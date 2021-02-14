Insights > Entergy Mississippi Winter Storm Alert - 2/14/21 @ 5 p.m.

By: Mississippi Editorial Team

02/14/2021

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning is in effect for Entergy Mississippi's service territory starting today. The forecast calls for extreme winter weather, including potential for freezing rain, accumulation of ice, and snow, across the state through Thursday, February 18 bringing with it the potential for outages. Entergy Mississippi is closely monitoring weather forecasts as these cold weather conditions and precipitation can create problems for an electric system and make for hazardous driving conditions, slowing restoration. We have assembled restoration workers from our system as well as additional resources to respond as safely and quickly as possible. Along with standard storm preparations, Entergy employees are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic by taking additional steps. Crews will continue to practice social distancing, and we ask that customers do the same. For our safety and yours, please stay away from work zones.

Cold weather outage restoration can be hampered by a sudden demand from electric heaters and large appliances when power comes on. If you should lose power, please turn off or unplug these appliances until power is restored. Visit entergy.com/cold to learn more.

Please be mindful of the following:

Freezing rain and sleet are expected

Traveling can be impacted with some icy roadways, especially bridges and overpasses

Ice accumulating on trees and power lines can result in power outages.

We are preparing our workers if outages begin to occur.

We are prepared and recommend customers prepare as well. For more tips and storm updates, visit entergy.com/winterweather.

Charge mobile devices and back-up batteries.

Review guidance at www.entergystormcenter.com.

If you have medical equipment that requires electricity to properly function, take necessary steps to secure an alternative source of electricity in the event of a power disruption.

Have an emergency kit including flashlights, medicine, first aid, blankets, water and food.

Download the Entergy app and sign up for text updates.

App link: https://www.entergy.com/app/

Text link: http://cloud.mail.myentergy.com/stay-informed

Report your power outage online to Entergy Mississippi or call 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Online link: https://www.myentergy.com/s/reportoutage

Safety is our number one priority.If you lose power:

Stay away from downed power lines. You can't tell from looking at them whether they are energized or not, so assume they are. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Report your power outage online to Entergy Mississippi or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage if completed online.

If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician to prevent back feed on to the distribution system.

Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door. Food will stay cold much longer this way. If outside temperature is below freezing, consider placing food in an ice chest outside.

Please stay clear of linemen as they work.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. Restoration crews can work safer and faster if they don't have to work around traffic.

Customers without power can help in the restoration process by turning off major appliances but leaving on a lamp or other light to indicate when power is restored. Then, gradually turn other appliances to spread out the increase in power usage over a longer time.

Conserve Electricity:

Remember that extreme cold can drive increased electricity consumption. Follow these easy steps to reduce consumption and lower your usage:

Heating can account for as much as 55% of your monthly electric bill. Setting the thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter is an easy way to reduce how much energy you use. Every degree above 68 on the thermostat can increase your bill by about 3%.

Conserve hot water. Wrap your electric water heater with a water heater blanket that can be found at local home improvement stores and set the thermostat to 120 degrees or medium.

Keep all doors and windows closed. Constant traffic will let out the warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at the set temperature.

Ensure fans are turning the right way. Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter. This helps keep the cold air from blowing down on you.

Keep the air circulating. Don't block heat registers or air returns with curtains or furniture.

Leverage the sun. During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.