Insights > Entergy New Orleans Helps Support Healthy Communities

By: New Orleans Editorial Team

08/16/2021

At Entergy New Orleans, we pride ourselves on our storm preparation and response. While COVID-19 is a different kind of storm, we must all be prepared and respond as this fast-developing public health issue evolves.

Entergy New Orleans has joined the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, the GNO Foundation, and other funders in contributing $150,000 to support Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOLA Public School's initiative to provide high school students, who have parental or guardian consent, the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on campus through mobile vaccine clinics. The funding will help support the clinics for five months.

Serving our community is at the heart of what we do. In 2020, our overall contributions to Orleans Parish non-profits were more than $2.7 million to help provide meals for families, fund crisis grants to hospitality, grocery and front-line workers, and support to small businesses.

With the resurgence of COVID, it is more important now than ever that we remain united with our community partners to help reduce the spread of the virus.

To read the City of New Orleans press release, visit https://www.nola.gov/mayor/news/august-2021/icymi-city-announces-youth-vaccination-initiative,-$90k-investment-from-philanthropic-partners-in-c/