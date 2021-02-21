Insights > Entergy Louisiana Winter Storm Update - 2/21/21 @ 3 p.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

02/21/2021

Entergy Louisiana's storm restoration crews had another productive day bringing power back to customers who were impacted after this week's winter weather brought freezing rain and ice Wednesday and into Thursday, causing widespread damage to the company's electric system in central and north Louisiana.

At 3 p.m., approximately 7,000 Entergy customers in Louisiana were without power, most being in the hardest-hit areas south of I-20. However, the company anticipates that the vast majority of customers who can safely accept power will have it by this evening with some remaining out until Monday in the hardest-hit areas.

Since the initial storm on Monday, damage assessment personnel have found approximately 262 poles, 185 transformers and 1,844 spans of wire that were damaged and either in need of repair or replacement statewide. Much like in south Louisiana earlier this week, scouts have found numerous downed power lines due to ice accumulation and fallen trees and limbs in the northern portion of the state.

Entergy's reliability coordinator, Mid-Continent Independent Service Operator, has canceled its directive to conserve electricity, but continues monitoring the demand for electric power with the available supply. Customers who have lost power can help restoration crews by unplugging electric heating and appliances and plugging them back in gradually once power has been restored. This will help avoid placing instantaneous demand on the electric system and causing additional damage or recurring power outages.

LATEST ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION

Avoyelles Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 467

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.

Marksville: Restoration crews have made significant progress with power restoration in Marksville and Avoyelles Parish. Additional crews have been brought in and restoration will continue where it is safe to do so. Customers are reminded to stay away from downed power lines.

Bienville Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 12

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 95%

Estimated restoration: While most customers will be restored by 10 p.m. February 20, some isolated cases may extend into February 21.

Arcadia: Crews should complete restoring power to all customers that can accept power by the end of the day today. If you have completed repairs to customer facilities, please call 1-800-Entergy to generate a service reconnection work order.

Bienville: Damage assessments are complete. Line crews continue to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Customers that can safely receive power should be restored end of day, February 21.

Bryceland: Crews continue restoring power to all customers that can accept power by the end of the day today. If you have completed repairs to customer facilities, please call 1-800-Entergy to generate a service reconnection work order.

Castor: Crews should complete the individual cases restoring power to all customers that can accept power by the end of the day today. If you have completed repairs to customer facilities, please call 1-800-Entergy to generate a service reconnection work order.

Lucky: Damage assessments are complete. Line crews continue to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Customers should be restored by end of day, February 21.

Jamestown: Crews continue restoring power to all customers that can accept power by the end of the day today. If you have completed repairs to customer facilities, please call 1-800-Entergy to generate a service reconnection work order.

Quitman: Crews have restored power to all customers that can accept power. If you have completed repairs to customer facilities, please call 1-800-Entergy to generate a service reconnection work order.

Caldwell Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1226

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.

Columbia: Restoration crews continue to restore power in Columbia and the surrounding communities in Caldwell Parish. Additional crews have been moved into the area to assist and crews will continue to restore power where it is safe to do so. While driving conditions have improved, icy roads and bridges continue to be a challenge.

Concordia Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1810

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 70%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

East Carroll Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 618

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Lake Providence: Damage assessments are 85% complete. Line crews continue to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Customers who can safely accept power should be restored by end of day, February 21.

Transylvania: Damage assessments are 75% complete. Line crews continue to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Customers who can safely accept power should be restored by end of day, February 21.

Franklin Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 713

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 70%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Grant Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 322

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 70%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.

Georgetown: There are approximately 317 customers without power in the Village of Georgetown and the surrounding communities. We expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.

Montgomery: Crews continue to work individual cases. If you have completed repairs to customer facilities, please call 1-800-Entergy to generate a service reconnection work order.

Jackson Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 41

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Lasalle Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 325

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Jena:

Approximately 118 customers in and around the Town of Jena remain without power. Restoration crews continue to make progress repairing broken equipment and downed power lines. The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Olla: There are approximately 413 customers without power in the Olla/Standard communities. Restoration crews continue to make progress repairing broken equipment and downed power lines. The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Tullos:

There are approximately 27 customers without power in the immediate area of Tullos. Restoration crews continue to make progress repairing broken equipment and downed power lines. The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Urania:

There are approximately 22 customers without power in the Urania. Restoration crews continue to make progress repairing broken equipment and downed power lines. The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Madison Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 936

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 85%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Morehouse Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 65

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 85%

Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Ouachita Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 50

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: While most customers will be restored by 10 p.m. February 20, some isolated cases may extend into February 21.

Richland Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 826

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 70%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 22.

Tensas Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 1042

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 70%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

West Carroll Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 325

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 80%

Estimated restoration: While some customers may be restored sooner, we expect the vast majority of customers who can accept power to be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Winn Parish

Number of outages as of 9 a.m.: 466

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 95%

Estimated restoration: While most customers will be restored by 10 p.m. February 20, some isolated cases may extend into February 21.

Calvin: Crews have been working this area today and will continue into tomorrow. The vast majority of customers who can accept power should be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Winnfield: Crews have been working this area today and will continue to expand into the area tomorrow. The vast majority of customers who can accept power should be restored by 10 p.m., February 21.

Safety is our number one priority. If you lose power:

Stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Report your power outage online to Entergy Louisiana or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage if completed online.

If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician to prevent back feed on to the distribution system.

Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door. Food will stay cold much longer this way. If outside temperature is below freezing, consider placing food in an ice chest outside.

Please stay clear of linemen as they work to safely restore power

Customers without power can help in the restoration process by turning off major appliances but leaving on a lamp or other light to indicate when power is restored. Then, gradually turn other appliances to spread out the increase in power usage over a longer time.

