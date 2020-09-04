Entergy : More than 95% of North Louisiana Customers Restored Following Hurricane Laura

Insights > More than 95% of North Louisiana Customers Restored Following Hurricane Laura

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

09/04/2020

Entergy's storm team restored power to more than 95% of the 130,000 north Louisiana customers affected by Hurricane Laura in just eight days.

As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, approximately 3,370 customers remained without power, the majority in the hard-hit north Louisiana parishes of Jackson and Winn. Crews expect to restore power to most north Louisiana customers who can safely receive service by Saturday night, with a few in the hardest-hit areas potentially being restored Sunday.

Laura maintained hurricane status even into north Louisiana. Damage to Entergy's electric infrastructure throughout the north Louisiana region totaled 1,200 broken poles, 2,600 spans of wire down, 240 damaged transformers and 1,500 broken crossarms.

A storm team of thousands has worked through challenging and, oftentimes, heavily forested terrain to clear debris and make repairs or rebuild electric equipment. In Winn Parish, crews are using off-road equipment to reach damaged equipment.

For those whose homes sustained damage, here are some safety tips and steps to take before Entergy can restore service to your home:

Call a licensed electrician for advice when necessary. A licensed electrician's inspection of your property's electric wiring may be needed before Entergy can restore power to a home or business that has water damage from rain or flooding.

If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make repairs. If your electric equipment appears undamaged, call 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Customers are urged to remain safe and stay away from downed power lines and flooded areas. Do not walk in standing water and do not venture into areas of debris, since energized and dangerous power lines may not be visible. If you find or suspect damaged power lines, call 1-800-9OUTAGE immediately.

Meanwhile, in southwest Louisiana, crews are working to rebuild a power grid severely damaged by Laura. To learn more about Entergy Louisiana's restoration plan for southwest Louisiana, visit: https://www.entergynewsroom.com/news/entergy-louisiana-puts-plan-in-motion-bring-power-back-southwest-louisiana/.

Crews continue to practice social distancing. We ask that customers do the same. For worker safety and yours, please stay away from their work zones. Customers can call 1-800-ENTERGY at any time to report outages or other service issues.

We continuously keep our customers informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

We have launched a new Hurricane Laura information website to provide customers with storm restoration and recovery updates. You can visit the site at entergy.com/hurricanelaura/.

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages.

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

