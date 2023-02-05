Advanced search
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
108.08 USD   -2.23%
Entergy : Insights > Storms
PU
Entergy : Mississippi winter storm update – 2/2/23, 8 p.m.
PU
Entergy : Insights > Storms
PU
Entergy : Mississippi winter storm update – 2/5/23, noon

02/05/2023 | 02:00pm EST
Insights > Entergy Mississippi winter storm update - 2/5/23, noon

Entergy Mississippi winter storm update - 2/5/23, noon
By: Mississippi Editorial Team

02/05/2023

At the peak of the winter storm, about 12,803 customers were without power, however, the inclement weather brought down numerous tree limbs and wires causing repeat outages in many areas this week. As a result, Entergy Mississippi has restored more than 30,398 customer outages since Tuesday and restoration is complete for all customers who were impacted by this storm and can accept electrical service safely.

If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business. Please remember, Entergy restoration workers cannot restore power to a location with a damaged meter base, conduit or weather head (the metal pipe extending upward from the structure with electrical cables inside). They must be repaired by a qualified electrician before our workers can restore. Learn more about the electrical equipment that serves your home.

If your electric equipment appears undamaged, call 1-800-9OUTAGE, 1-800-968-8243. Thank you for your patience as our teams restored power. Thank you also for being a valued Entergy Mississippi customer.

Mississippi Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 05 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 18:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
