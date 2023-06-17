Insights > Entergy Louisiana storm update - 6/17/23, 9 a.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

06/17/2023

Entergy Louisiana crews are continuing to make progress restoring power to customers in North Louisiana after intense storms impacted the area early Friday. Of the 41,000 customers that were impacted at the peak, approximately 5,1000 remain without power in the hardest-hit areas.

In the following parishes, crews expect to restore power to most customers this morning (Saturday), with some customers in the hardest-hit locations being restored sometime Sunday: Concordia and Franklin.

In the following parishes, crews expect to restore power to most customers this evening or tonight (Saturday), with some customers in the hardest-hit locations being restored sometime Sunday: Caldwell, Claiborne, East Carroll, Grant, Lasalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita Parish, Richland, Tensas, Union and West Carroll.

In the following parishes, crews expect to restore power to most customers tomorrow evening or night (Sunday), with some customers in the hardest-hit locations being restored sometime Monday: Bienville, Jackson, Webster and Winn.

Estimaed times of restoration by parish with timeframes are listed below.

Some cutomers may have damage to the electric equipment attached to their home (like the weatherhead) that will need to be repaired before Entergy can reconnect their electric service. For more information on having power reconnected following a storm, please visit the What's Yours? What's Ours? page on our Newsroom.

Some utility work is taking place offroad in rural areas where downed trees, limbs and debris is causing transportation and access delays. But regardless of these challenges, tree trimmers, distribution lineworkers and others will continue working together to restore power quickly and safely.

Entergy is urging customers to keep safety top of mind. According to the National Weather Service - Shreveport, temperatures are expected to remain high in the coming days. Stay hydrated and wear loose fitted clothing. Also, customers using portable generators are urged to use them safely and according to manufacturer guidelines. Please avoid plugging generators into wall outlets and using generators indoors or near windows and doors as this can be a carbon monoxide hazard.

For more hot weather and generator safety tips, please visit our Storm Center.

ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION BY PARISH:

*Due to forecasted storms in the area over the next two days, restoration times are subject to change.

Bienville Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

Caldwell Parish:

Majority of customers: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Claiborne Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Concordia Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

East Carroll Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Franklin Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Grant Parish:

Majority of customers: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Jackson Parish:

Majority of customers: 5 p.m., Sunday, June 18

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

Lasalle Parish:

Majority of customers: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Lincoln Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Madison Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Morehouse Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Natchitoches Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Ouachita Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Richland Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Tensas Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Union Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Webster Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

West Carroll Parish:

Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Winn Parish:

Majority of customers: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

###