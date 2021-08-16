Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
ENTERGY : New Orleans Helps Support Healthy Communities
PU
A TOP PRIORITY FOR US : Keeping Your Utility Bill Affordable
PU
ENTERGY : Simple ways to save water at home
PU
Entergy : New Orleans Helps Support Healthy Communities

08/16/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
Insights > Entergy New Orleans Helps Support Healthy Communities

Entergy New Orleans Helps Support Healthy Communities
By: New Orleans Editorial Team

08/16/2021

At Entergy New Orleans, we pride ourselves on our storm preparation and response. While COVID-19 is a different kind of storm, we must all be prepared and respond as this fast-developing public health issue evolves.

Entergy New Orleans has joined the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, the GNO Foundation, and other funders in contributing $150,000 to support Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOLA Public School's initiative to provide high school students, who have parental or guardian consent, the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on campus through mobile vaccine clinics. The funding will help support the clinics for five months.

Serving our community is at the heart of what we do. In 2020, our overall contributions to Orleans Parish non-profits were more than $2.7 million to help provide meals for families, fund crisis grants to hospitality, grocery and front-line workers, and support to small businesses.

With the resurgence of COVID, it is more important now than ever that we remain united with our community partners to help reduce the spread of the virus.

To read the City of New Orleans press release, visit https://www.nola.gov/mayor/news/august-2021/icymi-city-announces-youth-vaccination-initiative,-$90k-investment-from-philanthropic-partners-in-c/

New Orleans Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 18:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
