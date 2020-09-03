Insights > Entergy Louisiana Restoration Evening Update - Sept. 3

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

09/03/2020

One week after Hurricane Laura moved through the state, Entergy Louisiana crews continue making progress in their restoration efforts with around 60% of outages restored. As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 105,591 customers remain without power.

Louisiana suffered a peak of 270,900 outages last Thursday afternoon. We use peak outages, which measure a moment in time, to indicate our restoration progress. Over the course of the storm and our restoration, 355751 have been restored in Louisiana as of 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

A majority of the remaining outages are in and around Cameron and Calcasieu parishes, where severe transmission system damage prevents bringing power into the area. A breakdown of the damaged infrastructure in southwest Louisiana included more than 1,000 transmission structures, 6,637 broken distribution poles, 2,926 transformers and 338 miles of downed distribution wire.

Initial estimates indicated it will take weeks to rebuild all transmission lines in that area. The company is aggressively exploring other opportunities to jump-start the power flow in Lake Charles by enabling generators located in the city to begin producing electricity without the need for a transmission source to provide start-up power.

Although the power grid in southwest Louisiana will lack the redundancies that are in place when the transmission system is in full operation, Entergy Louisiana's engineering and operations teams are developing a plan to maintain the stability of the system.

We continuously keep our customers informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

We have launched a new Hurricane Laura information website to provide customers with storm restoration and recovery updates. You can visit the site at entergy.com/hurricanelaura/.

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages.

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.