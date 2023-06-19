Insights > Entergy Louisiana storm update - 6/19/23, 10 a.m.
Entergy crews expect to restore power to customers in North Louisiana and the Baton Rouge area who were affected by storms Friday through Sunday morning by sometime today. In the Baton Rouge area specifically, crews anticipate being able to restore all customers who can safely accept electric service around noon today.
Additional inclement weather moved through North Louisiana last night, resulting in scattered power outages. Crews are assessing impacts to the electric system and restoring power where it is safe to do so.
Excessive heat remains a concern. Customers are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear loose-fitted clothing and keep safety top of mind. For more hot weather safety tips, please visit our Newsroom. Also, customers are encouraged to keep their distance from utility crews and their worksites as well as any downed powerlines and report them to the company at 1-800-ENTERGY.
