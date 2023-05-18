Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43:10 2023-05-18 pm EDT
101.40 USD   -0.71%
03:09pEntergy : MISO membership keeps prices low and energy clean
PU
05/10Entergy : AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO THE 2019 ENTERGY CORPORATION OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN - Form 8-K
PU
05/10Entergy Corp /de/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Entergy : MISO membership keeps prices low and energy clean

05/18/2023 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Entergy's MISO membership keeps prices low and energy clean

Entergy's MISO membership keeps prices low and energy clean
By: Mississippi Editorial Team

05/18/2023

The availability of dependable, affordable electricity has enabled us to envision and achieve not only a variety of modern conveniences and life-changing inventions, but also bold objectives like reducing the amount of carbon we emit into the atmosphere in the process.

A key component in lowering carbon emissions is to gradually increase the number of vehicles on our roadways that operate on more environmentally friendly energy instead of fossil fuels.

Sales of electric vehicles have risen steadily over the past decade, both globally and in the U.S. While less than 1% of America's 250 million cars and trucks today are EVs, by 2050 half of the passenger vehicles in operation on our roadways could be electric. And here in Mississippi, Nissan Canton is investing $500 million to convert a portion of its manufacturing lines to build two EVs models by 2025.

None of this progress is possible without a consistent, reliable source of energy.

In December 2013, Entergy Mississippi took steps to secure that reliable energy by joining Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, an independent, non-profit organization focused on managing the flow of high-voltage electricity across 15 U.S. states, from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada. Forty-five million people depend on MISO to oversee and dispatch the correct amount of electricity every minute of every day, reliably, dependably and cost-effectively.

"MISO is a competitive market where the most efficient resources get dispatched to serve the power load," says Landon Eskew, operations planning manager at Entergy Mississippi. "That provides a lot of benefits to our customers."

Balancing the grid for reliability, savings

Across four states-Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana-Entergy has the capacity to produce 24,000 megawatts every year. That power is absorbed into the MISO grid, where the balance of energy production and usage is a constant exercise. Keeping them in the proper balance brings stability to its member organizations, like Entergy Mississippi, and, by extension, their customers .

MISO accesses local grids and moves energy around based on need-they liken it to the role of air traffic controllers, who manage aircraft traffic in a similar way. MISO's operators ensure energy predictability by staying 36 hours ahead of projected needs. By Entergy's estimates, their membership in MISO has resulted in $284 million in economic benefit to the company and its customers.

As the availability of renewable energy sources becomes more important to industrial and consumer clients, Entergy Mississippi customers are using electricity generated from a number of sources-including renewables-due to MISO.

After energy rates and reliability, sustainable and renewable power generation rounds out the top three energy concerns from customers. In 2022, the power MISO members generated consisted of one-third renewable energy from wind, nuclear, hydroelectric and solar sources.

"We have more and more customers asking for fuel diversity, renewable generation and sustainability," Eskew says. "As we continue to expand our own solar generation in Mississippi, our customers are also benefitting from renewable generation across MISO including fast growing solar capacity and wind generation in MISO North."

Planning for future electricity needs

While MISO facilitates one of the world's largest energy markets, with more than $40 billion in annual transactions, it also plays a major role in planning the power grid of the future through its members. Large consumers of electricity add to the average power load, which benefits all customers.

"Especially if we're talking about large, sophisticated industrial customers, one of the top things they're looking for is affordable rates," Eskew says. "The energy markets we participate in have great transparency, and they're able to see the market prices in real time. They can follow and have visibility of market dynamics that ultimately impact electricity prices."

For individuals, households and businesses of all sizes, the overriding concern is to do all this without causing energy rates to rise.

"Ultimately," Eskew adds, "the benefits we get from being in a competitive energy market, and the lower prices, are reflected in lower rates for customers."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 19:08:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
03:09pEntergy : MISO membership keeps prices low and energy clean
PU
05/10Entergy : AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO THE 2019 ENTERGY CORPORATION OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN - Form 8-..
PU
05/10Entergy Corp /de/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a ..
AQ
05/10Entergy : Texas reaches settlement on Bright Future rate proposal
PU
05/05Entergy seeks to capture the growth opportunities for the benefit of our customers, CEO..
PR
05/05Entergy : seeks to capture growth opportunities for its customers, CEO tells shareholders
PU
05/04Management's financial discussion and analysis
AQ
05/04Entergy Corp /de/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/04Entergy Corporation Announces the Retirement of A. Christopher Bakken as Executive Vice..
CI
05/03ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 606 M - -
Net income 2023 1 443 M - -
Net Debt 2023 27 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 21 593 M 21 593 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
EV / Sales 2024 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 11 707
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 102,12 $
Average target price 120,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew S. Marsh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kimberly A. Fontan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter S. Norgeot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stuart L. Levenick Independent Director
Blanche Lambert Lincoln Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-9.23%21 593
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.88%152 445
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.68%79 488
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.71%77 353
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.72%71 686
ENEL S.P.A.18.85%65 750
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer