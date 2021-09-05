Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Entergy : Mississippi Completes Hurricane Ida, Thunderstorms Restoration – 9/5/21 @ 9 a.m.

09/05/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Insights > Entergy Mississippi Completes Hurricane Ida, Thunderstorms Restoration - 9/5/21 @ 9 a.m.

Entergy Mississippi Completes Hurricane Ida, Thunderstorms Restoration - 9/5/21 @ 9 a.m.
By: Mississippi Editorial Team

09/05/2021

Entergy Mississippi has restored power for all customers whose service was disrupted when severe weather swept through our service area last week. Ida caused about 46,600 outages on Monday and thunderstorms left more than 12,000 customers without power on Wednesday. All customers who can safely accept electrical service have been restored. If you are still without power, check for damage to your electrical equipment attached to your home or business. If your electric meter or the wiring is damaged, contact an electrician to make repairs. If your electric equipment appears undamaged, contact 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) or text OUT to 368374.

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana Aug. 29 with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph before moving through Mississippi. Ida's high winds and heavy rains caused significant destruction to the electric grid, which was further decimated by thunderstorms only a few days later. In total, there were more than 207 poles, 920 spans of wire, 75 cross arms and 61 transformers destroyed in Entergy Mississippi's service territory. A breakdown of damage by storm includes:

Poles

Spans of Wire

Cross Arms

Transformers

Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30

163

752

59

45

Thunderstorms on Sept. 1

44

168

16

16

TOTAL

207

920

75

61

The effort to repair or replace these damages was monumental. For example, the number of wire spans downed was equivalent to about 48 miles of wire, which is enough to wrap around the Daytona International Speedway more than 19 times.

A workforce of more than 2,000 lineworkers, contractors and support staff from 18 states engaged in the restoration efforts, working through extreme heat while also maintaining social distancing and other safety measures throughout the restoration.

While we have restored power to customers in Mississippi, our sister companies in Louisiana continue to respond to Hurricane Ida's destruction. Some of our Entergy Mississippi workforce will join crews from 40 other states to restore power for Louisiana customers, working until the last light is turned on. We will also retain workers in our service area so we will be able to continue normal work and respond to outages as needed.

Help for Those Affected by Hurricane Ida

Even as our crews work to restore power to communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, we have mobilized to provide additional support for co-workers, customers, friends and neighbors who have suffered losses in this devastating storm.

As an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member, Entergy Corporation made a $500,000 commitment to enable the organization to effectively respond to storms and disasters. Red Cross volunteers are working very closely with the entire response community - government agencies, other non-profit groups, faith-based organizations, area businesses and others - to coordinate emergency relief efforts and get help to people as quickly as possible.

The work is just beginning. The Red Cross is using financial donations to help people recover and get back on their feet in the challenging weeks and months ahead. You can help by joining us in donating at redcross.org

Thank you for your patience and understanding as our crews safely restored power. For more information on how we prepare and respond to storms visit stormcenter.entergy.com. You can also learn more about Entergy's Hurricane Ida restoration progress at entergy.com/hurricaneida.

Mississippi Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 05 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 15:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
