Insights > Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans severe weather update 03/30/22

By: Louisiana Editorial Team, New Orleans Editorial Team

03/30/2022

A line of strong thunderstorms packing high winds is moving across Louisiana and causing scattered power outages. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 43,000 customers statewide were without power, with many affected customers being on the back end of the storms in north Louisiana.

Utility crews and contractors will be assessing impacts to the companies' electric system and restoring power throughout the afternoon where it is safe to do so. Although crews cannot go up in buckets if winds exceed 30 mph, there is some restoration work like switching or flipping circuit breakers that can be performed from the ground.

Estimated times of restoration will be developed once the storms pass through and crews are able to get a clearer picture of the impacts and what it will take to restore power quickly and, above all, safely.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Stay away from downed electric equipment

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, damaged or downed poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Again, stay away from downed power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials, limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

Use generators safely

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, have a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Use them only outdoors, following all manufacturers' safety guidelines.

Unplug or turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

Avoid traveling in affected areas

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

###