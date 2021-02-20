Insights > Entergy Mississippi Winter Storm Update - 2/20/21 @ 6 p.m.

By: Mississippi Editorial Team

02/20/2021

Warmer temperatures today have helped Entergy Mississippi's restoration efforts. As of 5 p.m., we have restored power to nearly 65,300 customers, down from a peak of about 90,000. Approximately 24,700 customers remain without power. Crews continue to restore service where it is safe to do so. Overnight freezing temperatures, difficult terrain and other accessibility challenges may continue to affect restoration, which could still take several more days. We anticipate customers in some areas will be restored by late Sunday evening, though restoration for more remote locations may take longer.

We now have a workforce of more than 2,300 engaged in restoration efforts, including lineworkers, contractors and support staff from across the United States and Canada. Restoration work is proceeding as safely as possible. Crews continue to take additional safety measures required for cold weather restoration as well as COVID-19, including social distancing. We ask customers to do the same. For their safety and yours, please stay away from our work zones.

Our damage assessments are about 80% complete and, so far, we have found 144 broken poles, 1,081 spans of wire down and 45 damaged transformers.

Cold weather outage restoration can be hampered by a sudden demand for power from electric heaters and large appliances. We will continue our cold weather restoration processes to manage such instantaneous demand. Customers without power can help in the restoration process by turning off major appliances but leaving on a lamp or other light to indicate when power is restored. Then gradually turn on other appliances to spread out the increase in power usage over a longer period of time.

We know you want to know when power will be restored in your area. Updates by community, as of 5 p.m., are below.

LOCAL OFFICES CUSTOMERS OUT BROOKHAVEN (includes Lincoln County, portion of Copiah County) Area working: Brookhaven at Case Trail, New Hope Road, New Sight Road, Wesson at Rocky Hill, Mission Road, Sylvarena Road. Damage assessment is 75 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 4 broken poles, 30 spans of wire down and trees on power lines. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience. 1091 CARTHAGE (includes Leake County, portion of Madison County) Area working: Camden. Damage assessment is ongoing. The majority of customers will be restored by late Monday night. Thanks for your patience. 22 CLINTON (includes Clinton, portion of Hinds County - Bolton, Byram, portion of Edwards, Learned, Raymond, Terry, and Utica) Area working: Edwards, Clinton, Raymond, Terry, Learned, Byram, Bolton and Utica. Damage assessment is 70 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 32 broken poles, 3 damaged transformers, trees and limbs on power lines and 80 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience. 5455 HAZLEHURST (includes Copiah County) Area working: Hazelhurst at East Maple, West Gallatin; Gallman at Lilly Road; Crystal Springs at Mathis Road, Dees Road, Utica Road. Damage assessment is 75 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 3 broken poles and 13 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience. 3461 JACKSON Area working: South, North, multiple areas. Damage assessment is 80 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 12 broken poles, 35 damaged transformers and 80 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience. 3644 KOSCIUSKO (includes portion of Attala County, portion of Choctaw County) Area working: Kosciusko, McCool, Ethel. Damage assessment is 75 percent assessed and is ongoing. The majority of customers will be restored by late Monday night. Thanks for your patience. 2689 LEXINGTON (includes Holmes County, portion of Yazoo County) Area working: Lexington at Highway 12, North Street, Clifton Street, Woodland Hills, Owens Well Road, School House Bottom Subdivision; Yazoo City at Graball Road, Honeycutt Road, Old Tchula Road, Ingram Road; Pickens, Vaughan, Durant. Damage assessment is 75 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 4 broken poles, 1 damaged transformer, trees and limbs on the lines and 11 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Monday night. Thanks for your patience. 1039 MADISON (includes Madison County, portion of Yazoo County) Area working: Canton at Stokes Road and Virlilia Road, Stump Bridge Road; Flora at Petrified Forest Subdivision; Madison, Ridgeland, Sharon. Damage assessment is 95 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 5 broken poles, 6 areas with trees on the line and 49 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience. 428 MAGEE (includes Simpson County, Smith County, portion of Lawrence County,) Area working: Raleigh, Magee, Georgetown, Star, Braxton, Mendenhall, Mize, Mount Olive. Damage assessment is 95 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 10 broken poles. Raleigh is the hardest hit area. New Hebron is complete. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience. 404 MEADVILLE (includes Franklin County) Area working: Meadville at Williamson Road, Shucktown Road, Barefoot Road; Kirby. Damage assessment is 80 percent assessed. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience. 51 NATCHEZ (includes Adams County) Area working: Natchez, Adams County Port, Gluocester Road, Miller Avenue, Springfield Road, Lagrange Road. Damage assessment is complete. Damage assessors have identified 5 broken poles and 15 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience. 2012 PEARL (includes Rankin County, Scott County) Area working: Morton, Florence and Rankin County. Damage assessment is complete. Damage assessors have identified 13 broken poles, 4 damaged transformers and 60 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience. 11 VICKSBURG (includes majority of Warren County, portion of Jefferson, portions of Claiborne County) Area working: Vicksburg, Central Western Warren County. Damage assessment is 85 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 23 broken poles, 6 damaged transformers, and 75 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience. 4389 SOUTHAVEN, DREW, CENTERVILLE, MCCOMB, TYLERTOWN, GREENVILLE, BELZONI, MARKS Restoration is complete these areas. There is a combine total of 20 isolated cases. Customers without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) or text OUT to 368374. Thanks for your patience. 20 TOTAL 24716

Use these tips to stay safe, stay in touch and conserve energy:

Stay away from downed power lines. You can't tell from looking at them whether they are energized or not, so assume they are. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Report your power outage online or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. If you report your outage by phone, trust the automated system. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage.

If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician. More information is available on Entergy Stormcenter.

Stay clear of linemen as they work. Our crews continue to practice social distancing and we ask that customers do the same.

Download the Entergy app for Apple or Android operating systems at Entergy.com/app.

Register for address-specific alerts by texting REG to 36778. Customers will need an account number and ZIP code. Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage.

Follow Entergy Mississippi at Facebook.com/EntergyMS or Twitter.com/EntergyMS.

Follow updates in local news media, including radio, television and newspapers.

Keep warm, not hot. Lower your thermostat to 68 degrees. When possible, wear additional layers of clothing.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.

When the sun is shining, open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in the sun's warmth.

Hold off on doing chores. Delay laundry, washing dishes and other non-essential uses of electricity.

Wash clothes with cold water, shower quickly instead of taking a bath, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.

Don't allow warmed air to escape from the home.

We appreciate your patience and your conservation efforts. For more tips and storm updates, visit entergy.com/winterweather.