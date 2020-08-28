Log in
Entergy : Louisiana Restoration Update - August 28

08/28/2020 | 10:00pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Louisiana Restoration Update - August 28

Entergy Louisiana Restoration Update - August 28
By: Louisiana Editorial Team

08/28/2020

Entergy Louisiana crews made substantial progress today, assessing damage and restoring customer power where it was safe to do so.

As a whole, Louisiana suffered a peak of 270,300 outages across Entergy Louisiana's service territory Thursday afternoon. By 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, that number had dropped to approximately 226,733 as crews worked to restore customers.

Damage assessments in Southwest Louisiana communities made significant progress in Jennings and Lafayette, today. Initial assessments identified a combined 100 broken poles, 200 spans of downed wire and 80 damaged transformers in the two networks.

Crews have also begun damage assessments in the Lake Charles and Sulphur networks. The eye wall, which brings the most damaging winds and intense rainfall, passed directly over Lake Charles causing wide-spread damage to that area and our system. With 5% of damage assessments completed, more than 160 broken poles had already been identified. Watch Customer Service Representative Margaret Harris describes the damage and restoration process that lies ahead for Lake Charles.

In north Louisiana, lingering strong winds continued throughout Thursday, with some parts experiencing tropical storm force winds into the afternoon. Damage assessment is still underway in the region, but early patrols indicate at least four transmission structures were damaged. Initial assessments also revealed 574 broken poles, 1,108 spans of downed wire and 910 broken crossarms. Read about the restoration efforts begun in hard-hit North Louisiana communities.

The company has brought in special equipment, including drones, that help workers more quickly assess damage. Entergy has also secured a storm team of nearly 13,400 from 28 states to help restore power throughout Louisiana.

In addition to distribution lines and poles being affected, Entergy's transmission system suffered extensive damage throughout the service territory.

As members of the community begin to return home to survey the damage, we urge them to be cautious as they venture out. Stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble. Report downed lines immediately to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749), and call your local police station or fire department. Read more safety tips from Entergy's storm center.

Customers can stay informed throughout the Entergy storm response in several ways:

  • Download the Entergy App at entergy.com/app to easily easily report outages or check on the status of power at a home or business.
  • Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.
  • Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Louisiana Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2020 01:59:05 UTC
