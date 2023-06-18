Insights > Entergy Louisiana storm update - 6/18/23, 9 a.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

06/18/2023

Entergy crews and contractors are continuing to restore power in North Louisiana and Greater Baton Rouge after back-to-back storms impacted those regions of the state over the weekend.

North Louisiana was initially impacted by storms that produced 60 mph winds Friday morning and was impacted again by a line of storms this morning (Sunday). Due to the additional weather, some new outages have occurred, and power restoration could be delayed in some areas. The aton Rouge area was also impacted by a storm Saturday afternoon, this one delivering wind gusts of up to approximately 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service, and even hail.

At 9 a.m., approximately 12,000 customers scattered across the storm-affected regions were without power. Here is a breakdown of the restoration efforts by region:

Crews are continuing to narrow in on areas that were affected by Friday morning's storms in Northwest Louisiana, particularly around the parishes of Bienville, Natchitoches, Webster and Winn.

Crews are assessing damage and restoring power simultaneously in areas that were affected by Sunday morning's storms in Northeast Louisiana, particularly around the parishes of Richland, East Carroll, West Carroll, Madison and Morehouse.

Crews are working to restore power in the parishes of West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge and Ascension that were affected by Saturday afternoon's storm.

Current estimated times of restoration by parish are listed below. These estimated times of restoration are subject to change as the National Weather Service expects parts of Louisiana could see more inclement weather throughout the day and into tonight.

Excessive heat remains a concern. Customers are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear loose-fitted clothing and keep safety top of mind. For more hot weather safety tips, please visit our Newsroom. Also, customers are encouraged to keep their distance from utility crews and their worksites as well as any downed powerlines and report them to the company at 1-800-ENTERGY.

ESTIMATED TIMES OF RESTORATION BY PARISH:

*Additional outages have occurred due to weather that moved through the area Sunday morning. Crews are assessing the damage and will update estimated restoration times for Morehouse, Madison, East and West Carroll Parishes once available.

GREATER BATON ROUGE

We expect to be able to provide estimated times of restoration for the remaining customers later this morning.

NORTH LOUISIANA

Bienville Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

Caldwell Parish:

Majority of customers have been restored.

Remaining customers in the Duty Ferry area will be restored Sunday, June 18

Claiborne Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Concordia Parish:

Majority of customers have been restored

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

East Carroll Parish:

Area was impacted by additional weather Sunday morning. Estimated times of restoration being developed.

Franklin Parish:

Majority of customers have been restored.

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Grant Parish:

Majority of customers have been restored.

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Jackson Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m., Sunday, June 18

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

Lasalle Parish:

Majority of customers have been restored

Any customers remaining out will be restored Sunday, June 18

Lincoln Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Madison Parish:

Area was impacted by additional weather Sunday morning. Estimated times of restoration being developed.

Morehouse Parish:

Area was impacted by additional weather Sunday morning. Estimated times of restoration being developed.

Natchitoches Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Ouachita Parish:

Majority of customers have been restored

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Richland Parish:

Area was impacted by additional weather Sunday morning. Estimated times of restoration being developed.

Tensas Parish:

Majority of customers have been restored

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Union Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Sunday, June 18

Webster Parish:

Majority of customers have been restored.

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

West Carroll Parish:

Area was impacted by additional weather Sunday morning. Estimated times of restoration being developed.

Winn Parish:

Majority of customers: 10 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Remaining customers in hard-hit areas: Monday, June 19

