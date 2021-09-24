Insights > Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Ida Update - 9/24/2021

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

09/24/2021

Our crews had another remarkable day of restoration as we are down to approximately 5,200 customers of the 902,000 Louisiana customers that lost service as a result of devastating Hurricane Ida. We continue to work with the Fire Marshall and parish officials to determine how many of those customers are unable to safely receive power at this time due to damage to their home or business. The vast majority of those remaining customers are in our southeast region in lower Lafourche, Terrebonne and Jefferson Parishes. In our south region, as adequate shipments have arrived, we have worked diligently over the last two days to install the majority of the needed transformers in the Hammond area to restore power to affected customers in need. We are on pace to restore the remaining outages of approximately 107 affected customers in Tangipahoa Parish on or before 9/27.

As we continue to rebuild alongside our communities in southeast Louisiana, we ask our customers and the public to please stay safe where work is taking place. Avoid distractions and downed electric equipment. Also be aware of traffic controllers as they work to manage congestion on the roads.

We would like to remind our customers, that if you live in a neighborhood that has had power restored but you don't have power at your home, you are likely to have electrical damage. If you are without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make repairs. If your electric equipment appears undamaged, text OUT to 36778 or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. Be especially careful inspecting your house in a neighborhood where power has been restored, because the wires will be live. Be smart, be safe and call a licensed electrician to check it out for you. Sometimes damage can be subtle. For example, your meter may be pulled off of your house by only a couple of inches and that can be hard to detect. Remember, a licensed electrician's inspection of your property's electric wiring may be needed before Entergy can restore power to a home or business that has water damage from rain or flooding.

Customers should keep in mind that just because power is available does not mean their home can safely accept it. Residents should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business and contact an electrician to make any needed repairs. For information regarding electrical equipment on a home, please visit https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, customer should call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service reconnection work order.

Parish Information

Lafourche Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages: Outage numbers will continue to fluctuate throughout the day as crews are working on lines and switching customers in and out.

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, we have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29. We are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible. The majority of customers in Lockport, Raceland, Matthews and Cutoff that can take power have been restored including Bollinger Shipyard. In the Valentine community, crews have made significant progress with power restoration to customers and have distribution resources focused on restoring power to the Lockport area including Lafourche Parish Career Magnet and L.E. Fletcher Community College South campus. Crews continue to restore power in Golden Meadow. A significant amount of damage remains in this area; however, additional crews have been moved into the area to assist with restoration efforts. Crews will continue to restore power where it is safe to do so. Power has been restored up to South Lafourche High School and Lady of the Sea Hospital and were able to utilize a mobile substation to provide power to the LOOP tank farm and provide power to a number of customers. Restoration crews continue to restore power in Galliano area. There remains a significant amount of damage. Additional crews have been moved into the area to assist and crews will continue to restore power where it is safe to do so.

Lower Jefferson Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages: Outage numbers will continue to fluctuate throughout the day as crews are working on lines and switching customers in and out.

Area Notes: The area suffered massive damage. Accessibility issues continue to present challenges. Grand Isle will be a rebuild rather than repaired.

Terrebonne Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages: Outage numbers will continue to fluctuate throughout the day as crews are working on lines and switching customers in and out.

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, we have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. Continued need for traffic control and specialized equipment to assist in areas with accessibility issues. As we move south, we move more into a rebuild status. There are many customers whose homes or businesses have been destroyed and will need to reach to Entergy to final the account until their home or business site can be cleaned up and rebuilt. Customers are encouraged to check their breakers if they see that their neighbors have power and they still do not. The majority of Terrebonne Parish West customers have been restored, with the most outages left in the Coteau substation area. Crews continue to work on individual transformer tickets and taps throughout the network. Work continues along Hwy 182 at 98% completion; water routes 100% completed. Crews continue to work trouble tickets, including an area near Alma Street and Monarch Drive in Houma. We have completed work in north of Hwy 90 off of Little Bayou Black and power has been restored including Fletcher Technical Community College to K&B. In the Houma Substation area, we have energized the main distribution lines and are continuing to make repairs to laterals and taps. We have completed most of repairs to laterals and taps out of Houma Substation area. Work on individual transformer cases will continue. Extensive work continues in the Chauvin and Montegut substation areas including Hwys 55, 56, and 58.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Our scouts work as quickly and safely as possible in sometimes very dangerous conditions. As damages are assessed, we will communicate with you the conditions found along with an estimated restoration time and our progress toward restoring your power. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

As we assess the damage, we will begin restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so.

To help ensure a smooth resumption of service, we ask that customers experiencing outages turn off or unplug their air conditioners and large appliances so that when power is restored, those appliances may be turned back on gradually.

IMPORTANT GAS SERVICE INFORMATION

Stay away from suspected gas leaks.

Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off.

To report a gas leak, call 1-800-9-OUTAGE.

STAY INFORMED

