021

Entergy's Louisiana storm team continues to make progress restoring power across southeast Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. Two weeks after the storm struck the state, our workforce has restored nearly 90% of the 948,000 total customers who lost power.

Updated estimated restoration maps are available at entergy.com/hurricaneida/etr. Please remember that these restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers who can safely accept power for a given parish and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer. This represents a 'no later than date' by the end of the day, and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration. These estimates are subject to change as we continue with restoration work, and we will issue updates to these estimates as we learn more.

Customers should keep in mind that just because power is available to their area does not mean their home can safely accept it. Residents should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business and contact an electrician to make any needed repairs. For information regarding electrical equipment on a home, please visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, customer should call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service reconnection work order.

Customer Information Centers

In St. Charles Parish, a customer information center will be available at the Winn Dixie at 12519 East Airline Hwy. Suite A, Destrehan, La., 70047, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Tangipahoa Parish, a customer information center will be available at the Wal-Mart at 2799 West Thomas St., Hammond, La., 70401, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parish-Specific Information

EAST REGION:

Livingston Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 13

Number of outages as of 11 a.m.: 2,652 - 26% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 264 poles broken, 877 spans of wire down and 74 damaged transformers.

SOUTH REGION:

East Bank of Jefferson Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.



St. James Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 5,453 - 42% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 17, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish well in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Damage assessments have reported 781 poles broken, 700 spans of wire down and 218 damaged transformers. Power has been restored to St. James High School, water treatment plant in Lutcher and Gramercy, Lutcher Sr. Citizens home, Miranda Aluminum, Louisiana Sugar Refinery and River Road from Veterans bridge to VNM Motors. Lutcher Hospital was also restored.



St. John Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 14,475 - 71% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 17, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish well in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Damage assessments have reported 2,269 poles broken, 2,208 spans of wire down and 373 damaged transformers. LaPlace Hospital has been restored.



St. Tammany Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.



Tangipahoa Parish/St. Helena - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 14,641 - 39% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 2,706 poles broken, 6,703 spans of wire down and 666 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 17, we have already begun to power certain critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Critical customers and infrastructure restored include Memorial Hospital in Amite, North Oaks Hospital, Prevost Memorial Hospital, the Ponchatoula Substation, the Amite Lift Station and the Tickfaw Fire Station.

Washington Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

METRO REGION:

Orleans Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

SOUTH EAST REGION:

Assumption Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 22

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 600 - 43% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 143 broken poles, 217 spans of wire down and 34 damaged transformers. Power restored to Rouses Grocery, Napoleonville Water Plant, Napoleonville Post Office and in Klotzville from Hwy 1 to Hwy 70.

Lafourche Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 32,862 - 98% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 7,885 poles broken, 8,520 spans of wire down and 782 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29. We are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible. We cleared the majority of LA 1 to open heavy haul route to allow for equipment to be transported through the area of Port Fourchon. We cleared all of Hwy 308 from 138. We are working towards restoring feeder for St. Ann Hospital and water plant. Thibodeaux Regional Hospital restored as well as the City of Thibodaux Water Plant. Crews continue working in the Raceland, Matthews, Valentine, Lockport, LaRose and Cut Off communities. Personnel also met with State Police and National guard to develop a traffic plan to ensure the safety of our crews and the public.

Lower Jefferson Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 8,024 (includes all of Jefferson Parish) - 10% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 2,754 poles broken, 2,758 spans of wire down and 7 damaged transformers. The area suffered massive damage. Accessibility issues continue to present challenges. Grand Isle will be a rebuild rather than repaired.



Plaquemines Parish (Outside of Belle Chasse) - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Plaquemines Parish (Belle Chasse) - All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 1,537 - 40% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 196 poles broken, 80 spans of wire down and 49 damaged transformers. All critical customers in upper Plaquemines Parish and the majority of customers in Belle Chase have been restored. Accessibility issues continue to present challenges in lower Plaquemines Parish. Portions of the highway are still flooded which slows down travel. We have changed out multiple poles and work continues from Diamond to Boothville. The feed from Happy Jack to Buras has been energized as well as our critical customer Chevron Cal-Ky.

St. Bernard Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

St. Charles Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 19,149 - 95% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 3,338 poles broken, 2,563 spans of wire down and 697 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Luling Substation has been energized and we have met with St. Charles Parish Wastewater team to identify priority sewer management facilities for restoration focus.



Terrebonne Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 23,081 - 90% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 1,075 poles broken, 879 spans of wire down and 1,270 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We continue to clear roads and pick up poles and wire while simultaneously repairing feeder lines to critical customers. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. We restored approximately 1,000 customers out of the Terrebonne Substation in and around the Coteau Road and West Park including the Terrebonne waterplant. Restored W. Park between Idlewild to Kenny Street and provided a back-up generator to local gas station. We are continuing to communicate and coordinate with the local EOC and assist the City and Parish with their specific needs in the area.

West Bank of Jefferson Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

