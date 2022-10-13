Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20 2022-10-13 pm EDT
100.63 USD   +4.19%
03:12pEntergy : New Orleans continues to modernize gas infrastructure downtown
PU
02:32pEntergy : providing power to Crowley vessels at the Port of Lake Charles
PU
10/12Credit Suisse Lowers Entergy's Price Target to $108 from $134 on Lower Large-Cap Electric Group Multiple, Retains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : New Orleans continues to modernize gas infrastructure downtown

10/13/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Entergy New Orleans continues to modernize gas infrastructure downtown

Entergy New Orleans continues to modernize gas infrastructure downtown
By: Matthew Bennett • Communications Specialist II

10/13/2022

Entergy gas construction crews are continuing to make progress in modernizing the gas system in Orleans Parish. This month, crews have been installing steel pipe in the Central Business District. The new piping operates at a higher pressure, will be more reliable and add enhanced safety features. The modern piping also offers customers the ability to install equipment that the previous piping may not have been able to support, such as emergency generators. An Excess Flow Valve is added during the installation of the newer pipe material, which helps to minimize gas flow if the line is severed.

This work is part of Entergy New Orleans' Gas Replacement Infrastructure Program that began after the devastating flooding impacts of Hurricane Katrina. More than 580 miles of piping have been replaced since 2007. By 2032, 650 miles of piping are scheduled to be replaced to complete the modernization of the gas system. These newly installed lines will offer many years of safe reliable gas service to the New Orleans Metro area.

Entergy New Orleans delivers natural gas to more than 110,000 customers in Orleans Parish. The ongoing work helps the company manage the integrity, reliability and safety of the gas distribution system, a primary goal for Entergy's Gas Distribution Business. This project will help us rapidly modernize our facilities, improve our operational performance, and better serve our customers.

Matthew Bennett
Communications Specialist II

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 19:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
03:12pEntergy : New Orleans continues to modernize gas infrastructure downtown
PU
02:32pEntergy : providing power to Crowley vessels at the Port of Lake Charles
PU
10/12Credit Suisse Lowers Entergy's Price Target to $108 from $134 on Lower Large-Cap Electr..
MT
10/04Entergy Arkansas Announces 250-MW Solar Facility Near Osceola
CI
10/03Entergy : Prices are going up, so Entergy Mississippi is stepping up
PU
09/30Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers
AQ
09/27Entergy : crews head east to respond to Hurricane Ian's aftermath
PU
09/26Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans and Diamond Offshore Wind seek to evaluate offsh..
AQ
09/23Entergy : Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans and Diamond Offshore Wind seek to evaluate offsho..
PU
09/21Entergy : Louisiana receives approval to purchase 475 MW of solar power, add green tariff ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 989 M - -
Net income 2022 1 121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 19 646 M 19 646 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 12 369
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 96,58 $
Average target price 127,18 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Peter S. Norgeot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-10.21%19 646
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.08%142 938
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-18.05%66 194
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.32%65 375
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.55%55 728
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-20.24%52 165