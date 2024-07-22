News Release > Entergy Louisiana to host customer engagement event

For Immediate Release

07/22/2024

Contact Phoebe James | 504-576-4132 | pjames1@entergy.com

As summer high temperatures continue to increase energy usage, Entergy Louisiana is taking action to help customers save money and manage their utility bills.

The company is hosting an in-person event in LaPlace on July 25. The event, in partnership with local community advocate organization New Wine Christian Fellowship, will take place at the church, located at 1929 W. Airline Hwy., Suite 1933, LaPlace, from 8-11 a.m.

Customers will get a chance to:

Learn about energy efficiency programs that help customers conserve electricity while staying comfortable.

that help customers while staying comfortable. Be connected with available financial assistance (pending qualification) , including Entergy's The Power to Care Program for low-income older adults and customers with disabilities.

(pending qualification) including Entergy's for low-income older adults and customers with disabilities. Explore our new Bill Toolkit that empowers customers with resources and available assistance options through a one-stop online shop at entergy.com.

that empowers customers with resources and available assistance options through a one-stop online shop at Receive free box fans and energy efficiency kits (limited supply).

The event will also give customers the opportunity to learn more from Entergy Louisiana on a variety of other services and programs. For example, customers will be able to receive information on adding security lighting to their home or business and even enroll their kids in our Kids to College matching savings account program.

To learn more about how Entergy supports its communities, visit https://www.entergy.com/communities/.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.