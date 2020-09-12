Log in
Entergy : Louisiana Restoration Evening Update – Sept. 12

09/12/2020 | 09:45pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Louisiana Restoration Evening Update - Sept. 12

Entergy Louisiana Restoration Evening Update - Sept. 12
By: Louisiana Editorial Team

09/12/2020

Entergy's storm team continues to make significant progress in repairing and rebuilding the electric system in southwest Louisiana. As of Saturday morning, crews had energized eight more substations following the unprecedented damage from Hurricane Laura.

As of Saturday evening, approximately 39,000 customers have been restored with about 54,000 remaining without power in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.

Restoration for customers in southwest Louisiana will be a methodical and deliberate process. Entergy Louisiana is committed to repairing and rebuilding the electric system until every customer who was impacted by the storm has power available to them. As work progresses, we will update restoration timeframes with increasingly accurate estimates.

We continuously keep our customers informed throughout a storm through the following channels:

  • We have launched a new Hurricane Laura information website to provide customers with storm restoration updates. You can visit the site at entergy.com/hurricanelaura/.
  • Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.
  • Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows, including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages.
  • Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.
  • Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Louisiana Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 12 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2020 01:44:05 UTC
