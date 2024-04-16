This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Insights > By: New Orleans Editorial Team 04/16/2024 Entergy New Orleans is excited to announce the addition of a new high voltage power transformer to the Curran Substation. High voltage transformers are the backbone of our distribution infrastructure as they play a critical role in supplying power to our customers. Without them, the seamless delivery of electricity would not be possible. [...]