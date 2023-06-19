Advanced search
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
102.01 USD   -0.18%
Entergy : Louisiana storm update – 6/19/23, 10 a.m.
PU
06/18Entergy : Louisiana storm update – 6/18/23, 9 a.m.
PU
06/17Entergy : Louisiana storm update – 6/17/23, 9 a.m.
PU
Entergy : Louisiana storm update – 6/19/23, 10 a.m.

06/19/2023 | 11:25am EDT
Insights > Entergy Louisiana storm update - 6/19/23, 10 a.m.

Entergy Louisiana storm update - 6/19/23, 10 a.m.
By: Louisiana Editorial Team

06/19/2023

Entergy crews expect to restore power to customers in North Louisiana and the Baton Rouge area who were affected by storms Friday through Sunday morning by sometime today. In the Baton Rouge area specifically, crews anticipate being able to restore all customers who can safely accept electric service around noon today.

Additional inclement weather moved through North Louisiana last night, resulting in scattered power outages. Crews are assessing impacts to the electric system and restoring power where it is safe to do so.

Excessive heat remains a concern. Customers are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear loose-fitted clothing and keep safety top of mind. For more hot weather safety tips, please visit our Newsroom. Also, customers are encouraged to keep their distance from utility crews and their worksites as well as any downed powerlines and report them to the company at 1-800-ENTERGY.

STAY INFORMED:

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Louisiana Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 15:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
