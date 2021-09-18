Insights > Entergy Louisiana Ida Update - 9/18/2021

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

09/18/2021

For power status information on your location:

Maps with estimated restoration times can be viewed at https://www.entergy.com/hurricaneida/etr/

for the following areas: River Parishes, Tangipahoa Parish, Washington Parish, Livingston Parish, St. Helena Parish, Lafourche Parish and Terrebonne Parish. Please note that these restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers who can safely accept power and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer. These estimates are subject to change as we continue with restoration work, and we will issue updates as we learn more.

Due to the magnitude of the damages caused by this storm affecting connectivity and other issues associated with it, we are experiencing technical difficulties that may lead to delays in power status available through our outage reporting tools. As we work to restore our systems, we ask that if you are aware of an inconsistency between the reported status and power availability at a location, please notify us by typing OUT to 36778 or go to MyEntergy or Mobile App and report your outage or dial 1-800-9OUTAGE or report your outage to the automated system or speak to a representative. We are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.

Map Details:

Green lines indicate that the line segment is energized, or power is flowing. Red lines indicate that that line segment is de-energized, or no power is flowing.

It's important to note that while the main line may be energized, the map doesn't show power flow all the way to the home. There could be damage or other issues between the energized line and the home such as transformers, down wires from the pole to the home or damage with the meter or within the location itself. The map relies on software to predict the location of outages; actual outages may vary from those predicted.

In addition, during major storm events a large amount of activity is taking place in the field to restore power as safety and as quickly and provide information that must be communicated from the workers in the field, back to the office and ultimately be updated in the underlying systems that supply data to the outage map.

Review FAQs for more details.

Our crews continue to make great strides despite the many challenges of this massive restoration effort. We have restored 97% or 872,000 of the 902,000 Louisiana customers whose power was disrupted by Hurricane Ida. Approximately 30,000 customers remain without service - 27,000 in the southeast region and 3,000 in the south region. Of those 30,000 customers, there are a number of customers that are unable to take service due to property damage. That exact number won't be known until inspections by the State Fire Marshall are complete.

We would like to remind our customers, that if you live in a neighborhood that has had power restored but you don't have power at your home, you are likely to have electrical damage. If you are without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make repairs. If your electric equipment appears undamaged, text OUT to 36778 or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. Be especially careful inspecting your house in a neighborhood where power has been restored, because the wires will be live. Be smart, be safe and call a licensed electrician to check it out for you. Sometimes damage can be subtle. For example, your meter may be pulled off of your house by only a couple of inches and that can be hard to detect. Remember, a licensed electrician's inspection of your property's electric wiring may be needed before Entergy can restore power to a home or business that has water damage from rain or flooding.

Customers should keep in mind that just because power is available does not mean their home can safely accept it. Residents should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business and contact an electrician to make any needed repairs. For information regarding electrical equipment on a home, please visit https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, customer should call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service reconnection work order.

Customer Information Centers

Customers may visit a CIC to discuss their outage in person with Entergy personnel. Employees will follow COVID-19 social distancing protocols and customers are required to wear masks.

Lafourche Parish :

: Saturday, September 18 at Walmart, 224 W. Main St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (10AM - 4PM)



Parish Information

East Bank of Jefferson Parish

The vast majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Lafourche Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 15,233 - 34% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, we have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29. We are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible. We cleared the majority of LA 1 to open heavy haul route to allow for equipment to be transported through the area of Port Fourchon. Critical customers restored include Thibodeaux Regional Hospital, St. Anne Hospital, Lady of the Sea Hospital, City of Thibodaux Water Plant, Lafourche Water District in Lockport, Nicholls State University, Rouse's, Walmart, Lafourche Parish EOC, Lafourche High School, Lafourche Government, Wal-Mart, Lafourche 911, Raceland Elementary, Raceland Middle School, Lafourche Water District in Lockport, the Fire Station on Highway 1, the Sugar Mill in Raceland and downtown Thibodaux. The majority of customers in Lockport, Raceland and Matthews that can take power have been restored. Crews have made significant progress with power restoration to customers in Cut Off and continue working that area. In Golden Meadow, there remains a significant amount of damage. Additional crews have been moved into the area to assist and crews will continue to restore power where it is safe to do so. Power has been restored to South Lafourche High School and Lady of the Sea Hospital. We were also able to utilize a mobile substation to provide power to the LOOP tank farm and provide power to a number of customers. There remains a significant amount of damage in Galliano. Additional crews have been moved into the area to assist and crews will continue to restore power where it is safe to do so. Crews also continue to work on the feeder serving the parish coming from the Ridgefield Substation, an area West of Hwy 24 and South of Hwy 3185 and Park Ave and Hwy 20 west to Palmetto street. Major developments in this area include La Belle Maison, Ferrantello and Sugarland. Continue to work on laterals and taps to restore as many customers as possible once we are fully energized.

Livingston Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration:

The vast majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Lower Jefferson Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,044 (includes all of Jefferson Parish and the vast majority are lower Jefferson Parish)

Area Notes: The area suffered massive damage. Accessibility issues continue to present challenges. Grand Isle will be a rebuild rather than repaired.

Plaquemines Parish (Outside of Belle Chasse) - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Plaquemines Parish (Belle Chasse) - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 10

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 530 - 4% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: All critical customers in the parish who can safely receive power have been restored as well as the vast majority of customers in Belle Chase. Accessibility issues continue to present challenges in lower Plaquemines Parish. We have restored the Boothville Water Plant and the majority of customers between Port Sulphur and Buras and from Diamond to Venice. We have continued making good progress in preparing to restore power through the Alliance to Pointe a la Hache area. Crews continue to work from Alliance to Venice but are still dealing with access issues due to high water.

St. Charles Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,860 - 8% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, we have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Most critical customers who can accept power have been restored including Luling Hospital, St. Charles Ochsner Hospital, several sewer-lift stations, Ashton Manor Nursing Home, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, St. Charles Parish Community Center, the Parish Performance Arts Center, St. Charles Parish Courthouse, the St. Charles Parish EOC and Montz Town Hall. In Destrehan, we have energized ADM Grain Elevator, feeders along Jonathon Street and along Airline Hwy that serves customers on each side of I-310. Feeders along the railroad that service customers around I-310 and River Rd is 80% complete. Crews working along Dunleith Dr and Villere Dr in rear easement restoration activities. Luling is 95% complete with only rear areas easement circuits remaining. In Paradis, feeders to Phillips 66 have been returned to service. Crews restoring service along Bayou Gauche is currently at 90% complete. Crew restoring service along Hwy 90 in Des Allemands are currently at 80% complete. Ormond area power has been restored. Crews completing cleanup work and working to restore power the few remaining customers.

St. James Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration

The vast majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

St. John Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,675 - 8% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: The vast majority of customers in the parish who can safely receive power have been restored. However, crews remain in the parish to restore the remaining customers as safely and as quickly as possible. We are continuing to seek and find solutions to expedite needed material as we near the end of restoration. The catastrophic damages affected the availability of many items for everyone in Ida's path including fuel, lodging, and even bare essentials of food and water in the hardest hit areas. Ida's historic damages have also created a historic demand for our restoration materials which has encountered some pinch points along the restoration process for certain items such as transformers. We have been working hand in hand with both manufacturers and other mutual aid utility companies to meet this historic demand along with sweeping the Entergy system validating the inventory that is shown in stock and will be transporting to the impacted areas to help mitigate the production delays.

Tangipahoa Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,567 - 2% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: The vast majority of customers in the parish who can safely receive power have been restored. However, crews remain in the parish to restore the remaining customers as safely and as quickly as possible. We are continuing to seek and find solutions to expedite needed material as we near the end of restoration. The catastrophic damages affected the availability of many items for everyone in Ida's path including fuel, lodging, and even bare essentials of food and water in the hardest hit areas. Ida's historic damages have also created a historic demand for our restoration materials which has encountered some pinch points along the restoration process for certain items such as transformers. We have been working hand in hand with both manufacturers and other mutual aid utility companies to meet this historic demand along with sweeping the Entergy system validating the inventory that is shown in stock and will be transporting to the impacted areas to help mitigate the production delays.

Terrebonne Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,135 - 15% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, we have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We continue to clear roads and pick up poles and wire while simultaneously repairing feeder lines to critical customers. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Critical customers restored include the Terrebonne Sewer Treatment Plant and Targa. Crews continue to work on two lines around the Southland Substation South of Hwy 90 along the west side of Hwy 24 and continuing along West Park to Fairmont Drive. The main line going down Main Street from Hwy 90 to Bayou Gardens Blvd has been energized. Additional work may be required for lines feeding off of Main Street. Most of the customers fed from this substation down Savanne Road and Little Black Bayou should have power. Note that work will continue on laterals and taps to fully restore the line. Crews continue to repair significant damages around the Terrebonne substation. Three of the four distribution lines that serve this area have been energized. Crews also continue to repair damages on taps and laterals to be able to fully energize all customers who can receive power. Residential developments in this area include Bayou Gardens, Evangeline Business Park, Evergreen Estates and Broadmoor Heights. Crews continue to repair heavy damages on two lines out of the Cascade substation. Both main lines have been energized, but additional work continues on individual lines and transformers. The majority of this area runs along both sides of Hwy 24 South of Broadmoor to Highland Drive. We will continue to make repairs to laterals and taps on the line to ensure that all customers who can receive power will be energized. Humphrey Substation area customers are restored for those that can take power. Continue to work and repair damages to two lines out of the Coteau Substation. These local distribution lines can be found running along both Hwy 660 and Hwy 316 as well as along St. Louis Canal Road. Currently the two lines that feed this area in the Western part of the parish provide power to a variety of local industrial and commercial companies. In the Schriever Substation area, both feeders in the area have been energized, with additional repairs needed in some of the area south of the Fletcher Technical Community College. Crews continue to repair work on laterals and taps in the area. This will allow all customers who can receive power to be fully energized. The area runs along Hwy. 311 from Rebecca's Pond Drive on the Northern end to Ellendale Blvd on the Southern end. In the Houma Substation area, we have energized the main distribution lines. A significant number of repairs to laterals and taps will be required and are underway to ensure all customers who can receive power can be energized. This area is primarily located Southeast of the City of Houma South of Hwy 56. Major roads in the area include Hwy 57, Prospect Blvd, Cummins Road, Grand Caillou and Industrial Blvd. In the Coteau Substation area, we have now energized four distribution lines. Crews will continue to repair laterals and taps to make sure any customer who can receive power is fully energized. The area is located Southeast of the City and runs parallel along Hwy 24 and then Hwy 55 to Bourg and then to Montegut. Extensive work continues in the Chauvin and Montegut substation areas including Hwys 55, 56, and 58.

West Bank of Jefferson Parish

The vast majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Our scouts work as quickly and safely as possible in sometimes very dangerous conditions. As damages are assessed, we will communicate with you the conditions found along with an estimated restoration time and our progress toward restoring your power. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

As we assess the damage, we will begin restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so.

To help ensure a smooth resumption of service, we ask that customers experiencing outages turn off or unplug their air conditioners and large appliances so that when power is restored, those appliances may be turned back on gradually.

IMPORTANT GAS SERVICE INFORMATION

Stay away from suspected gas leaks.

Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off.

To report a gas leak, call 1-800-9-OUTAGE.

STAY INFORMED

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels: