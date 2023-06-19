Insights > Entergy Louisiana storm update - 6/19/23, 10 a.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

06/19/2023

Entergy crews expect to restore power to customers in North Louisiana and the Baton Rouge area who were affected by storms Friday through Sunday morning by sometime today. In the Baton Rouge area specifically, crews anticipate being able to restore all customers who can safely accept electric service around noon today.

Additional inclement weather moved through North Louisiana last night, resulting in scattered power outages. Crews are assessing impacts to the electric system and restoring power where it is safe to do so.

Excessive heat remains a concern. Customers are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear loose-fitted clothing and keep safety top of mind. For more hot weather safety tips, please visit our Newsroom. Also, customers are encouraged to keep their distance from utility crews and their worksites as well as any downed powerlines and report them to the company at 1-800-ENTERGY.

STAY INFORMED:

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone text REG to 36778.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergyla or Facebook.com/entergyla.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Follow updates in your local news media like radio television and newspapers.