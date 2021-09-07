Insights > Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Ida Update - 9/7/21 @ 11:00 a.m.

09/07/2021

Due to the magnitude of the damages caused by this storm affecting connectivity and other issues associated with it, we are experiencing technical difficulties that may lead to delays in power status available through our outage reporting tools. As we work to restore our systems, we ask that if you are aware of an inconsistency between the reported status and power availability at a location, please notify us by typing OUT to 36778 or go to MyEntergy or Mobile App and report your outage or dial 1-800-9OUTAGE or report your outage to the automated system or speak to a representative. We are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.

Map Details:

Green lines indicate that the line segment is energized, or power is flowing. Red lines indicate that that line segment is de-energized, or no power is flowing.

It's important to note that while the main line may be energized, the map doesn't show power flow all the way to the home. There could be damage or other issues between the energized line and the home such as transformers, down wires from the pole to the home or damage with the meter or within the location itself. The map relies on software to predict the location of outages; actual outages may vary from those predicted.

In addition, during major storm events a large amount of activity is taking place in the field to restore power as safety and as quickly and provide information that must be communicated from the workers in the field, back to the office and ultimately be updated in the underlying systems that supply data to the outage map.

Progress continues as our resilient storm team works to restore power to our Louisiana customers. As of 10AM this morning, power has been restored to nearly 60% of our customers who lost power due to Hurricane Ida, more than 535,000 of 902,000. Restoration is nearly complete in the greater Baton Rouge area for those who can safely accept power. As power is restored to Baton Rouge and other communities, we are shifting crews to join restoration efforts in other areas. By converging our workforce, we are able to get more boots on the ground in the most heavily damaged areas. And we won't stop until the last light is on.

We are mobilizing a variety of services and volunteer efforts across the region, including mobile customer information centers and cleanup efforts, coordinating with other industry and community partners on additional customer outreach and support efforts. Additionally, customers affected by the storm will not receive disconnect notices, be assessed late fees or be disconnected due to a late payment posting.

Attached is the updated estimated restoration map for Jefferson, St. Bernard and Orleans Parishes. Please remember that these restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers who can safely accept power for a given parish and some customers in the affected areas could still be without power for longer. The dates provided represent a 'no later than date' by the end of the day. These estimated dates are subject to change as we continue with restoration work, and we will issue updates to these estimates as we learn more. We are working to produce similar maps for other parishes affected by Hurricane Ida, and we will release those in the next couple of days as they become available. The map can also be accessed at this link: https://www.entergy.com/hurricaneida/etr/

We also want to reiterate the importance of safety. The greatest danger after this type of storm remains downed power lines and electrical equipment. There is no way to know if a downed line is energized or not, so if you see one, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243). Stay safe. Avoid downed power lines and flooded areas. Do not walk in standing water and do not venture into areas of debris, since energized and dangerous power lines may not be visible. Be cautious when clearing limbs or downed vegetation as they could hide electrical hazards.

Customers should keep in mind that just because power is available does not mean their home can safely accept it. Residents should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business and contact an electrician to make any needed repairs. For information regarding electrical equipment on a home, please visit https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, customer should call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service reconnection work order.

Parish Information

EAST REGION:

Ascension Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 7

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,281 - 7% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 612 poles broken, 561 spans of wire down and 55 damaged transformers. Service in Donaldsonville area restored to Prevost Memorial Hospital and commercial area, including Walmart. Service in Geismar area restored to Lamar Dixon, Cabella's, and the Tanger Outlet Mall.

East Baton Rouge Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 6

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,314 - less than 1% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 313 poles broken, 774 spans of wire down and 90 damaged transformers. All remaining customers who can safely receive power will be restored by end of day today Tuesday, September 7.

East and West Feliciana Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 3

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 14 poles broken, 85 spans of wire down and 5 damaged transformers.

Iberville Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 4

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 537 - 6% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 24 poles broken, 17 spans of wire down and 1 damaged transformer. Town of White Castle energized along with Hwy 405 to Frances Street. Restoration in the parish substantially complete.

Livingston Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 7

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 6,511 - 28% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 264 poles broken, 877 spans of wire down and 74 damaged transformers.

West Baton Rouge Parish

All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

SOUTH REGION:

East Bank of Jefferson Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 8

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 130,583 (includes all of Jefferson Parish) - 61% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 1,964 poles broken, 1,196 spans of wire down and 441 damaged transformers. Ochsner Hospital (Kenner), Ochsner Hospital (Clearview), East Jefferson Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital are restored. Additionally, power has been restored to two anchor wings of Lakeside Mall as well as various ancillary medical offices near East Jefferson Hospital. Significant damage cleared from major thoroughfare in Kenner, Williams Blvd and West Esplanade. Pole removed from Walmart, allowing customers access to store.

St. James Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 8,061 - 81% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 17, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish well in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Damage assessments have reported 814 poles broken, 722 spans of wire down and 231 damaged transformers. Power has been restored to St. James High School, water treatment plant in Lutcher and Gramercy, Lutcher Sr. Citizens home, Miranda Aluminum, Louisiana Sugar Refinery and River Road from Veterans bridge to VNM Motors.

St. John Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 18,485 - 94% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 17, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish well in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Damage assessments have reported 2,269 poles broken, 2,208 spans of wire down and 373 damaged transformers. Expecting to have half of the feeders that provide power to the St. John Parish energized by September 7.

St. Tammany Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 10

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 63 - 2% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 64 poles broken, 75 spans of wire down and 105 damaged transformers. After the transmission source was restored to the area, additional distribution damage was discovered affecting restoration for certain customers in the parish. Power has been restored to multiple neighborhoods including Bedico Creek and the remaining customers within all of the ancillary subdivisions off of Guste Island Rd.

Tangipahoa Parish/St. Helena - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 40,933 - 63% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 2,706 poles broken, 6,703 spans of wire down and 666 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 17, we have already begun to power certain critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Memorial Hospital in Amite, North Oaks Hospital and Prevost Memorial Hospital has been restored. The Ponchatoula Substation and Duncan Ave were energized. Sanderson Farms was also restored.

Washington Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 10

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,424 - 18% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 90 poles broken, 149 spans of wire down and 10 damaged transformers. All customers who can safely receive power in Bogalusa and Camellia have been restored.

METRO REGION:

Orleans Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 8

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 47,614 - 24% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 822 poles broken, 2,022 spans of wire down and 181 damaged transformers. All hospitals in Orleans parish have been restored as well as a number of grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and restaurants. We anticipate the vast majority of customers in New Orleans who can safely accept power will be restored by Sept. 8 with a few of our hardest hit areas along Chef Menteur Highway east of Chef Pass extending out an additional three weeks. However, service to many customers in those areas will be restored before these dates.

SOUTH EAST REGION:

Assumption Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 22

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,909 - 47% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 143 broken poles, 217 spans of wire down and 34 damaged transformers. Power restored to Rouses Grocery and Napoleonville Water Plant.

Lafourche Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 43,649 - 99% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 7,885 poles broken, 8,520 spans of wire down and 782 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29. We are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible. We cleared the majority of LA 1 to open heavy haul route to allow for equipment to be transported through the area of Port Fourchon. We cleared all of Hwy 308 from 138. We are working towards restoring feeder for St. Ann Hospital and water plant. Thibodeaux Regional Hospital expected to be restored today Tuesday, September 7.

Lower Jefferson Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 130,583 (includes all of Jefferson Parish) - 61% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 2,754 poles broken, 2,758 spans of wire down and 7 damaged transformers. The area suffered massive damage. Accessibility issues continue to present challenges. Grand Isle will be a rebuild rather than repaired.

Plaquemines Parish (Outside of Belle Chasse) - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Plaquemines Parish (Belle Chasse) - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 10

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 8,630 - 68% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 196 poles broken, 80 spans of wire down and 49 damaged transformers. Accessibility issues continue to present challenges. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect restoration in Belle Chase to occur sooner than the lower portions of the parish that were more severely impacted. The estimated date of restoration for Belle Chase is September 10. In both instances, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. As of September 7, all critical customers in upper Plaquemines Parish and the majority of customers in Belle Chase have been restored. As we move further south in the parish, we are still running into accessibility issues. Portions of the highway are still flooded which slows down travel. But we were able to change our first pole yesterday and work continues between Port Sulphur and Buras.

St. Bernard Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 8

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 67 - less than 1% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 315 poles broken, 227 spans of wire down and 63 damaged transformers. St. Bernard Hospital, Walmart and Home Depot have been restored as well as Gautier and St. Bernard Parish Schools. The remaining customers that can safely receive power are expected to be restored by Wednesday, September 8.

St. Charles Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 21,855 - 95% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 3,338 poles broken, 2,563 spans of wire down and 697 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish.

Terrebonne Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 27,666 - 100% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 1,075 poles broken, 879 spans of wire down and 1,270 damaged transformers. While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, we expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We continue to clear roads and pick up poles and wire while simultaneously repairing feeder lines to critical customers. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish.

West Bank of Jefferson Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 8

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 130,583 (includes all of Jefferson Parish) - 61% of customers remain without power

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Area Notes: Damage assessments have reported 721 poles broken, 566 spans of wire down and 221 damaged transformers. Crews were able to restore Ochsner Westbank Medical Center, West Jefferson Hospital, and Woodmere Subdivision as well as the Jefferson Parish/Gretna EOC and the Gretna Water Treatment Plat. Behrman Substation is also energized. Several additional feeders energized to power residential communities and commercial areas. Work will continue today in the Westwego, Harvey, Estell, Barataria, Marrero, and Terrytown.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Our scouts work as quickly and safely as possible in sometimes very dangerous conditions. As damages are assessed, we will communicate with you the conditions found along with an estimated restoration time and our progress toward restoring your power. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

As we assess the damage, we will begin restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so.

To help ensure a smooth resumption of service, we ask that customers experiencing outages turn off or unplug their air conditioners and large appliances so that when power is restored, those appliances may be turned back on gradually.

IMPORTANT GAS SERVICE INFORMATION

Stay away from suspected gas leaks.

Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off.

To report a gas leak, call 1-800-9-OUTAGE.

STAY INFORMED

