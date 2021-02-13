Log in
Insights > Entergy Mississippi Winter Storm Alert - 2/13/21 @ 9 a.m.

Entergy Mississippi Winter Storm Alert - 2/13/21 @ 9 a.m.
By: Mississippi Editorial Team

02/13/2021

Entergy Mississippi is closely monitoring forecasts of a winter storm expected to bring freezing rain and ice accumulations starting Sunday. Low pressure is expected to track eastward across the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley into early next week. Be aware:

  • Freezing rain and sleet are expected
  • Traveling can be impacted with some icy roadways, especially bridges and overpasses
  • Ice accumulating on trees and power lines can result in power outages.
  • We are preparing our workers if outages begin to occur.

We are prepared and recommend customers prepare as well. Customers should:

  • Charge up mobile devices and back-up batteries.
  • Download the Entergy app to and sign up for text updates.
  • Review guidance at entergystormcenter.com.
  • If you have medical equipment that requires electricity to properly function, take necessary steps to secure an alternative source of electricity in the event of a power disruption.
  • Have an emergency kit including flashlights, medicine, first aid, blankets, water and food.

If you lose power:

  • Stay away from downed power lines. You can't tell from looking at them whether they are energized or not, so assume they are. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.
  • Report your power outage online to Entergy Mississippi or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage if completed online.
  • If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician to prevent back feed on to the distribution system.
  • Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door. Food will stay cold much longer this way. If outside temperature is below freezing, consider placing food in an ice chest outside.
  • Please stay clear of linemen as they work.

For more tips and storm updates, visit entergy.com/winterweather.

Mississippi Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 18:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
