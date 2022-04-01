Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Entergy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Entergy : Louisiana completes transmission upgrade in Lafourche Parish

04/01/2022
News Center > Entergy Louisiana completes transmission upgrade in Lafourche Parish

For Immediate Release
Entergy Louisiana completes transmission upgrade in Lafourche Parish

04/01/2022

Contact
Brandon Scardigli|504-576-4132|bscardi@entergy.com

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. - Entergy Louisiana recently completed an $86 million transmission system upgrade in Lafourche Parish, improving resiliency and reliability of the local power grid for approximately 10,000 customers in the Bayou Region.

Roughly seven miles of powerlines were upgraded and approximately 80 steel structures between Cut Off and Golden Meadow were replaced with infrastructure built to withstand winds of up to 150 mph.

"The Bayou Region is no stranger to catastrophic storms, and that's why we're proud to have completed another project aimed at improving reliability and increasing the resilience of the electric system," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. "We're always working to improve and upgrade our infrastructure, and the completion of this transmission work is just another example of doing just that to be storm ready for our customers and the communities we serve."

To transport materials and equipment and traverse the area's terrain, crews used marsh and pontoon buggies and other specialized equipment. Not only was some of the equipment used for installation engineered and manufactured specifically for this project, but new infrastructure was placed into steel caissons to create strong foundations.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.

-30-

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 14:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
