Entergy : Louisiana completes transmission upgrade in Lafourche Parish

04/01/2022

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. - Entergy Louisiana recently completed an $86 million transmission system upgrade in Lafourche Parish, improving resiliency and reliability of the local power grid for approximately 10,000 customers in the Bayou Region.

Roughly seven miles of powerlines were upgraded and approximately 80 steel structures between Cut Off and Golden Meadow were replaced with infrastructure built to withstand winds of up to 150 mph.

"The Bayou Region is no stranger to catastrophic storms, and that's why we're proud to have completed another project aimed at improving reliability and increasing the resilience of the electric system," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. "We're always working to improve and upgrade our infrastructure, and the completion of this transmission work is just another example of doing just that to be storm ready for our customers and the communities we serve."

To transport materials and equipment and traverse the area's terrain, crews used marsh and pontoon buggies and other specialized equipment. Not only was some of the equipment used for installation engineered and manufactured specifically for this project, but new infrastructure was placed into steel caissons to create strong foundations.

