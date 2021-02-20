Insights > Entergy Louisiana Winter Storm Update - 2/20/21 @ 3 p.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

02/20/2021

Warmer temperatures Saturday helped improve travel conditions for crews who are continuing to make significant progress restoring power where it is safe to do so after the second ice storm to cross Louisiana in less than a week heavily impacted the central and northern regions of the state.

At 3 p.m., approximately 19,600 Entergy customers in Louisiana were without power, most being in the hardest-hit areas south of I-20. The second winter storm brought freezing rain and ice Wednesday and into Thursday, causing widespread damage to the company's electric system in central and north Louisiana.

Since the initial storm on Monday, damage assessment personnel have found approximately 150 poles, 100 transformers and 1,250 spans of wire that were damaged and either in need of repair or replacement statewide. Much like in south Louisiana earlier this week, scouts have found numerous downed power lines due to ice accumulation and fallen trees and limbs in the northern portion of the state.

Crews are making repairs, setting new poles and installing new wire and equipment as far west as Natchitoches Parish and as far east as Madison Parish. With damage being widespread, crews expect restoration to continue into Monday in some of the hardest-hit areas of Avoyelles, Caldwell, Catahoula, Grant, Ouachita and Richland parishes.

Entergy's reliability coordinator, Mid-Continent Independent Service Operator, has canceled its directive to conserve electricity, but continues monitoring the demand for electric power with the available supply. Customers who have lost power can help restoration crews by unplugging electric heating and appliances and plugging them back in gradually once power has been restored. This will help avoid placing instantaneous demand on the electric system and causing additional damage or recurring power outages.

'This has been tough week for many of our communities across Louisiana, but we're getting closer to seeing light at the end of the tunnel,' said John Hawkins, vice president of distribution operations for Entergy in Louisiana. 'Our restoration workforce is making significant progress, but there's still work to do. We know that when you reach for the switch, you want the lights to come on and we're working as quickly and safely as possible to make that happen.'

LATEST ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION

East Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 67

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power have been restored with a few customer outages, most of which occurred after Tuesday, extending into Saturday, February 20.



Livingston Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 8

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power have been restored.



St. Helena Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 5

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power have been restored.



Tangipahoa Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 24

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power have been restored with a few customer outages extending into Saturday, February 20.



North and Central Louisiana Parishes:



Avoyelles Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1406

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.



Bienville Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 143

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: While most customers will be restored by 10 p.m. February 20, some isolated cases may extend into February 21.



Caldwell Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 2664

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.



Catahoula Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 6

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: Customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.



Concordia Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 2479

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.



East Carroll Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 374

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 85%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.



Franklin Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1603

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.



Grant Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 618

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.



Jackson Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 151

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.



Lasalle Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1132

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.



Lincoln Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 2

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.



Madison Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1931

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 85%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.



Morehouse Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 226

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 85%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.



Natchitoches Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 17

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Ouachita Parish

Monroe/West Monroe:

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 604

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 20.

Other Areas:

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 169

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.



Red River Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 34

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: We expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 20.



Richland Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1461

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.

Tensas Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1273

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.



Webster Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 33

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 20.



West Carroll Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 359

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 85%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Winn Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1446

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: While most customers will be restored by 10 p.m. February 20, some isolated cases may extend into February 21.



Customers should remain prepared:

Charge up mobile devices and back-up batteries.

Download the Entergy app to sign up for text updates.

Review guidance at Entergy Storm Center.

If you have medical equipment that requires electricity to properly function, take necessary steps to secure an alternative source of electricity in the event of a power disruption.

Have an emergency kit including flashlights, medicine, first aid, water and food.

Safety is our number one priority. If you lose power:

Stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Report your power outage online to Entergy Louisiana or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage if completed online.

If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician to prevent back feed on to the distribution system.

Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door. Food will stay cold much longer this way. If outside temperature is below freezing, consider placing food in an ice chest outside.

Please stay clear of linemen as they work to safely restore power

Customers without power can help in the restoration process by turning off major appliances but leaving on a lamp or other light to indicate when power is restored. Then, gradually turn other appliances to spread out the increase in power usage over a longer time.

Conserve Electricity:

Remember that extreme cold can drive increased electricity consumption. Follow these easy steps to reduce consumption and lower your usage:

Heating can account for as much as 55% of your monthly electric bill. Setting the thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter is an easy way to reduce how much energy you use. Every degree above 68 on the thermostat can increase your bill by about 3%.

Conserve hot water. Wrap your electric water heater with a water heater blanket that can be found at local home improvement stores and set the thermostat to 120 degrees or medium.

Keep all doors and windows closed. Constant traffic will let out the warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at the set temperature.

Ensure fans are turning the right way. Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter. This helps keep the cold air from blowing down on you.

Keep the air circulating. Don't block heat registers or air returns with curtains or furniture.

Leverage the sun. During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Our scouts work as quickly and safely as possible in sometimes very dangerous conditions. As damages are assessed, we will communicate with you the conditions found along with an estimated restoration time and our progress toward restoring your power. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

As we assess the damage, we will begin restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so.

STAY INFORMED

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone text REG to 36778.

Visit Entergy Storm Center and View Outages.

Follow us on com/entergyla or Facebook.com/entergyla.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Follow updates in your local news media like radio television and newspapers.

Your preparation is essential too:

Above all stay safe. A personal plan for you and your family is the best way to stay safe and be storm ready.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website for planning tools that can help guide you through the decisions you need to make.

Whether you shelter in place or evacuate, you should make preparations to protect your home. Decide to stay or go well before the storm strikes. Basic emergency supplies and a first aid kit are key items to keep on hand during severe weather. Visit the Entergy Storm Center website in advance for details on how to prepare for hurricanes and other types of storms.



