Entergy Louisiana Restores Power to 80% of Customers Following Hurricane Delta

10/12/2020

Entergy Louisiana, LLC crews have made significant progress restoring power to customers after Hurricane Delta's destructive winds and rains affected the company's power grid in nearly every corner of the state. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the company has restored approximately 255,000 customers, down from a peak of 320,000.

Approximately 65,000 customers remain without power, primarily in southwest Louisiana where Delta made landfall Friday, Oct. 9, near Creole. The Category 2 storm, with wind gusts approaching 100 mph, comes on the heels of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall nearby only six weeks prior.

'We know that this storm season has been difficult for many of our customers, some of whom have been affected by both hurricanes,' said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. 'We have once again marshaled an unprecedented response to a destructive hurricane, bringing in thousands of workers to get the lights back on. We ask for your patience as our employees, contractors and mutual aid partners complete restoration work. Together, we will overcome this storm too.'

Entergy Louisiana expects most customers to be restored by Thursday, Oct. 15, with some customers in the hardest-hit areas being restored by Friday, Oct. 16. The company currently has a storm team of approximately 8,400 working to restore service to those who remain without power across Louisiana. A primary cause of outages were caused by saturated grounds and high wings, leading to down trees and limbs falling into powerlines.

As restoration work progresses and crews continue to narrow in on the hardest-hit areas, they begin handling smaller cases that restore power to fewer customers at a time. In some cases, repairs were delayed until large trees were removed from downed powerlines. Additionally, in some hard-to-access locations, crews had to climb poles rather than use bucket trucks, or brought in specialized equipment like rear-alley machines to repair damage in customers' backyards.

Crews continue to practice social distancing, and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and all those involved, please stay away from work zones.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana. The company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

