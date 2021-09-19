Insights > Entergy Louisiana Ida Update - 9/19/2021

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

09/19/2021

For power status information on your location:

Due to the magnitude of the damages caused by this storm affecting connectivity and other issues associated with it, we are experiencing technical difficulties that may lead to delays in power status available through our outage reporting tools. As we work to restore our systems, we ask that if you are aware of an inconsistency between the reported status and power availability at a location, please notify us by typing OUT to 36778 or go to MyEntergy or Mobile App and report your outage or dial 1-800-9OUTAGE or report your outage to the automated system or speak to a representative. We are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.

Map Details:

Green lines indicate that the line segment is energized, or power is flowing. Red lines indicate that that line segment is de-energized, or no power is flowing.

It's important to note that while the main line may be energized, the map doesn't show power flow all the way to the home. There could be damage or other issues between the energized line and the home such as transformers, down wires from the pole to the home or damage with the meter or within the location itself. The map relies on software to predict the location of outages; actual outages may vary from those predicted.

In addition, during major storm events a large amount of activity is taking place in the field to restore power as safety and as quickly and provide information that must be communicated from the workers in the field, back to the office and ultimately be updated in the underlying systems that supply data to the outage map.

Review FAQs for more details.

Today marks the 21st day of restoration for our crews working feverishly to restore all of our remaining customers that lost power due to powerful Hurricane Ida. We have restored 97% of our Louisiana customers, but we have a lot of work left to do to bring power back to the remaining 29,000 customers in our southeast and south regions. Safety remains our top priority as our crews battle the heat, humidity and waterlogged conditions. But our commitment will not waver until the last customer is restored.

We would like to remind our customers, that if you live in a neighborhood that has had power restored but you don't have power at your home, you are likely to have electrical damage. If you are without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make repairs. If your electric equipment appears undamaged, text OUT to 36778 or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. Be especially careful inspecting your house in a neighborhood where power has been restored, because the wires will be live. Be smart, be safe and call a licensed electrician to check it out for you. Sometimes damage can be subtle. For example, your meter may be pulled off of your house by only a couple of inches and that can be hard to detect. Remember, a licensed electrician's inspection of your property's electric wiring may be needed before Entergy can restore power to a home or business that has water damage from rain or flooding.

Customers should keep in mind that just because power is available does not mean their home can safely accept it. Residents should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business and contact an electrician to make any needed repairs. For information regarding electrical equipment on a home, please visit https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, customer should call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service reconnection work order.

Customer Information Centers

Customers may visit a CIC to discuss their outage in person with Entergy personnel. Employees will follow COVID-19 social distancing protocols and customers are required to wear masks.

Plaquemines Parish :

: Sunday, September 19 and Monday, September 20 at Port Sulphur 278 Civic Drive Port Sulphur, LA 70083 (10AM - 4PM)



Jefferson Parish:

Sunday, September 19 and Monday, September 20 at Charles B. Odem Senior Service Center 5001 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA 70072 (10AM - 4PM)



Parish Information

East Bank of Jefferson Parish

The vast majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Lafourche Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 16,130 - 36% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, we have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29. We are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible. We cleared the majority of LA 1 to open heavy haul route to allow for equipment to be transported through the area of Port Fourchon. Critical customers restored include Thibodeaux Regional Hospital, St. Anne Hospital, Lady of the Sea Hospital, City of Thibodaux Water Plant, Lafourche Water District in Lockport, Nicholls State University, Rouse's, Walmart, Lafourche Parish EOC, Lafourche High School, Lafourche Government, Wal-Mart, Lafourche 911, Raceland Elementary, Raceland Middle School, Lafourche Water District in Lockport, the Fire Station on Highway 1, the Sugar Mill in Raceland and downtown Thibodaux. The majority of customers in Lockport, Raceland and Matthews that can take power have been restored. Crews have made significant progress with power restoration to customers in Cut Off and continue working that area. In Golden Meadow, there remains a significant amount of damage. Additional crews have been moved into the area to assist and crews will continue to restore power where it is safe to do so. Power has been restored to South Lafourche High School and Lady of the Sea Hospital. We were also able to utilize a mobile substation to provide power to the LOOP tank farm and provide power to a number of customers. There remains a significant amount of damage in Galliano. Additional crews have been moved into the area to assist and crews will continue to restore power where it is safe to do so.

Livingston Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration:

The vast majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Lower Jefferson Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 3,251 (includes all of Jefferson Parish and the vast majority are lower Jefferson Parish)

Area Notes: The area suffered massive damage. Accessibility issues continue to present challenges. Grand Isle will be a rebuild rather than repaired.

Plaquemines Parish

The vast majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

St. Charles Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 637 - 3% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: The vast majority of customers who can accept safely power have been restored. In Destrehan, crews nearing completion with rear easement restoration along the railroad in the New Sarpy area and within the Cyprus Country Club area. In Paradis, crews restoring service along Bayou Gauche currently at 98% with remaining work along rear easement access routes. Ormond area power has been restored with only minimum rear easement clear-up remaining.

St. James Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration

The vast majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

St. John Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1,675 - 8% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: The vast majority of customers in the parish who can safely receive power have been restored. However, crews remain in the parish to restore the remaining customers as safely and as quickly as possible. We are continuing to seek and find solutions to expedite needed material as we near the end of restoration. The catastrophic damages affected the availability of many items for everyone in Ida's path including fuel, lodging, and even bare essentials of food and water in the hardest hit areas. Ida's historic damages have also created a historic demand for our restoration materials which has encountered some pinch points along the restoration process for certain items such as transformers. We have been working hand in hand with both manufacturers and other mutual aid utility companies to meet this historic demand along with sweeping the Entergy system validating the inventory that is shown in stock and will be transporting to the impacted areas to help mitigate the production delays.

Tangipahoa Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 17

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1,452 - 2% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: The vast majority of customers in the parish who can safely receive power have been restored. However, crews remain in the parish to restore the remaining customers as safely and as quickly as possible. We are continuing to seek and find solutions to expedite needed material as we near the end of restoration. The catastrophic damages affected the availability of many items for everyone in Ida's path including fuel, lodging, and even bare essentials of food and water in the hardest hit areas. Ida's historic damages have also created a historic demand for our restoration materials which has encountered some pinch points along the restoration process for certain items such as transformers. We have been working hand in hand with both manufacturers and other mutual aid utility companies to meet this historic demand along with sweeping the Entergy system validating the inventory that is shown in stock and will be transporting to the impacted areas to help mitigate the production delays.

Terrebonne Parish - Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 3,271 - 12% of customers remain without power

Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, we have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. We continue to clear roads and pick up poles and wire while simultaneously repairing feeder lines to critical customers. We expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. Critical customers restored include the Terrebonne Sewer Treatment Plant and Targa. The majority of customers in the Southland Substation area have been restored. Crews continue to repair significant damages around the Terrebonne substation. Three of the four distribution lines that serve this area have been energized. Crews also continue to repair damages on taps and laterals to be able to fully energize all customers who can receive power. Residential developments in this area include Bayou Gardens, Evangeline Business Park, Evergreen Estates and Broadmoor Heights. Crews continue to repair heavy damages on two lines out of the Cascade substation. Both main lines have been energized, but additional work continues on individual lines and transformers. The majority of this area runs along both sides of Hwy 24 South of Broadmoor to Highland Drive. We will continue to make repairs to laterals and taps on the line to ensure that all customers who can receive power will be energized. Humphrey Substation area customers are restored for those that can take power. Continue to work and repair damages to two lines out of the Coteau Substation. These local distribution lines can be found running along both Hwy 660 and Hwy 316 as well as along St. Louis Canal Road. Currently the two lines that feed this area in the Western part of the parish provide power to a variety of local industrial and commercial companies. The majority of customers in the Schriever Substation area have been restored for those customers who can accept power. In the Houma Substation area, we have energized the main distribution lines. A significant number of repairs to laterals and taps will be required and are underway to ensure all customers who can receive power can be energized. This area is primarily located Southeast of the City of Houma South of Hwy 56. Major roads in the area include Hwy 57, Prospect Blvd, Cummins Road, Grand Caillou and Industrial Blvd. In the Coteau Substation area, we have now energized all main feeders. Crews will continue to repair laterals and taps to make sure any customer who can receive power is fully energized. The area is located Southeast of the City and runs parallel along Hwy 24 and then Hwy 55 to Bourg and then to Montegut. Extensive work continues in the Chauvin and Montegut substation areas including Hwys 55, 56, and 58.

West Bank of Jefferson Parish

The vast majority of customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Our scouts work as quickly and safely as possible in sometimes very dangerous conditions. As damages are assessed, we will communicate with you the conditions found along with an estimated restoration time and our progress toward restoring your power. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

As we assess the damage, we will begin restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so.

To help ensure a smooth resumption of service, we ask that customers experiencing outages turn off or unplug their air conditioners and large appliances so that when power is restored, those appliances may be turned back on gradually.

IMPORTANT GAS SERVICE INFORMATION

Stay away from suspected gas leaks.

Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off.

To report a gas leak, call 1-800-9-OUTAGE.

STAY INFORMED

