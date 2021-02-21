Log in
ENTERGY : Mississippi Winter Storm Update – 2/21/21 @ 9 a.m.
PU
02/20ENTERGY : Mississippi Winter Storm Update – 2/20/21 @ 6 p.m.
PU
02/20ENTERGY : Insights > Storms
PU
Entergy : Mississippi Winter Storm Update – 2/21/21 @ 9 a.m.

02/21/2021 | 10:54am EST

02/21/2021 | 10:54am EST
Insights > Entergy Mississippi Winter Storm Update - 2/21/21 @ 9 a.m.

Entergy Mississippi Winter Storm Update - 2/21/21 @ 9 a.m.
By: Mississippi Editorial Team

02/21/2021

Entergy Mississippi's crews have made great progress restoring power to customers since yesterday. As of 8 a.m., power has been restored to more than 74,300 customers affected by last week's winter weather. About 15,700 customers remain without power, down from a peak of approximately 90,000. Improving weather conditions should enable our crews to increase the pace of restoration for our customers still without power. We anticipate the majority of customers will be restored late Sunday evening, though restoration for others will be Monday.

Restoration work is proceeding as safely as possible with a workforce of more than 2,300 lineworkers, contractors and support staff from across the United States and Canada engaged in the effort. Crews continue to take additional safety measures, including practicing social distancing. We ask customers to do the same. For their safety and yours, please stay away from our work zones.

Through damage assessment, we have so far identified 144 broken poles, 1,081 spans of wire down and 36 damaged transformers. Such widespread damage takes time to restore, especially when some equipment is difficult to reach.

  • A span of wire measures about 250-300 feet in length. The current number of spans down is equivalent to about 56 miles of wire.
  • Under ideal circumstances, a crew can replace a broken pole in about three hours. The number of broken power poles found in this storm so far could take crews more than 430 hours to replace.

While temperatures are warming, we urge customers who are without power to help the restoration process to help manage the sudden demand for energy when power is restored. Turn off or unplug electric heaters and other large appliances but leaving on a lamp or other light on to indicate when power is restored. Then gradually turn on other appliances to spread out the increase in power usage over a longer period of time.

We know you want to know when power will be restored in your area. Updates by community, as of 8 a.m., are below.

LOCAL OFFICES

CUSTOMERS OUT

BROOKHAVEN (includes Lincoln County, portion of Copiah County)

Area working: Brookhaven at Case Trail, New Hope Road, New Sight Road, Wesson at Rocky Hill, Mission Road, Sylvarena Road. Damage assessment is 75 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 4 broken poles, 30 spans of wire down and trees on power lines. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night with some being restored Monday. Thanks for your patience.

807

CLINTON (includes Clinton, portion of Hinds County - Bolton, Byram, portion of Edwards, Learned, Raymond, Terry, and Utica)

Area working: Edwards, Clinton, Raymond, Terry, Learned, Byram, Bolton and Utica. Damage assessment is 70 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 32 broken poles, 3 damaged transformers, trees and limbs on power lines and 80 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night with some being restored Monday. Thanks for your patience.

4480

HAZLEHURST (includes Copiah County)

Area working: Hazlehurst at East Maple, West Gallatin; Gallman at Lilly Road; Crystal Springs at Mathis Road, Dees Road, Utica Road. Damage assessment is 75 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 3 broken poles and 13 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night with some being restored Monday. Thanks for your patience.

2381

JACKSON

Area working: South, North, multiple areas. Damage assessment is 80 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 12 broken poles, 35 damaged transformers and 80 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night with some being restored Monday. Thanks for your patience.

1774

KOSCIUSKO (includes portion of Attala County, portion of Choctaw County)

Area working: Kosciusko, McCool, Ethel. Damage assessment is 75 percent assessed and is ongoing. The majority of customers will be restored by late Monday night. Thanks for your patience.

1151

LEXINGTON (includes Holmes County, portion of Yazoo County)

Area working: Lexington at Highway 12, North Street, Clifton Street, Woodland Hills, Owens Well Road, School House Bottom Subdivision; Yazoo City at Graball Road, Honeycutt Road, Old Tchula Road, Ingram Road; Pickens, Vaughan, Durant. Damage assessment is 75 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 4 broken poles, 1 damaged transformer, trees and limbs on the lines and 11 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Monday night. Thanks for your patience.

636

MADISON (includes Madison County, portion of Yazoo County)

Area working: Canton at Stokes Road and Virlilia Road, Stump Bridge Road; Flora at Petrified Forest Subdivision; Madison, Ridgeland, Sharon. Damage assessment is 95 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 5 broken poles, 6 areas with trees on the line and 49 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience.

175

MAGEE (includes Simpson County, Smith County, portion of Lawrence County,)

Area working: Raleigh, Magee, Georgetown, Star, Braxton, Mendenhall, Mize, Mount Olive. Damage assessment is 95 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 10 broken poles. Raleigh is the hardest hit area. New Hebron is complete. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience.

37

MEADVILLE (includes Franklin County)

Area working: Meadville at Williamson Road, Shucktown Road, Barefoot Road; Kirby. Damage assessment is 80 percent assessed. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night. Thanks for your patience.

14

NATCHEZ (includes Adams County)

Area working: Natchez, Adams County Port, Gluocester Road, Miller Avenue, Springfield Road, Lagrange Road. Crews are continuing to repair the 5 broken poles and 15 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night with some being restored Monday. Thanks for your patience.

1314

VICKSBURG (includes majority of Warren County, portion of Jefferson, portions of Claiborne County)

Area working: Vicksburg, Central Western Warren County. Damage assessment is 85 percent assessed. Damage assessors have identified 23 broken poles, 6 damaged transformers, and 75 spans of wire down. The majority of customers will be restored by late Sunday night with some being restored Monday. Thanks for your patience.

2675

SOUTHAVEN, CARTHAGE, CENTERVILLE, BELZONI, INDIANOLA, MARKS, SENATOBIA, PEARL

Restoration is complete these areas. There is a combine total of 20 isolated cases. Customers without power and can receive power safely should contact 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) or text OUT to 368374. Thanks for your patience.

222

TOTAL

15666

Use these tips to stay safe and keep in touch:

Safety
  • Stay away from downed power lines. You can't tell from looking at them whether they are energized or not, so assume they are. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.
  • Report your power outage online or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. If you report your outage by phone, trust the automated system. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage.
  • If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician. More information is available on Entergy Stormcenter.
  • Stay clear of linemen as they work. Our crews continue to practice social distancing and we ask that customers do the same.
Stay in touch
  • Download the Entergy app for Apple or Android operating systems at Entergy.com/app.
  • Register for address-specific text alerts by texting REG to 36778. Customers will need an account number and ZIP code. Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage.
  • Follow Entergy Mississippi at Facebook.com/EntergyMS or Twitter.com/EntergyMS.
  • Follow updates in local news media, including radio, television and newspapers.

We appreciate your patience. For more tips and storm updates, visit stormcenter.entergy.com.

Mississippi Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 21 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 15:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
