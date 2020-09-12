Insights > Entergy Louisiana Restoration Evening Update - Sept. 12

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

09/12/2020

Entergy's storm team continues to make significant progress in repairing and rebuilding the electric system in southwest Louisiana. As of Saturday morning, crews had energized eight more substations following the unprecedented damage from Hurricane Laura.

As of Saturday evening, approximately 39,000 customers have been restored with about 54,000 remaining without power in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes.

Restoration for customers in southwest Louisiana will be a methodical and deliberate process. Entergy Louisiana is committed to repairing and rebuilding the electric system until every customer who was impacted by the storm has power available to them. As work progresses, we will update restoration timeframes with increasingly accurate estimates.

