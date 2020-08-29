Entergy : Most Arkansas Customers Impacted by Laura to be Restored by Sunday Night

Insights > Most Arkansas Customers Impacted by Laura to be Restored by Sunday Night

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

08/29/2020

Hurricane Laura entered the Entergy Arkansas service area Thursday morning with heavy rains and tropical storm winds ranging from 40-50 mph and wind gusts up to 65 mph. The storm system exited our service territory early Friday afternoon. As of 9 a.m., power has been restored to about 65% of the customers who lost power as a result of the storm and 17,000 customers remain without power. The southern part of the state experienced the most significant damage, including downed trees, power lines, damage to high voltage structures and utility poles. Damage assessments are near completion, identifying a total of 171 broken poles, 175 damaged pieces of equipment, and over 389 spans of downed wire across the state still needing to be repaired. Additional assessments will continue in the most heavily impacted areas such as Magnolia and El Dorado. We continue to monitor the weather as the forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms late Saturday and Sunday across the entire state. We are responding with additional crews and resources in the heaviest hit areas to restore outages as quickly and safely as possible; however, given the severity of the storm and the potential for additional thunderstorms, some outages could take longer to restore.

Should you have structural damages and/or damages to your electrical service connection equipment please ensure all repairs and any required inspections are completed as soon as possible to avoid any further service delays.

More than 1,200 employees and contractors are supporting restoration efforts. Entergy Arkansas is practicing social distancing measures necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For specific information out your particular outage, check our outage map at http://www.entergy.com/viewoutages. Due to the additional safety measures our crews must take, restoration may take longer, especially where there are widespread outages. For storm tips and updates visit www.entergy.com/stormcenter.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

Following the tropical storm impact, we are deploying scouts to assess damage. Our scouts are working as quickly and safely as possible in sometimes very dangerous conditions as Hurricane Laura moves through the state. As damages are assessed, we will communicate with you the conditions found along with an estimated restoration time and our progress toward restoring your power. We can begin restoring service to customers by closing circuit breakers, rerouting power and other means. As we continue to assess damages, we are restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

Central Arkansas

Pulaski County

Little Rock Areas West of I-430

As of 9 a.m., there are approximately 100 customers without power in the West Markham service area. Damage includes 5 broken poles and 4 spans of wire down remaining to repair. An additional 20 workers have arrived this morning at 8 a.m. to assist with the restoration effort. Restoration efforts continue this morning in replacing broken poles near 1024 N. Palm Rd. and 5724 Nighthawk Rd. We expect to have all power restored by 4 p.m. today.

Little Rock Areas South of I-630

As of 9 a.m., there are approximately 750 customers without power, down from a peak of 4,000 from when the storm first impacted our area two days ago. Our goal today is to get all customers restored that can safely take power by the end of the day in the affected area.

Scouting efforts continue in the Baseline network with 12 scouts assigned to cover the affected areas. Nearly three dozen employees and contractors are assigned to cover the affected areas.

Damages so far include 15 broken poles, 30 spans of downed wire, four transformers and eight other pieces of damaged equipment nearly completely restored.

As of 9 a.m., we are restoring power in the Little Rock Port & LR Industrial area, the Rock Creek area, the Little Rock Chico area, and 23rd & Spring area of Little Rock. Most of the outages are related to residential customers with some commercial customers also being affected.

Today we will continue to target all areas remaining south of I-630 and expect most customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight.

South Arkansas

Ouachita County

As of 9 a.m., there are approximately 1,507 customers without power in the Camden area, down from a peak of 2,970 with 49% restored. Damage assessment is over 50% complete, currently identifying several broken poles, 4 crossarms, and 10 spans of wire down needing repair. Over 120 additional personnel have been assigned to Union and Ouachita Counties to assist in restoration efforts.

Crews will be working in the California Avenue, Magnolia Road, Chidester Road, and Highway 278 areas today. We expect to restore customers who can safely take power in the Chidester area by tonight. We expect most customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Southwest Arkansas

Clark & Nevada County

As of 9 a.m., there are approximately 350 customers without service in Clark and Nevada Counties. The remaining outages in Clark County are in the Bismarck and Dalark communities. The remaining outages in Nevada County are in the Prescott area. All customers who can receive power are expected to be restored by 9 p.m. tonight.

Columbia County

As of 9 a.m., there are approximately 1,481 customers without power in the Magnolia area which includes Stamps. Crews will continue to work on isolated cases through the weekend restoring power to individual customers. All customers that can safely receive power should be restored by Sunday.

Hot Spring County

As of 9 a.m., there are approximately 52 customers without service in the Hot Spring county area. Most of the remaining outages are in the Princeton community. All customers who can receive power are expected to be restored by 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Union County

El Dorado

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, there are approximately 4,600 customers without power in the El Dorado area which includes Junction City, Strong and Huttig. Over 42 broken poles and crossarms have been identified at this time and over 74 spans of downed wire, as damage assessments are 50% complete. Over 120 additional personnel have been assigned to Union and Ouachita Counties to assist in restoration efforts with another 400 coming in throughout today to assist with restoration efforts for a total of over 700 workers in the area.

Crews will be focused on restoration efforts in Junction City on Saturday; as well as, in El Dorado along Highway 82 around Marysville Church, Mt. Holly area, Ponderosa Drive, Hibank Road, Tanglewood Drive, 19th Street, and Highway 275 North areas. We expect most customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Norphlet/Smackover

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, there are approximately 2,400 customers without power in the Norphlet/Smackover area. Damage assessments are over 50% complete, including transmission assessments. Additional crews will be routed to focus in the Smackover area specifically around Highway 7 and Myrtle Road. We expect most customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Southeast Arkansas

Ashley County

Hamburg and Crossett

As of 9 a.m. there are currently 2,886 customers remaining without power in the Crossett/Hamburg service area. Damage assessment is at near completion, currently identifying 7 broken poles, 6 pieces of damaged equipment, and 13 spans of downed wire. Crews will be working to restore power to areas along Pecan St, Ashley County Rd 17, Wall Rd., and the Crossett School System. We expect all customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Bradley County

Warren and Hermitage

As of 9 a.m. there are 321 customers without power in the Warren and Hermitage service areas. Damage assessment has been completed. 4 crews are working in the Hilo, Jersey and in multiple locations in the west side of Warren to make repairs to 17 locations with damage. We expect all customers in the Warren and Hermitage areas that can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Dallas County

Fordyce and New Edinburg Areas

As of 9 a.m., there are 315 customers without power in the Fordyce and New Edinburg service areas. Damage assessment is nearly complete with multiple spans of downed wire and other damaged equipment identified. Crews will be making repairs near Dallas County 101 and Mosely Rd in Fordyce, and along Banks Road in New Edinburg. We expect all customers in this area who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Desha County

Dumas & McGehee Area

As of 9 a.m., there are 203 customers without power in the McGehee Service Area. Storm damage assessment is complete, identifying 9 broken poles, and 16 other locations with equipment damage. Crews will be working along Crestview and W Farmer Streets in Dumas to pick up downed conductor and in several locations in the City of McGehee. It is expected that all customers that can safely be restored will have service in this area by 10 p.m. tonight.

Drew County

Monticello & Wilmar Area

As of 9 a.m., there are 378 customers without power in the Monticello and Wilmar service areas. Storm damage assessment is complete identifying several broke poles, and spans of downed wire. Six line crews are in the area working to restore service in multiple locations around Monticello. We expect that all customers who can safely receive power will be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Jefferson County

Pine Bluff Area

As of 9 a.m., there are approximately 57customers still without power in multiple locations throughout the Pine Bluff area. Damage assessment is complete. Crews will be working in the areas of 13th Avenue, Chestnut Street, Poplar Street and various other locations to take of the remaining outages. The estimated restoration time for these customers is 12 noon today.

Lee County

Marianna

As of 9 a.m., there are 26 customers without power in the area. Servicemen are working as quickly and as safely as possible to get power restored as soon as we can. We expect power to be restored to all those can receive power safely by 6 p.m. tonight.

Phillips County

Helena

As of 9 a.m. there are 54 customers without power in the area. Servicemen are working as quickly and as safely as possible to get power restored as soon as we can. We expect power to be restored to all those can receive power safely by 6 p.m. tonight.

Northeast Arkansas

Cleburne County

Heber Springs

Crews will be working in the Bypass and Libby Road areas today and expect to have all powered restored to customers who can safely take it by 10 p.m. tonight.

White County

Beebe Area

Crews will be focused on Central and West Beebe today in order to restore power to all who can safely take it by 6 p.m. tonight.