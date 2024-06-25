News Release > Entergy Mississippi hosts customer engagement event

For Immediate Release

06/25/2024

JACKSON, Miss. - As summer temperatures continue to rise, Entergy Mississippi is taking action to help customers save money and manage their high utility bills.

The past two summers have brought some of the hottest weather on record - reaching three-digit temperatures across our service area and leading to record-level electricity usage by our customers. Entergy Mississippi is committed to helping our customers manage their usage and bills through a variety of tools and programs.

For our customers in the Cleveland and Greenville, Mississippi areas, we are hosting an in-person event on July 2, in partnership with local community advocate organization Boss Lady Economic Development. The event will be 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Bolivar County Expo Center located at 601 First Street, Cleveland, Mississippi.

Participants will learn about energy efficiency programs that help customers conserve electricity while staying comfortable.

Qualifying customers will be connected to available financial assistance, including Entergy's The Power to Care Program for low-income older adults and customers with disabilities.

Participants will be introduced to our new Bill Toolkit that empowers customers with resources and available assistance options through a one-stop online shop at entergy.com.

Limited quantities of free box fans and energy efficiency kits will be available, along with other giveaways.

The event will also give customers the opportunity to learn more from Entergy Mississippi on a variety of other services and programs, too.

Entergy is partnering with North Mississippi Rural Legal Services to offer free legal guidance on a variety of topics, including FEMA appeals for tornado survivors.

Qualifying customers can enroll in our Kids to College matching savings account program.

Electrical safety principles will be demonstrated through our Arcs and Sparks presentations and personal protective equipment exhibits.

Information on adding security lighting to your home or business will be shared.

For more information on Entergy's Community Engagement Pop-Up event, contact abecker@entergy.com.

About Entergy Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 459,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Mississippi, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyMS on social media.