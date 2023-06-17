Insights > Entergy Louisiana storm update - 6/17/23, 9 a.m.
Entergy Louisiana storm update - 6/17/23, 9 a.m.
By: Louisiana Editorial Team
06/17/2023
Entergy Louisiana crews are continuing to make progress restoring power to customers in North Louisiana after intense storms impacted the area early Friday. Of the 41,000 customers that were impacted at the peak, approximately 5,1000 remain without power in the hardest-hit areas.
In the following parishes, crews expect to restore power to most customers this morning (Saturday), with some customers in the hardest-hit locations being restored sometime Sunday: Concordia and Franklin.
In the following parishes, crews expect to restore power to most customers this evening or tonight (Saturday), with some customers in the hardest-hit locations being restored sometime Sunday: Caldwell, Claiborne, East Carroll, Grant, Lasalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita Parish, Richland, Tensas, Union and West Carroll.
In the following parishes, crews expect to restore power to most customers tomorrow evening or night (Sunday), with some customers in the hardest-hit locations being restored sometime Monday: Bienville, Jackson, Webster and Winn.
Estimaed times of restoration by parish with timeframes are listed below.
Some cutomers may have damage to the electric equipment attached to their home (like the weatherhead) that will need to be repaired before Entergy can reconnect their electric service. For more information on having power reconnected following a storm, please visit the What's Yours? What's Ours? page on our Newsroom.
Some utility work is taking place offroad in rural areas where downed trees, limbs and debris is causing transportation and access delays. But regardless of these challenges, tree trimmers, distribution lineworkers and others will continue working together to restore power quickly and safely.
Entergy is urging customers to keep safety top of mind. According to the National Weather Service - Shreveport, temperatures are expected to remain high in the coming days. Stay hydrated and wear loose fitted clothing. Also, customers using portable generators are urged to use them safely and according to manufacturer guidelines. Please avoid plugging generators into wall outlets and using generators indoors or near windows and doors as this can be a carbon monoxide hazard.
For more hot weather and generator safety tips, please visit our Storm Center.
ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION BY PARISH:
*Due to forecasted storms in the area over the next two days, restoration times are subject to change.
Bienville Parish:
Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19
Caldwell Parish:
Majority of customers: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Claiborne Parish:
Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Concordia Parish:
Majority of customers: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
East Carroll Parish:
Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Franklin Parish:
Majority of customers: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Grant Parish:
Majority of customers: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Jackson Parish:
Majority of customers: 5 p.m., Sunday, June 18
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19
Lasalle Parish:
Majority of customers: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Lincoln Parish:
Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Madison Parish:
Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Morehouse Parish:
Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Natchitoches Parish:
Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Ouachita Parish:
Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Richland Parish:
Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Tensas Parish:
Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Union Parish:
Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Webster Parish:
Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19
West Carroll Parish:
Majority of customers: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18
Winn Parish:
Majority of customers: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18
Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19
