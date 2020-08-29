Insights > Entergy Louisiana Restoration Evening Update - Aug. 29

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

08/29/2020

Entergy Louisiana crews continue to make progress with their restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Ongoing assessment of distribution system damage in Louisiana includes 3,227 poles, 1,229 transformers and 5,532 spans of wire.

Remaining assessments will be more difficult due to extensive damage, especially in the hard-hit Lake Charles area. Crews are leveraging advanced technology, like infrared cameras, drones and satellite imagery to assess damage by foot, vehicles, airboats, highwater vehicles and helicopters.

As a whole, Louisiana suffered a peak of 270,900 outages Thursday afternoon. By 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, that number had dropped to 189,571 as crews worked to restore customers.

We use peak outages to measure our restoration progress. But severe weather like Hurricane Laura may cause customers to experience more than a single interruption. In some cases, power could be restored and lost in the same area multiple times resulting in a much higher number of outage restorations. This is especially true for Entergy Louisiana's Laura restoration, where as of 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Entergy Louisiana had restored 257,650 since Laura first started affecting Louisiana.

Laura is the strongest storm to hit Louisiana since 1856 and has tied for the fifth strongest to make landfall in the continental U.S.



Entergy's transmission system has also suffered extensive damage, with both wooden and steel structures damaged. Key transmission lines are out of service that will affect service restoration until they return. To date, we've identified close to 144 transmission lines and 180 substations during our initial assessment in Louisiana. Read more about the extensive damage to the transmission system.

As we restore power to critical services, we assess damage and put in place our restoration plan that will restore service to the greatest number of our customers as safely and quickly as possible.

Read more about the restoration efforts underway in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Customers can stay informed throughout the Entergy storm response in several ways:

Download the Entergy App at entergy.com/app to easily report outages or check on the status of power at a home or business.

Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.