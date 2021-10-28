News Center > Entergy New Orleans Reaches Successful Conclusion for Formula Rate Plan

10/28/2021

New Orleans - After several months of review, Entergy New Orleans and the New Orleans City Council have reached a successful conclusion on Entergy New Orleans' Formula Rate Plan.

Under the terms of the Formula Rate Plan tariff, Entergy New Orleans will not challenge the Council Advisors' rate increase adjustment of $49.5 million. The Company's original filing requested a $64 million rate increase. In addition, the New Orleans City Council has issued a resolution implementing a credit of approximately $17 million.

The credit will assist in offsetting the FRP bill increase for all Entergy New Orleans electric customers for five months beginning the November 2021 billing cycle through March 2022.

"We are committed to building a more reliable, resilient and sustainable energy future for the customers and communities we serve throughout New Orleans," said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. "As with every investment, we must balance customer affordability with our goals for a more storm hardened, clean energy future.. We appreciate the City Council's role in ensuring a regulatory balance allowing for a financially viable company that can better serve the needs of the public while being stewards of the environment in an affordable way"

Entergy New Orleans gas customers will see a bill impact of approximately $10 beginning the November 2021 billing cycle.

Residential 1000 KWH / 50CCF FRP Increase Rate Payers' Bill Mitigation via Rider PPCR Total Impact Electric Legacy $8.43 ($9.15) ($0.72) Electric Algiers $8.17 ($9.15) ($0.98) Gas $10.87 $0.00 $10.87

Investing in Progress

The Formula Rate Plan filing encompassed more than $220 million in capital investments made by Entergy New Orleans to enhance its electric and gas system to ensure the delivery of safe and reliable service to customers and investments in renewable energy sources. Specifically, the company has invested in:

The completion of the 20-megawatt New Orleans Solar Station, installation of commercial and residential rooftop solar panels, and entering in to a 20-year agreement to purchase power from the soon to be completed 50 MW Iris solar facility and the 20 MW St. James solar facility

Replacement and modernization of aging gas infrastructure to improve safety and reliability, making it less susceptible to flood damage and leaks

Smart technology enhancements to the region's electric grid to help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages

Automated metering system technologies that provide customers with detailed daily energy usage information

About Entergy New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 205,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers.

